Natasha Clark: “Every success is on the other side of trying until you succeed”

As a part of our series about how very accomplished leaders were able to succeed despite experiencing Imposter Syndrome, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natasha Clark.

Life Coach Natasha Clark, known as the “Giant-Slaying Life Coach,” helps Christian women entrepreneurs get past trauma, depression and anxiety. She is the author of Anti-Depression: 10 steps to escaping depression and creator of a 3 and 6 months mentorship program dedicated to helping women slay the giant between their trauma and their destiny. After going through mental imbalance, depression, anxiety, she has now decided to help women across the world who have been held back by childhood trauma and has a desire to get back their divine purpose and take their business to the next level. She has been featured on FOX, NBC and CBS for exclusive interviews and is scheduled to give her first TEDx Talk at the Global Women’s Conference in November. Natasha is here to not only stay, but also impact the world!

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’?

I spent over a decade of my life mentally imbalanced due to same-sex molestation and rejection in an institution I thought would be the safest place (the church) for me. As result of abuse in various forms, it led me to erratic behavior, depression, anxiety, and consistent toxic relationships. I was attracting toxic people based on me settling with the thought that operating in dysfunction was the only way to survive.

After making my mind up to strategize my way out of depression with the help of God, I transformed my life piece by piece, taking one-step at a time. I started a movement of rebirth and purpose for any woman who has been held back by childhood trauma and has a desire to get back their divine purpose and build their business, and I won’t to stop until it’s done.

What Natasha does now? I am on a mission to start a purpose me to movement! What does that look like? Do you have a purpose? ME TOO! Do you have a calling in your life?? ME TOO! You thought you were going to give up, but God said no??? ME TOO! What was meant to destroy you actually made you stronger?? ME TOO!

After publishing my book Anti-Depression: 10 steps to escaping depressionto help people overcome mental battles from a Christian perspective, I received my Life Coaching certification.

As “The Giant Slaying Life Coach”, I teach Christian women how to slay their giant in between their tragedy and destiny one rock at a time!

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My $10,000 mistake changed my life forever! Imagine being strapped for cash and then you have this BIG idea that if you use everything you have for one more course, class or continued education to make your first million dollars, ALL of your problems would be solved!

Well there I was, looking at my savings and what I thought was the best decision of my life! I bought the course and I was on FIRE! I was showing up for myself and social media every day and there was NOTHING that was going to stop me.

Then the thing happened. I looked over and saw so many of my peers selling out their course, smashing their goals and helping others along the way. So there it was, showing up like a shooting star in a clear sky on a beach in the middle of nowhere…..imposter syndrome!

I totally forgot that I was married to the idea of not showing up as myself. After that it was downhill from there; no sales, no conversions and no longer connecting with my audience.

I realized that I made the WORST investment of my life. My investment should have been in self-confidence and development and not making money.

The Biggest takeaway from my 10k mess up — another course will not fix an internal problem. Deal with you and YOUR business will blossom. Pouring from an empty cup doesn’t transform lives, it destroys them.

As a self-servicing business, we must decide to invest in self, so we can invest in others. Now on the other side, we are servicing our clients better, and helping them turn their dream life to reality!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The @IAMNATASHACLARK brand stands out because of truth. We don’t sell a dream, we help build YOUR dream that God has envisioned for your life.

We stand out because we help you stand out by slaying the giant between your trauma and your destiny.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

So many people have played such a huge inspiration to my journey. It is very hard to name them all as seasons change and God provides who you need for that season. This is why we can never be too attached, as our mentor may change from season to season. In the beginning of my book I dedicate my growth and foundation to Jesus Christ, my spiritual father who has now passed Bishop W.B Henderson, my grandmother who has passed Lillian Wiseman, Rickey and Monica Hawkins. Through all the investment and support, my husband Felix Clark Jr. has been a true pillar that holds me up.

As we contribute our success to mentors and friends most times, I think it is most important that we recognize and celebrate the foundation, for without it we cannot stand.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flush out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?

Showing up as the lesser version of yourself because of doubt, comparing yourself to others and never feeling good enough is the technical definition of imposter syndrome.

Oftentimes in today’s world, people name this depression, which they feel as though it is a mental imbalance that cannot be solved naturally.

Here are the 3 major feelings people with imposter syndrome feel:

Self-Doubt all the time Overwhelming pressure to achieve They will never live up to their full potential

The one thing that brings me joy is understanding that through confidence coaching and the right recipe you can kiss imposter syndrome goodbye! Let’s dig a little deeper.

What are the downsides of Impostor Syndrome? How can it limit people?

When you show up as your lesser self, this means you lack belief that you can do anything outside of the average person. This is a lie. If you want to climb Mount Everest, but you only believe that an Olympic Medalist can do such a thing, you won’t try.

This is the BIGGEST limit and really the only limit that matters with imposter syndrome. If you NEVER try there is no way you can achieve. The more you try, the more you will succeed.

So let’s think about it, if you never show up how can imposter syndrome limit you?

If you never write the book can you be an author?

If you never start giving advice, can you become a life coach?

If you never start that youtube channel, vlog or blog will your powerful message you need to share get out?

If you never start sacrificing the money you spend, will you get out of debt?

Every success is on the other side of trying until you succeed; the limit that you run into with imposter syndrome is literally your life being unfulfilled.

How can the experience of Impostor Syndrome impact how one treats others?

You will either distance yourself from great people or be critical of them. Other people that are willing to go the extra mile consistency surround most people who are in the 1% club.

When you are dealing with imposter syndrome you will find yourself in an isolated space because of the pressure of not living up to your full potential is heavy. Or, you will become critical of other people that are willing to make the sacrifices you won’t.

That can sound harsh right? Well, was is really harsh is what you are doing to yourself by not being as amazing as you could be.

We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?

I absolutely LOVE this question. Most times we feel so alone in our struggles and tribulations that we get deeper into our imposter syndrome and that is just not true!

So I will use my most recent encounter with imposter syndrome, which is this article. When presented with this opportunity to be interviewed for a national magazine, the following questions came to my mind.

There are more qualified experts available to speak to imposter syndrome, why me? I still deal with imposter syndrome in certain situations, how can I speak to such a thing? I don’t have a degree about this situation, why would someone listen and choose to learn from me?

So do you see how a great opportunity was almost passed up if I would have made a choice to give into imposter syndrome? I would love to get into how I arrived at the conclusion to go ahead and participate in this article, but I’ll save that for the next question.

Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?

So based on the story above, you can already see that the answer to this question is YES! I have to simply make a conscience decision every time I feel inadequate to believe the opposite. Let me give you an example to how I answered the above questions when I was feeling imposter syndrome.

There are more people qualified……my answer, Yes! There will always be more people more qualified, but nobody is Natasha and there is a unique group of people that is assigned to my personal message. I am responsible for being the best I can be and helping who is assigned to me along the way. I still deal with imposter syndrome…my answer, Yes! You totally still deal with imposter syndrome which is why you should speak to it. You are able to give live examples, so those who are facing the fallacy that they are not good enough never feel alone. I don’t have a degree…my answer, nope! You don’t have an college degree, you have an experience degree. People who have experience with a certain issue are able to relate, covert and convict at a higher percentage than those who are just educated in a field.

So you see, you just have to answer those negative thoughts back with positive affirmations immediately! Don’t allow yourself to think any negative thoughts for more than a second, and I literally mean a second.

In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are 5 steps that a person can take who is experiencing imposter syndrome:

Write down in plain detail who they would be and what they will achieve if they had no doubt, worry or concern. –I love digital vision boards. Most people are able to unlock their wildest dreams using this method. Your vision board is a physical representation of your mind unlock. Identify what feelings are coming up when you are in a room full of amazing people. Let me give you an example. When I am in a room full of people who are experts in my same field, I immediately feel inferior to the people who have doctorate degrees. I feel as though they are more qualified and should speak to the subject, even when I have been requested. Therefore, the feeling that I would identify with is inferior. Now, in step 3 you would decide on actionable steps that you would take in order to combat those feeling. In my case, my action would be to step up and speak boldly immediately when I am feeling inferior, not to be boastful but to combat the thoughts in my mind that I am good enough and I do deserve to be in this room. Decide on my small victory action. I think it is so important that we celebrate when we show up as our higher self. Therefore, my victory action is going to get me a concrete from Andy’s frozen custard. This is not something I treat myself with often, so when I show up as my higher self, the ice cream experience is an amazing treat for myself. Intentionality. This is my favorite step. This is the step where you purposely put yourself in a situation where you are the small fish in the room. This will allow you to confront your lower self-more often so you don’t have to go through such a process to get past imposter syndrome. Putting yourself in the situation will allow you to crust that feeling as soon as it comes up!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

OMG! This is by far my favorite question. It is my absolute goal to start a new, positive, revolutionary #metoo movement. Let me tell you what I mean by that. So many of us deal with imposter syndrome and other mental battles that keeps us stagnant or showing up as our lesser self because we feel alone. The thing about being alone in our situation is deception. There are so many people going through the same or similar situations and we need to be more open about it. So have you gone through depression? Me too! Have you dealt with childhood trauma? Me too! Have you ever felt like a bad mom/person/friend? Me too!

There is so much release when you find out that you are not alone and you can still be amazing and fulfill the calling that God has over your life.

So, I hope that you would join me in my new revamp of the #metoo movement!

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a person I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with due to her impact with women from all over the globe. She has a true story of redemption that helped me catapult my ministry from my mind to online.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I would love for everyone to follow me @iamnatashaclark on Instagram. It is the place I hang out the most, sharing inspiration, educating the next woman who dares to believe bigger and goofing off about my family and new recipes! If you are looking for next level services please visit my website at www.iamnatashaclark.com. For anybody that maybe struggling with depression by book Anti-Depression: 10 steps to escaping depression is available on Amazon now!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!