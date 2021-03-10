Nathan Weisz On Overcoming Burnout As An Entrepreneur

Nathan Weisz is a highly motivated, humble, and passionate entrepreneur who has helped countless individuals and families reach their financial goals in the mortgage space.

In a recent interview with Nathan, he discussed ways by which one can overcome stress and achieve success as an entrepreneur. Let’s have a look;

Avoiding Burnout

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and lengthened stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

To avoid burnout, Nathan shares a few things that he does that he finds helpful in de-stressing.

“My first tip to avoid burnout is knowing when to take a break. For instance, when I have my lunch I ensure that this takes place in complete quiet. This includes eliminating any distractions such as a phone or computer. I find this to be super beneficial as I use this time to clear my mind. This helps me in feeling more energized, more alert and calm throughout the rest of the day.” Nathan says.

“My second tip to avoid burnout is exercise. My wife and I built a home gym and aim to exercise five times a week. The benefits of exercise are a lengthy list, however, I exercise to clear my mind and to achieve personal/health goals.”

“Lastly, meditation, reading and practicing piano. All of these things I find very peaceful and fulfilling”

Achieving Success

Nathan also shares with us some of the habit he employs to ensure he is as successful as possible. A couple of those include:

My first successful habit is to be as organized as possible. I do this by creating a schedule. I have a daily agenda including the clients I will be contacting that day, follow up phone calls and other deadlines. A schedule also provides one with a sense of confidence in knowing that you are accomplishing all that you have set out to achieve for that day.

My third is keeping your mind healthy. Your mind is the engine to this whole vehicle that’s part of many moving parts. Taking time to meditate, read, play an instrument, learn a new language, etc. will help relax your mind from the stress of your day and help you formulate new thoughts and perspectives.

Drawing Motivation

When asked about where he draws his motivation from, Nathan is not shy at all.

“This one is easy, my family. My son and my wife are my motivation for all that I do. My second motivation is my dad. My dad was a very successful businessman before he passed away about 12 years ago. I always wanted to make him proud. However, being a dad myself, I realized that he will always be proud, no matter how successful I am. Thus, he was my main motivator but now, I am in this career, to also make myself proud”

Nathan’s words of advice for anybody starting out in life:

“As simple as this sounds, my advice would be to put in the work. There’s no cheat sheet, there’s no cutting corners, there’s no magic formula. What you put in is what you’ll get out. Everyday you should be thinking how am I going to create my success? How am I going to drive business? Write these things down either on an agenda or a vision board. Look at these things everyday until they are achieved, and in the meantime keep adding more goals. Reach those goals and create new ones, never stop.”