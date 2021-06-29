Natascha von Hirschhausen: “Do. Not. Pre-produce”

Do. Not. Pre-produce. I worked for different high-fashion brands during my studies and the best word of advise was to not pre-produce at all. This wasn’t even because of sustainable reasons. The founder shared, that it takes time to find your market and your costumer. Since production is extremely capital intensive the advise was to wait for orders. Working on demand is not only more sustainable, it may also be the better solution economically.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natascha von Hirschhausen.

Natascha Von Hirschhausen is a fashion designer and entrepreneur from Berlin, Germany. With her eponymous fashion brand she is setting the benchmark for sustainable design. Her collections are defined by striking minimalism and relaxed elegance — perfect for today and the future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, how I came to study fashion is a bit of a black swan incident. I studied medical physics and realized, that it wasn’t for me. I was searching for a creative outlet that wasn’t „only“ painting and bought a sewing machine and basically never stopped after then. And bang, boom, bang I was standing in Bangladesh in 2014 on an exchange for fashion professionals by Goethe Institut, weißensee kunsthochschule berlin and University of Arts Berlin. Then I realized that out of the gazillion problems with the current fashion industry waste is one of the most devastating ones. Every garment (even the sustainably and fair produced ones) causes a loss of material of around 20% in the cutting of the fabric alone. This became my mission: Reduce and avoid this waste of our resources — for a wasteless future.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

My entire company is working to set the benchmark for sustainable design — every step of the way.

All garments that are being produced cause around 20% of material losses in the cutting of the fabric alone — even the sustainably and fair produced ones. For the entire collection I reduced these clippings to less than 1% true to zero-waste design (0 and 100 are mathematical numbers — as I say). I achieved this by working with innovative zero-waste patterns, that I invented.

Over 60% of fabric is oil based, causing huge environmental problems like micro-plastics. Around 33% of all micro plastics in the oceans come from textiles. That is why we exclusively use biodegradable, plastic free, natural materials, which also offer the best wearing properties to our clients. Plus all materials — for every component of the garments — are audited along the entire value chain for highest social and ecological sustainability.

To find an answer to the constant overproduction in the fashion industry our cross-seasonal collection is completely made-on-demand locally in Berlin. From this year on we are also offering our pre-order system to combine the exclusivity of a one-off production with the efficiency of a bulk production and thereby offer our clients the garments for a reduced price.

These are the most important core values, but if you are interested to hear more about the details of our holistic and ambitious concept to set the benchmark for sustainable fashion — please get in touch or visit our website, there is so much more to tell!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So: I founded my brand during my master studies and I was completely into it. Creating the web shop, the zero-waste patterns, the garments, organizing the local production, finding all the best organic materials, defining the high-end finish, taking professional photos. I was flowing through work and then the founding day arrived. It arrived. Happened. Came. Was there…. And — well — I do not really know what my genius thought or un-thought behind this was, but: I imagined, that with „a perfect product like this“ the costumers and press would somehow magically wake up and know about it. Not the case!

Visibility is one of the critical tasks every start-up faces and I am afraid, that a lot of founders (especially designers) underestimate it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I am so happy you ask this, because although costumers and press needed me to create some touch points to get into the brand mentors always kind of found me and I could not be more thankful. I have mentors for all different kinds of topics, like legal assistance, creative direction, photography, production management. Just to share one story: When I had just started the brand in 2017 I got a big order request of one of the biggest luxury retailers. Of course we were all very excited and happy to take the amazing opportunity. I am so thankful that I did have legal guidance back then, because coming fresh out of university and with only basic business knowledge it was really tough for me to handle such a big order and the associated paper work.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I would pick evolution over revolution in almost every situation. I am very thankful for our current life quality and I do not wish to destroy it — my vision is to keep the quality and distribute our achievements to everyone equally. My vision is to make our way of life sustainable and cut back on the crap modern capitalism has brought us and that is just adding noise.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Do. Not. Pre-produce.

I worked for different high-fashion brands during my studies and the best word of advise was to not pre-produce at all. This wasn’t even because of sustainable reasons. The founder shared, that it takes time to find your market and your costumer. Since production is extremely capital intensive the advise was to wait for orders. Working on demand is not only more sustainable, it may also be the better solution economically.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We just established the pre-order system. The made-to-order became increasingly hard to handle, so we decided to give our customers the chance to experience the feeling of exclusivity of one-off production at more favorable conditions, as series production can be carried out more efficiently. Swing by to check it out!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I can imagine that it is harder for most women to speak and stand up for themselves. Women are (still!) often taught to step back and be „nice“. Being an introvert myself I know how hard it can be to simply share your thoughts and opinions. Putting my balls on the table by saying „we aim to set the benchmark for sustainable fashion design“ is not something that is easy for me, although I know it is true.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Fuck fast fashion and let’s move towards a wasteless future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The most complicated thing is simplicity.“ I always want to keep a clear focus and appreciate the important things in life: family, friends, living healthy, enjoying life and working for positive change. *trying hard not to sound too cheesy*

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you! ❤