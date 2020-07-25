Nate Masterson: “Listen To Your Customers”

Confidence — It might sound cliché, but confidence is at the forefront of feeling beautiful. When you feel good about yourself, you exude a totally different vibe. At Maple Holistics, we believe that this includes confidence in your body and the products that you’re using, as well as being educated in what works for you and what doesn’t. The bottom line is that when you feel good, you look good, and any product that you introduce into your life should help you to achieve that goal so that you can feel beautiful the natural way.

Asa part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nate Masterson.

Nate is the CEO for Maple Holistics, a company dedicated to all-natural and cruelty-free personal care. His journey in the beauty industry has taught him a lot about the road to success and navigating the victories and defeats along the way. A fusion of both his professional and personal passions has helped to build Maple Holistics into the leading clean beauty and wellness business it is today.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Itook a much-need time out after my studies to travel and (quite literally) broaden my horizons. It was during this time that I learned not only about myself but also about our planet and the beauty contained within it. Our environmental footprint is ever-growing, and my travels showed me that it’s our responsibility to do something about preserving the Earth’s beauty. Nature gives us so much, the least we can do is make small changes to give back. It was with these thoughts in mind that I was led to my career path in the natural, sustainable beauty industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most influential moments in my career came early on during a trip I took to the Philippines. After spending some time in the tropical country, I got to see locals take advantage of their abundant crops for beauty and healthcare. For instance, coconuts, sugar, pineapple, mango, and coffee all grow in plenty in the Philippines and the locals make use of these beneficial plants for everything from food to beauty to ancient medicine. Between coffee and sugar face scrubs and coconut hair oil, I saw first-hand just how valuable farm to face skin care can be. This experience was undoubtedly the impetus that inspired me to utilize natural ingredients as the focus of Maple Holistics. To this day, we are constantly expanding our collection to include more and more natural oils and plant extracts for responsible and effective skin and hair care.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Several years ago Maple Holistics started to see a significant uptick in press coverage displaying our products and saluting our number of positive customer reviews. It’s always gratifying to receive recognition for a high-quality product, but it was different when we were getting attention for how much our customers loved our products. For us, this was a pivotal moment that illustrated that not only were we making our customers happy but that we were getting national recognition for doing so. At Maple Holistics, customer satisfaction is paramount so receiving such wonderful support from our customers and then being acknowledged as a major personal care company by several major publications was a dream come true. This only reinforced our commitment to our customers that exists to this day. Ultimately, we learned that when you are good to your customers, your customers will be good to you, and success will be the inevitable outcome.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When it comes to my career path, I have been blessed to be surrounded by numerous individuals who have my best interest at heart and who have guided me to where I am today. That being said, I would be remiss not to mention my mother as a primary influence on my journey to success, and inevitably, the success of Maple Holistics. She’s always been my number one fan while simultaneously providing me with pearls of wisdom along the way. By encouraging me to focus on the journey rather than the destination she taught me that although the beauty industry is ever-evolving when you focus on the here-and-now, you’re able to stay on top of trends without losing sight of why you started. When you focus on the journey, you do not only give yourself a chance to stop and smell the roses, but you’re much more aware of what’s going on around you, expanding your vision and broadening your opportunities.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Maple Holistics was born from the belief that using sustainable alternatives to conventional (yet often harmful) beauty and personal care products doesn’t need to break the bank. We want to create an opportunity for conscious consumers to nurture their bodies without compromising on their health, the well-being of the environment, or their wallets. Our products are founded on the conviction that real ingredients yield real results, so consumers can feel good and guilt-free about the products that they’re using. Essentially, our primary goal is to provide high-quality, affordable beauty and wellness products that anyone can feel good about using.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Ever-changing — One of the best things about the beauty industry is that it’s never stagnant. Sure, that can sometimes be frustrating, especially if you fall a little behind on a trend, but in and of itself, it’s an amazing thing. It means that it evolves and changes with the times, allowing for constant innovation. Whether that’s embracing inclusivity, diversity, sustainability, or any other significant movement, the modern beauty industry is usually the first to jump on board and embrace the statement.

Consumer-Led — Being a consumer-led industry is not something that is exclusive to the modern beauty industry, but it’s certainly starting to define it. With conscious consumerism on the rise, consumers are demanding that their beauty brands get on board. With the beauty industry being one of the biggest industries around, a rise in social action and awareness of ethical issues means that beauty brands are having to show up for consumers in the best way. Making a positive difference and change has never been easier — your consumer is practically begging for it!

Personalized Beauty — We at Maple Holistics place great value and emphasis on educating our consumers to ensure that they’re nourishing their bodies in the best way for them. That’s why it’s so exciting that personalized beauty is hitting the modern beauty industry in full force. There has been a significant increase in demand for non-generic beauty products that not only nourish your body from the inside out but are tailor-made for your specific needs. Everyone is unique. Your hair, skin, body, and what makes you you is not one-size-fits-all, so why should your beauty routine be identical to your friend’s? The more personal and customized we get with our beauty products, the healthier and happier our bodies will be.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

A Focus On Looks Over Health — With rising awareness of the need to focus on sustainable and clean practices, it’s disappointing to see that some companies are still stuck in the past. The beauty industry has evolved to be about so much more than just enhancing how you look. We at Maple Holistics believe that looking good is no longer about simply looking good, it’s about truly nourishing your body from the inside out. Why would you settle for a beauty product that just “does the job” when you can invest in a product that really solves the problem? Any beauty brand that focuses on looks over health is a concern to the modern industry.

Tackling Loose Definitions — With relaxed FDA regulations in the beauty industry, greenwashing is unfortunately rife. It’s painfully easy for companies to develop loose definitions of clean beauty that lead even the most conscious consumer to expose their skin to ingredients they would rather not be using. That’s why a part of Maple Holistics mission is to not only provide consumers with safe and effective natural products but to also educate people on the harmful effects of certain ingredients, what exactly to look out for, and how to get comfortable around ingredients labels based on your body’s unique needs.

Eliminating Animal Testing — One of the biggest concerns in the beauty industry is that we are still dealing with companies who are conducting animal-testing on their products. When it comes to the planet, one of the most basic changes that the beauty industry should be making is upgrading to cruelty-free practices. Specifically, it is the fact that big, well-established companies in the industry are still testing on animals. It’s up to these larger, influential companies to set the standard of cruelty-free beauty, and the harsh truth is that there is little excuse for them not to be doing so.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Less Is More — Clean beauty is kind of our MO at Maple Holistics, and that’s because we believe that feeling beautiful begins with embracing the less is more mentality. Getting comfortable in your own skin is at the forefront of healthy skin. How can you know what your skin needs to look good if you’re forever covering it up with makeup and quick-fix beauty products? By going back to basics, you can get to know your skin and hair on a cellular level. Once you figure it out, you’re well on your way to giving your body the attention it truly deserves so that you not only feel beautiful but really glow from the inside out.

Confidence — It might sound cliché, but confidence is at the forefront of feeling beautiful. When you feel good about yourself, you exude a totally different vibe. At Maple Holistics, we believe that this includes confidence in your body and the products that you’re using, as well as being educated in what works for you and what doesn’t. The bottom line is that when you feel good, you look good, and any product that you introduce into your life should help you to achieve that goal so that you can feel beautiful the natural way.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Find A Niche — The beauty industry is saturated with products. When you’re developing a beauty brand, one of the first things to consider is “what makes my stuff different?” and “why is what I have to offer important?” With the steady rise in conscious consumerism, it’s essential to realize that nowadays, building a brand is about so much more than the product that you’re offering. Consumers want to know how you’re helping not only them but the world, our generation, and the future. It seems like a lot to consider, but it’s a crucial curve in the initial stages of developing a beauty business. It’s all about your story. The beauty industry has an incredibly wide demographic which, in turn, creates a great and expansive platform for brands to generate change. At the end of the day, a successful beauty brand is one that has a niche that not only separates them from the competition but is a useful and necessary addition to society, even if that’s just in just some small way.

Listen To Your Customers — Long gone are the days when you could simply sell a product to the masses and they would lap it up in cult-like fashion. With the rising awareness of a range of ethical and sustainable issues, conscious consumers are not only searching for companies that will deliver, but they are also demanding brands to show up. In many ways, the customer is running the show, and if you want to succeed in the beauty industry, a successful brand would do well to listen and launch accordingly.

Find A Mentor — An essential yet often overlooked part of the process of starting your own business is finding a mentor. When you’re just starting out, many people are so scared of the competition that they’re reluctant to turn to others for help. The truth is that you can’t get far in any industry without the proper support. In fact, you can’t get far in life without proper support. If you have a business partner or team this might be a little different, but generally speaking, reaching out to a mentor when you’re just starting out can be an invaluable component of starting a successful beauty business. There are certain things within your niche that you simply won’t know yet, and contrary to popular belief, Google doesn’t have all the answers. However, those who have walked your footsteps do, and they’re worth keeping around.

Anticipate Trends — In the natural beauty sphere there are staples such as vitamin C and collagen, but there are also constantly new trends that come and go such as activated charcoal and K-beauty. Success in the beauty industry is founded on knowing what’s here to stay and what’s a short-term risk. Part of anticipating trends is about analyzing their legitimacy and efficacy before we get on board. For us, that means making sure that the trend is actually good for you and aligns with our brand identity.

Omnichannel Selling — From a business perspective, omnichannel selling can be a gamechanger in the beauty industry. This multichannel approach can give your consumers as many opportunities to find and purchase products which both enhances their experience and improves your visibility as a reputable brand. In practice, this means selling on multiple platforms including online marketplaces, social media, and in brick-and-mortar stores. This allows your brand to garner a favorable reputation in an industry where the consumer is understandably selective and demanding.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The truth is that I hope that the movement that I could inspire is something that is already underway here at Maple Holistics. We as a society are responsible for the health of our bodies and our planet, and raising awareness and educating consumers on the value of doing so is a priority for our business. We believe that if people truly understand the importance of holistic, healthy, sustainable practices, and are provided with affordable alternatives, the world could be a different place. Our belief at Maple Holistics’ is that when you create awareness for holistic living, you’re kinder to yourself and to the planet. And with this awareness comes a responsibility to create change.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As Denis Waitley so eloquently put it “There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing” This is one of the most profound quotes that has proved to be a guiding light in turbulent times and speaks volumes to the rise in conscious consumerism that the beauty industry is facing. The beauty industry is ever-changing, and to make a positive impact you need to be willing to take risks. This is an industry that has a huge platform and influence, one that we at Maple Holistics believe should be used to create positive changes not only for our consumers but also for the planet. Active change and raising awareness is achieved when we realize that there is a risk in doing nothing. With this in mind, doing nothing is not an option.

