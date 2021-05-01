Nathan Chandra of RYSE: “Understand your customers and their needs”

Understand your customers and their needs — Many times you will think you know what needs to be built, but you are wrong. It is easy to get into your own head when thinking about what you want to build. It is important to really understand what your customers need and then build towards that. Don’t overthink things, try to understand the one thing that will drive value for your customers.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nathan Chandra.

Nathan Chandra is the founder of RYSE, a DJ, and public speaker. Over the last few years, Nathan has shared international stages at major events with the likes of Gary Vaynerchuk, Steve Wozniak, Naval Ravikant, Common, Nassim Nicholas, Brock Pierce, Michael Terpin and many others. As an artist turned businessman and technology entrepreneur, Nathan’s entrepreneurial journey started in high school when he found himself deep in the music industry working with Sony recording artist Jon B on his first two studio releases which sold over three million copies. After going on a global tour, Nathan earned an MBA from Pepperdine University and then dove into the world of Silicon Valley where he helped build the foundation of the AT&T Developer Program and co-founded a social data startup, WeLink. After his success in Silicon Valley, Nathan moved back to Los Angeles and founded a mobile app called RYSE which is a social record company that provides opportunities for musicians.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in the music industry in high school when my best friend got signed to Sony. After a few years of touring, I completed an MBA and moved to Silicon Valley to learn about the world of technology start-ups. There, I created a social data start-up and went through the Alchemist Accelerator program. In 2019, I launched RYSE, which bridges my knowledge bases in technology with my passion for music. In its short lifespan, we’ve cultivated a community of over 36,000 users who use the platform to collaborate with other artists and partners to create music.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The idea for RYSE came to me while watching Jay Z’s “Fade to Black” movie. In the movie, there is a scene where he is in the studio listening to a variety of beats to find music that inspired him creativity and to write to. I connected the scene with the idea that there should be a mobile app to allow people to call-out and connect with other talent and projects to enhance their music and services. A few years later, we’ve helped hundreds of artists create and distribute music, increased their stream of income and connected artists to build lifelong relationships they wouldn’t otherwise have found.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Entrepreneurship is incredibly difficult and you can go through periods of hardship where you’re uncertain what the next step is, if the project can truly be successful, and where you have doubts about the future. The hardest part of this journey is when my co-founder committed suicide. After his passing, I took some time off to process what had transpired. When I got back to RYSE in 2019, I committed to rebuild the app and bring it back to life.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We have been diligently building RYSE. The technology is in a great place and has had multiple interface updates, UX upgrades and overall enhancements. I’m so proud of the talented musicians we’ve cultivated on the RYSE app and incredibly impressed by the amount of music that is being created among the users. Most recently, we were able to help one of our RYSE artists get a record deal with 1251 Ave/UMG. I am really excited for where things are with RYSE and its future potential.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We had the “clever” idea to make our company swag look like apparel from a streetwear brand. We believed we would be able to move some units and earn some revenue from the apparel. We had an amazing photoshoot and all of us looked really cool. The part that made it funny is the fact the sales didn’t cover the cost of the campaign — what a rookie move! We should have listened to Marc Cubin’s rules for start-up success that clearly states, “Never buy swag.” You come to realize that you need to focus on the tech and your community of users. If a decision you need to make does not impact this, then you are working on the wrong thing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

RYSE is about bringing opportunities to artists and cultivating collaboration that is not bound by your location or language. The energy behind RYSE is what makes it stand out. Our community reflects positivity, talent for music, and a drive to want to create good work for good people.

In working on RYSE, I’ve become close to two artists, Lee Lamaj and producer, Jay Cass. Both individuals connected through RYSE and have created a friendship outside of the app. They’ve collaborated and released a few songs in 2020 and are working on releasing their new song “Outlier” this spring. I’m so proud of all the connections we’ve helped build and to see their work outside of the app as well as within it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Passion is a light that is hard to burn out. My recommendation is you build companies that you are passionate about. While fatigue will hit us all at times; it is passion that will help you navigate through “burn-out” stages.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My marketing professor, Dave McMahon, has been a great help. When I shared my idea with him about RYSE I had no experience in tech and was early in my stages of entrepreneurship. He has always been a great mentor and has helped me think strategically about what RYSE is meant to accomplish and how to strategically navigate it to success.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We currently have over 36,000 users, which we achieved with no paid marketing.

3 main steps to build such a large community:

Create a great team to help you achieve your vision. Create relationships with your users. Engage with them often and get to understand their motivators and needs. Build something that drives value for your users.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

RYSE is free and offers a subscription model for users to engage in for additional features and content. Other monetization options for the future include music and brand partnerships.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Understand your customers and their needs — Many times you will think you know what needs to be built, but you are wrong. It is easy to get into your own head when thinking about what you want to build. It is important to really understand what your customers need and then build towards that. Don’t overthink things, try to understand the one thing that will drive value for your customers. Test out your idea by building the least amount of technology as possible. — There are so many tools that have already been built. Most likely you can test a system out with other technologies. For example, there was a receipt organizing app that would allow a user to upload pictures of receipts and their “AI” would organize the receipts and send all the expenses back to the user in a spreadsheet. When they first started, there was not an “AI ‘’ technology and the group simply hired someone to organize all the receipts and send it back in a spreadsheet. They raised money before having any real AI tech. Build only after item #2 proves there is a need for what you are going to build. — If you have proven that what you are planning to build drives value, then it is time to start building. Get an MVP in the market as soon as possible. — As Reid Hofman said, “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.” Get your product into the market ASAP and start getting feedback. There are more important things to focus on than making sure everything is “perfect.” Trust me, it will never be “perfect” Take in user feedback and keep building. — One thing that makes RYSE so successful, is that we have garnered a core community that we engage with often. We truly care about our artists and help them enhance their careers and connect with other artists to collaborate with. In doing this, we also created open communication to get their feedback on new features, roll-outs and interfaces.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The most important thing is to be of service to others. If we all figured out a way to help others grow, the world would progress to new elevations. I strive to use my opportunities as a platform for others to stand on. My philosophy here is rooted in the Baha’i faith. As Baha’is we believe that acts of service help build one’s spiritual attributes and the more someone’s spiritual attributes are developed the more successful one will be in the next life.

