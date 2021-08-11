Contributor Log In/Sign Up
National Wellness Month

August is National Wellness Month, a time to focus on self-care,

August is National Wellness Month, a time to focus on self-care which is a necessity not a luxury for optimal wellbeing both physically and emotionally.

Try these four healthy ways to celebrate National Wellness Month:

1.  Pay attention to your body and breath

Stress can interfere with your breathing, and without realizing, you may tend to take shallow breaths or hold your breath, which can increase tension in your body. Deep breathing, while paying attention to the rise and fall of your abdomen can help with calming the mind and body. Try the 4-7-8 breathing by Dr. Weil.

 “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.” Thích Nhất Hạnh

 2. Drink more water and add more fruits and vegetables to your meals

Drinking more water has almost immediate benefits, it helps with hydration and fatigue. It also helps transport the nutrients you need for energy and overall health. Fruits and vegetable are high in water, vitamins, minerals and fiber.

3. Make time to move daily

Any type of movement is effective for physical and emotional wellbeing, try taking stretch breaks throughout your day to help with fatigue. Walking outdoors to get some sunlight can also help with mood, flexibility and healthy circulation.

5. Practice safe sun care

Don’t forget to use sunscreen when going outdoors and wear protective clothing to avoid sunburn and skin cancer.

Incorporating wellness into your daily routine allows you to feel better and promotes overall health and wellbeing.

    Hajra Jaffer, Health and wellbeing Coach MS RYT at New York Presbyterian Hospital

    Spreading wellness is my passion! My favorite quote that I try to live by is
    “ Smile, breathe and go slow” Thich Nhat Hanh.
    As an Integrative Health and wellbeing Coach at NewYork-Presbyterian, I work with a team to engage our employees on all aspects of their health and wellbeing.

    My goal is to empower, inspire and encourage all employees in reaching their optimal wellbeing.

    I also teach Nutrition at Hunter College, as Nutrition education is a topic I feel strongly about.
    I enjoy practicing and teaching yoga to calm my mind and body.

