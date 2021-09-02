Natasha Robertson of Bramble Ski: “If you can’t make money solving that problem in the way you plan to then something will have to change”

Have a clear vision know what you want your brand to mean to people, understand how you fit into the world, know the problem you are trying to solve and be clear about what it takes to do that. If you can’t make money solving that problem in the way you plan to then something will have to change.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Natasha Roberston, Owner of Bramble Ski.

Having initially wanted some time out of the rat race in London after working in corporate finance at Deloit, Natasha and her husband Duncan headed for the Alps to spend a season skiing. They took a chalet in Verbier and worked their way through the winter, cooking, cleaning and so on. They quickly realised however that they could make a life for themselves in the Alps and in 2005 Bramble Ski was born and in 2009 Haute Montagne, Bramble’s super-luxe big sister, took to the stage offering the most exclusive chalets in the Alps; the super-yachts of the snow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a forces child, no home town and had to adjust to 7 different schools growing up. This makes you adaptable, happy and excited with newness and open-minded. I always loved creativity and I think I am a person stimulated by beauty and excellence. All those uniforms and precision parades from my childhood must have had an effect. I graduated in the mid 90’s with a BA in History and Politics and was lucky to be starting my career at a time of graduate schemes and jobs for all. I got my dream job in advertising and spent 10 years working in London for top flight agencies. I had a ball. But by time I turned 30 I was ready for a new adventure, time to move. I came to the mountains for a change of lifestyle and had no idea how incredible the next 16 years would be.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When we started Bramble Ski the chalet holiday market was big business but mostly middle market. We did the maths and it didn’t look good, we would need a huge number of properties to make it a viable business to support the three families of us four founders. We realised the effort to sell and service a luxury property was not hugely different to selling a mid-market property. Sure, the costs were higher but so were the revenues. The thought of being the best was very inspiring, bringing a new professionalism to our industry was a challenge but so rewarding. I wanted to give, 5 star hotel / country house private service, in a ski chalet. Downton Abbey meets the mountains. We raised the bar and Bramble Ski was really born.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There was a woman we bought in to train the staff when we knew we were going up a level. Jane Urquhart who created The London Academy came and elevated our whole offering. She has an aura of authority, classic British elegance and high standards. She has an effect; you find yourself polishing your shoes on the back of your trousers before you walk into a room she’s in. But there is an edge to Jane she totally gets fun, she’s always ahead of the curve. I fell in love with her completely. I’ve been trying to be Jane ever since.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I could definitely talk about our standards, the lengths we go to for our guests and unique service offerings like our Bramble Ski Pros, highly qualified ski instructors who are also your concierge and fixer during your stay. But really it’s the feeling of the teams, we are truly international and the levels of experience and dedication are incredible. When we come together at the start of the season there is an energy that is so exciting. The service levels our teams achieve show how something can truly be magical, greater than the sum of its parts. That feeling, that energy is addictive, we have staff that have come back even after 5 years away from the business or longer. They come back to us after working on yachts or in iconic hotels around the world.

I remember one year, it was the busiest weekend of the season, right before New Year. I hopped into one of our vans and there was a face from every one of the last ten years in the van with me. Some had been away a year or two or three, others were with us for the whole time consecutively. Anyone who runs a seasonal business will know that is special and kind of unique. I’m most proud of that. Our teams are just world class.

Our recent partnership with Le Collectionist is testament to the quality of our teams. Le Collectionist are europes fastest growing luxury vacation rentals company. They offer over 1500 villas to their guests and are dedicated to providing beautiful experiences. Max Aniort CEO of Le Collectionist said, “We are extremely impressed with the work of Bramble Ski and the brand’s excellence in terms of customer experience since it was first established 15 years ago. We welcome them with great humility as we work towards developing our ski destinations in Switzerland, France and Austria. This purchase further strengthens our promise to create the best luxury home rental solution in every destination around the world”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Inspired by co-founder Barry Cox who has a passion for sustainability we signed up with Positive Luxury, and were awarded the Butterfly Mark for our efforts in sustainability three years ago. We created a charter for sustainability across our brands with a target of a carbon free holiday by 2030. We also have a new brand of serviced ski apartments, Lagom.

Lagom is a Swedish word which has no equivalent in the English language but it basically means, not too much, not too little just right. It is a way for conscious travelers to book and consume less when they travel. We calibrated the carbon emissions for all of our services and amenities and the guests can use a slider on the website to deselect elements, as they do they see their emissions go down and the price too. We also donate to ‘1% for change’ supporting environmental projects local to our resorts. In this way the guests give back to the area they have visited.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

How do you answer this one with humility? The first trait is empathy, I always joke I have an overactive empathy gland. Empathy with our guests, and our teams this is key to creating the right kind of service and the right environment to work in. We don’t try to be the life and soul of our guest’s holidays but more the facilitators, anticipating their needs and listening hard to their requests. This is the trait most useful in hospitality a nurturing kind of empathy.

Creativity has been super important in bringing to the world a brand that has something unique to offer. We dress in traditional mountain wear that is hand-stitched and bespoke for us. I use an outfitter that dresses Austrian nobility. This makes our staff feel super professional and it marks us out in the chalet industry where black shirts with a logo are standard. Being different, having a clear identity is the only way to succeed.

I’m not afraid to fight for something if I think it’s the best. When Jane retired from the world of training I was looking for training that would be the very best in the industry, surpassing anything that had been done before. I went to the best hotel school in the world, Ecole Hotellerie de Lausanne. They had never done training for a short term rentals company before but together we created a course tailored to our requirements. Man, I had to push the other owners to spend the money on this but it was the best thing we could possibly have invested in. If you give people the right tools the job can be precision and near perfect.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

It was less advice more an example, a theme prevalent in the industry, that I followed. Back in the early days I saw other high end hospitality recruiters discriminating against tattoos and piercings. I turned a couple of employees down for this reason, I felt it wasn’t creating the right high end impression somehow. I really regret that now. I know now it just doesn’t matter. If you are good, you are good, guests will love you as you are so long as you do an amazing job. I still feel bad about those decisions. Go with your heart and your mind, don’t follow the crowd, you do know best for your own brand.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I started my family year one of the business. I was cooking and cleaning in the chalets managing a team and still breast feeding my babies, it was certainly very hard. We couldn’t pay ourselves properly in the early years and it was always a struggle, burning the candle at both ends. We were never off duty, and it was a real plate spinning act for a few years. I think this is probably fairly normal for startups, however doing it all in a country where you are still learning the language makes it doubly challenging, I think. We had relocated to the French speaking part of Switzerland, I had some schoolgirl French and we just had to get it going and make it work.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

As the business grew, we were eventually able to delegate some duties, we could take Christmas day off to spend with the children and I did get the help of some truly wonderful au pairs that helped me balance my days more easily.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

For sure there have been massive highs and lows. One of the loveliest moments was us founders standing outside our first chalet together on the very last day of the season. A professional team of cleaners were inside doing a thorough clean before we handed it back to the owners. We opened a bottle of cheap bubbles, not even champagne, on the doorstep and drank it from the bottle, we were pretty broke but so happy, we had done it! First season completed, together. Great feeling, very special moment. Lows have been low too, when covid hit and we had to start sending team members home, in Austria the team were locked down in situ and the police guarded the roads in and out. They were stranded and couldn’t even walk outside. We felt helpless. But Colin Mayo my colleague and co-founder made sure everyone was provided for. We didn’t let anyone go over that period and he did an incredible job.

I do think celebrating each other’s successes at every level in the business is key. Taking pleasure in our guests enjoying themselves and learning, not blaming, when mistakes are made is massively important. The human side of business is for me so much more important than the numbers. I know this isn’t always a popular opinion in business but I do think we should enjoy ourselves at work, it should be a pleasure not a battle. We spend a huge proportion of our lives at work. We have to be able to show real emotion within our team allow ourselves the belly laughs in the happy times and be able to cry in the sad times, lots of tears of pride too.

This is one of the reasons I’m so happy about our business partners at le Collectionist, Max Aniort the CEO is one of the smartest people I have met. His business acumen is incredible and he has built a hugely successful brand in just a few years. Yet the team he has pulled together and the values they hold are very real very authentic, human. I’m guessing this is part of the recipe for riding the emotional highs and lows of being a founder, sharing those feelings with those around you. Expressing it and moving on.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I read a book before we started the business, How to get Rich by Felix Dennis. His mantra was ‘ownership isn’t the important thing it’s the only thing’. We bootstrapped, we operated for 8 years with just four of us as shareholders. Dennis’ words rang in my ears and I was determined to hold onto our shares come hell or high water, when we did sell some shares it turned out to be a great move. We were more accountable to our two new shareholders, they insisted we implement greater financial controls, our corporate governance was so much more rigorous, and we created a far more sustainable business as a result of what we learnt from them. Rounds of fundraising do allow for faster growth and there are many benefits to having cash at the front end to help with product development and marketing etc. If you are careful do your research and track your results this can be a powerful boost for a business. We have seen Le Collectionist thrive under the fundraising model, and they have definitely progressed faster in a similar sphere to Bramble Ski. Slower growth lower risk or faster growth higher risk are very personal choices. If I did it again, I might even go the fundraising route, but so hard to know for our business if that would have worked.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Keep going a large portion of why we have succeeded is that we kept going. When the times get tough you just have to keep peddling, I don’t know how else to say it, there is always a solution to every problem, always. Have a clear vision know what you want your brand to mean to people, understand how you fit into the world, know the problem you are trying to solve and be clear about what it takes to do that. If you can’t make money solving that problem in the way you plan to then something will have to change. Listen to your market and adapt, in business we tend to make a lot of assumptions and we are all prejudiced in our own way. If you had a café served coffee only the way you like to drink it you would be really limiting the number of people that would buy coffee from you. Make the effort to find out you’re your customers want and how they want it, be flexible. Bring your team with you, by this I mean be open and honest about whats happening in your business share the numbers, the company accounts, transparency is absolutely key. You have employed people for their talent, people you respect, the more they understand about the bottom line the more your decisions will make sense. They more they can become part of the solution for your business. Play the long game, by this I mean don’t go for short term profits over a long-term relationship. We have always worked with a lot of agents to sell our holidays, we understand this network of experts is vital to our success. There are always companies who would argue business is business and try to cut a partner out of a deal to make quick profits but this has never been our style we honour our relationships we build for the future and we hope that pays off in the long run.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not clearly understanding the size of the market and potential revenue. Lots of businesses spring up in ski resorts every season, sadly the same mistake is often made. The potential revenue is often overestimated with startups not genuinely understanding how short the season is. Rents are high employee costs are high. The sums just don’t add up for lots of businesses.

Expanding too quickly can be a problem, the quality of the product you are offering is very important. Sometimes too much emphasis is put on scalability and the actual delivery of the goods or services is not focused on enough. This can unravel quickly unless you are able to plan ahead very thoroughly move slowly to start with and allow yourself the time to learn as you grow.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Basics, exercise, holidays, setting boundaries, share the load, know how long you want to keep doing this for. Be very honest with yourself about what you want to get out of life and make sure your business serves you, helps you reach those goals. If you realise that you actually want to spend more time in your garden don’t aim to have a company that makes billions. This sounds pretty obvious, but we are so conditioned to equate success with only financial reward that we can lose sight of what it really important to us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Better working conditions for people in hospitality, I hear all the time, its long hours and low pay but you have to love it. Sounds like exploitation to me. We have to pay more for the services we receive so that staff in our industry get paid a proper salary and have decent working conditions.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

OK this might seem pretty left field, but I have been manifesting this as hard as I can for a while now. Stormzy, the king of grime, I think he is a genius, and I was in his top 0.05 percent of listeners on Spotify last year. He just doesn’t put a foot wrong, I adore his music and basically wish I had 0.05% of his talent. Breakfast is my favorite meal out, so definitely let’s have breakfast Michael.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Take a look at Bramble ski www.brambleski.com and le Collectionist www.lecollectionist.com

Linkedin is the best place and clubhouse too.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!