The National Cancer Prevention Workshop

Getting Down to Work

Debbie Dingell Photo by Missy Janes
The National Cancer Prevention Workshop on February 5th had more than 25 cancer-prevention speakers covering topics such as screening, cancer disparities and inequities, PFAS, vaping, contaminants, and childhood health policy and advocacy.

The workshop is held in conjunction with the United States Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus and National Cancer Prevention Day, all initiated by Less Cancer.

As a reminder, while not currently evident in all branches of government, legislative branches and leadership are in office to help protect human health and the environment. 

Leadership has all the power to lower risks for cancer with policy and legislation. 

The risks for cancer are clear and include everything from physical inactivity, dietary factors, and obesity to alcohol use, infections (HPV, HIV), environmental pollution, occupational carcinogens, and radiation.

While some of the factors may seem to be in an individual’s reach, we must not assume they are, as many people struggle with roadblocks such as homelessness, hunger, lack of health care, and issues beyond merely a personal choice. 

The tools for cancer prevention are unique from cancer treatments and involve education, policy, and, sometimes, legislation. 

This last week, we had extraordinary legislators speak at the workshop and Caucus, including sponsor Debbie Dingell, Fred Upton, Don Beyer, Madeleine Dean, Ro Khanna, and Dan Kildee. Joining us by video was Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and from the state of New Hampshire, former State Representative Mindi Messmer. 

We have many in our legislative branches on local, state, and federal levels that are interested in lowering cancer risks for Americans. 

Preventable cancers, preventable deaths. 

We can do more, and we must do more. 

Just imagine a nation where everyone is focused on less cancer for all.  It can be different.

Bill Couzens, Bill Couzens is Founder of Less Cancer, founder of National Cancer Prevention Day & Workshop and initiated US Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus.

Couzens was a consultant for AOL and several other private and public-sector organizations, one of which he owned, a magazine called Equidaie. The loss of several close family members inspired him to help create a fund to provide free mammograms. Feeling that effort was not sufficient, he established the Next Generation Choices Foundation and its website, January 2004, focusing on reducing incidences of preventable cancer.

In 2010 Couzens produced and directed the “Healthy Town” video series, which “documents organizations working to bridge the numerous environmental health gaps in Detroit through prevention.” Couzens hosted a viewing of this series for members of Congress.

Couzens founded National Cancer Prevention Day on February 4, 2012, which coincides with World Cancer Day to specifically bring attention to cancer prevention. As part of National Cancer Prevention Day, Couzens produces the annual National Cancer Prevention Workshop for members of Congress, their staff, the media, and the general public. The workshop includes evidenced-based continuing education credits for physicians, nurses and public health professionals. In addition to the in-person attendees, the workshop is streamed live online to a global community. The Workshop is housed on the University of Virginia School of Medicine Continuing Medical Education.

