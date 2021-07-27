Nate Berkus: “We have to trust in our individual characteristics and our individual creativity to contribute what we were meant to contribute to this world”

…We have to trust in our individual characteristics and our individual creativity to contribute what we were meant to contribute to this world. That means that everybody is special and that no matter what challenges you face socially, economically, or business-wise, it will be worth it. There is a reason it’s happening. You will come out on the other side.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nate Berkus.

I had the pleasure to interview Nate Berkus. Nate is an American interior designer, author, and television personality. He runs the Chicago interior design firm Nate Berkus Associates and was a regularly featured guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, offering design advice to viewers as well as coordinating surprise make-overs for people's homes. He has released numerous lines of products and authored several books. His talk show, The Nate Berkus Show, debuted in broadcast syndication on September 13, 2010, featuring make-overs, culture, design, and personal advice. It was co-produced by Harpo Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Growing up, my mother was an interior designer, and I was always around decoration and changes being made in the home. I would come home from school and my mother would have totally redone an area of the house. So, I grew up particularly tuned in to my environment and aware of beauty. I spent weekends at vintage stores, antiques malls and flea markets. When I look back on my childhood, it makes sense to me that my career became what it did.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many interesting things that have happened to me since I started my career. Obviously one of the most impactful was being asked to be a part of the Oprah Winfrey Show and doing makeovers for viewers. I was a part of that show for more than 12 years and it was a phenomenal experience. I took the opportunity very seriously from the first makeover that I had the chance to do on the show to the final one 12 years later. I had the chance to meet the most incredible people and I built my business in ancillary ways based on that level of exposure.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we bought our house in Los Angeles, we decided that we were going to redo the entire patio area — it was massive! There were side yards and back yards and I was fixated on having this checked brown and cream tile at an angle. The contractor told me how much I needed, and I ordered it. It all arrived on this pallet, and I realized that I never asked for a sample of the brown. When it arrived, the “brown” was red. It looked like a pizza restaurant. I kept looking at it in different lights hoping the color would change. My lesson: order a sample if you are ordering something online. Let’s just say, the restocking fee that we had to pay to switch it out with the color was not my favorite check to write.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m working on a really special summer campaign to help Blue Bunny ice cream launch “Heart of Fun”. Ice cream parlors were a huge of my childhood and continue to be special places to visit with my family. Blue Bunny is offering a design makeover for one local ice cream parlor, plus a number of grants to help local parlors stay in business. I’m a huge ice cream fan and feel strongly about supporting small businesses and our communities. So this campaign was a no-brainer for me.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

A lot of young people getting into design ask me what they should be focusing on and what they should be doing. My best advice for them is that you are only as good as your references. It is your job as a creative person to know a little about a lot. If you see a piece of vintage furniture, you must be inquisitive enough, and curious enough, to research who made it, what was going on in the world at the time, were they part of a body of artists or makers at the time, and who were the other players? You can’t just say, “I love modern design.” That could be Swedish modern, or French modern, or Italian modern, or American modern. As a creative just starting out, there is no excuse to not be encyclopedic in your knowledge, especially in things that your eye connects to. If you are not into Chinese porcelain, then don’t spend months researching it because chances are, you’re not going to reach for it in a project. But if you see something that delights your eye, then you need to make it your job to learn about it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

To me, you should not strive to have diversity in television and entertainment exclusively — it’s important to have diversity in every industry and highlight that through media. We are better people when we understand other people’s stories and what they have been through, and when we take the time to learn how they have overcome it. The only way to hear and see other people’s stories is to allow everyone the same amount of time to tell them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The one thing that I wish that somebody would have told me when I was a kid, is that it’s going to be okay. Whatever it is, it is going to be okay. I’ve been very active in a campaign for LGBTQ youth called “It Gets Better”, and I wish that someone would have said to me that it might be hard, it might be scary, it’s going to be challenging — but it will get better and it will work out. We have to trust in our individual characteristics and our individual creativity to contribute what we were meant to contribute to this world. That means that everybody is special and that no matter what challenges you face socially, economically, or business-wise, it will be worth it. There is a reason it’s happening. You will come out on the other side.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

A lot of people ask me how you keep your life in balance. The truth is, that we are all different. A week in my life would be too much for my little brother. He says to me all the time: I don’t understand how you do everything you do in an average week, because that’s like a year for him. For my husband, what is a very tiring week for me, is a tiring afternoon for him. I’m almost 50 years old and I know what I need as a person to recharge creatively and energetically, and I honor that. Sometimes that’s just stepping away for an hour and getting a foot massage. That hour-long foot massage puts me in a position to do everything else I need to do that afternoon. I do think that it’s important to take the time to get to know what it is that restores each and every one of us and that thing is different for everybody.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a great question…if I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the largest amount of people, it would be around creating opportunities for children to thrive. It would be through programs that help them move out of whatever path they might be in — based on where they live, what they have or don’t have and what challenges they are facing. What gesture large or small can I do to set this kid up to have a better chance at having a happy, successful, and safe life?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My life has been a series of strong women behind me, believing in me even when I didn’t believe in myself and saying, “you can do this”. There have been several people over the course of my career. My first boss in Chicago, Oprah Winfrey, my high school French teacher, my mothers…there have been too many people to name who have had a huge influence in my personal life and in my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote came from Dr. Maya Angelou about being a parent. She was in the studio at the Oprah Winfrey Show and someone had asked her as a mother what her best advice would be to parents and new parents. She got very quiet and looked up and said, ‘Do your eyes light up when your child enters the room every time?’. I never forgot that, because now as a parent, life can get really busy and our kids can be annoying, but the truth is, our kids deserve to know that we’re delighted to see them when they turn the corner…every single time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Amanda Gorman, because I think that she is unbelievably inspiring. Her work is shockingly direct, poignant and current. I also think that she is the best-dressed person in America.

