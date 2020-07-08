Natalya Michelle: “Feeling beautiful is when you feel yourself”

Feeling beautiful is when you feel yourself, and I find that when I do not feel myself, I do not feel beautiful. So, for anyone in general, do something, wear something, and surround yourself with things that make you feel like yourself. This combination can be anything from going to your local coffee shop with a great book in hand, fresh coffee or tea, and a comfortable outfit with some makeup done. How to feel beautiful is going to be different for everyone, since everyone has different interests. Trust me, doing this automatically puts you in a good mood and is something that I try to incorporate into my life every day.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and well being of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their well being.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalya Michelle.

Natalya is a full-time actress, influencer, entrepreneur, and filmmaker at just 18 years old. She has worked on some major shows such as, “TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress America” and HBO’s Reality TV show, “We’re Here”. As an actress/influencer she is known for her appearance in Jubilee’s Ask Me Anything series, with well over a million views, and several commercials appearing both local and nationwide. Natalya also runs a successful filmmaking, coaching, and social media business making her a 6-figure earner, allowing her to collaborate with large media and entertainment companies such as Bviral and many more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Honestly growing up I remember my mom showing me new movies, singers, runway shows, and so many other things revolving around the entertainment industry. We would always bond over these moments and she told me that I would do “that” when I grew up. Over time through the ups and downs I had with my rough childhood; entertainment would be the thing I relied on to help me through the bad times. Naturally, storytelling and the arts impacted me, so I wanted to ensure I could do the same for others by inspiring hope through my performance and actions. So, at 8 years old I started taking classes and before the years’ end, I was working professionally. Throughout the years of working professionally, I noticed that many in the arts were not financially stable working full time in the entertainment industry and were not knowledgeable of the behind the scenes aspect within the industry. Seeing this, I switched my focus to learning more about marketing, and specifically why certain entertainers are successful more so than others. I learned that my industry does not fully revolve around talent or luck, as many would think, but revolving more-so on hard work, who you know, finances, a flexible schedule, one’s social media and much more.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Since we are on the topic of self care today, hands down Fiona Smith, who is a hormonal health coach, has helped me tremendously. I personally have been struggling with a hormonal imbalance for 5 years now, that got severely worse within the last 2 years. It got so bad to the point where I was struggling to work on sets or jump start my business since I was in pain constantly. I was working with doctors specializing in western treatment for the duration of those two years, and it felt like my hormonal imbalance only got worse. I was left with little to no answers and decided to search online and on social media to see if any other women were experiencing similar symptoms to me and how they approached their health issues. I came across Fiona on TikTok and was surprised at how knowledgeable she was and how much I could relate to her with my own struggles. I then started to follow her advice, worked with her one on one, and finally made some progress to a pain free lifestyle. As entertainers and entrepreneurs, we always must be at 100% to do our daily tasks, and I owe it to Fiona for helping me make major leaps to accomplishing such.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Honestly, it was thinking that everyone would treat me like an adult because I was an emancipated minor. I would try to hang out with people 20 to 40 years older than me thinking we could go out for a drink. The sad truth is that it is really hard for people to respect others, and age plays a huge role in this. So many people are quick to judge someone who is younger, because they assume the person is naive, inexperienced, and the list goes on. Knowing this now, I have so much more respect for myself and I will not give my everything, trying to prove someone wrong when they never respected me, or had the intention to do so in the first place.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My advice to anyone pursuing this career path is to know that talent is not everything. Surprisingly, the industry is exceedingly small, and many people know one another, or have mutual contacts. Keeping this in mind, things such as your personality and how much you support the film making community really do come into play. Not only this, but showing your value that many in the film making community don’t have, especially when it comes to financial gain, is huge when building connections. I talk a lot about this in my classes but having something like this can truly help a person book more projects and work their way up the ladder at a faster rate.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The key strategies that helped me the most is learning marketing, and human psychology when it comes to anything online. If you can create an engaging video that is true to who you are, that has the proper setup to help with getting more engagement, then the growth is possible. Being true to yourself and “real” is also huge especially since many people are tired of seeing those fake Instagram models and expectations.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

The big picture when it comes to self-care that Fiona taught me, is that you must know and understand your body before you take any steps to self-care. Someone might enjoy meditation, in comparison to someone who enjoys journaling every night. Personally for me the two key practices I incorporate into my schedule is to spend time with the people I love, which is my form of meditation, and to make sure I am feeding my body what it needs. Since I am aware that I struggle with a hormonal imbalance, I am making sure to incorporate supplements such as magnesium and iron rich foods into my diet. I also practice seed cycling to help balance my hormone levels along with some daily sunshine. My self-care routine may not work for someone who has other health issues, but it is good to be aware and find out what works for you. You know your body the best, and you know what feels good regardless if it goes against the normal western treatment approach to a healthy lifestyle.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

For me, I am someone who loves to listen to music and just let go of all the negativity in my life. Listening to music when I am working or just having fun puts me in a good mood. The types of music honestly depend on what I am doing and how I am feeling, but hands down some Jazz, EDM, and Jbalvin will always do the trick. I also love going to the beach as that is my method of letting go all the negativity I am experiencing, and to just feel calm. Walking along the water with some headphones, playing Reggae music always does the trick. I always feel so much better after the experience, and if I cannot go to the beach, going to a new and different place always works as well.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Feeling beautiful is when you feel yourself, and I find that when I do not feel myself, I do not feel beautiful. So, for anyone in general, do something, wear something, and surround yourself with things that make you feel like yourself. This combination can be anything from going to your local coffee shop with a great book in hand, fresh coffee or tea, and a comfortable outfit with some makeup done. How to feel beautiful is going to be different for everyone, since everyone has different interests. Trust me, doing this automatically puts you in a good mood and is something that I try to incorporate into my life every day.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

As I have mentioned, Fiona Smith has hands down helped me to really understand how to have self-love for myself. While going through my hormonal imbalance, I was having muscle pain, back pain, depression, nausea, extreme fatigue and so much more. To heal my body, I had to understand it and figure out what it was trying to tell me. Fiona really helped me by asking questions about my overall lifestyle, and really understood my frustration when I explained to her how I felt like I was constantly fighting with myself to get anything done, or just to do the bare minimum. She made it easy to understand what was going on and how to have a sense of balance when it came to work and self-care. That balance has been something I have been struggling with for a long time, regardless of my health issues since I am constantly working hard to achieve success in my career, as I am sure many others struggle with. We live in a fast paced world and I owe it to her for helping me build a strong foundation of knowledge in order to help heal my body and allowing me to grow and thrive with not only my personal life, but my career as well.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre, or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

One of the most shocking, and eye-opening experiences that I have gone through in my journey to an overall state of wellness, has been the information I have learned about the beauty and hygiene industry. Little did I know that the deodorant, shampoo, facial products, period products, and so much more was causing my hormonal balance to become worse. What I learned was that many mainstream products contain ingredients that could be sensitive to women, causing certain hormones to be more elevated than others. Soon after learning this, I cleaned out all my personal care products and switched them to clean beauty. A few weeks later, I noticed that my pain had decreased, and learned that the products I was using were causing an estrogen dominance in my body. In my personal experience, my symptoms and pain were getting pushed under the rug by doctors, and I was getting fed pain medication and birth control as a solution to my imbalance. When for me, cleaning out my diet and my personal care products helped me more on the path to pain free living and a better lifestyle in general. I advise people to try new things, and really look at the source of what you eat and put on your body to see if that helps in whatever issue(s) that are experienced.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

With the current climate we all are living in with the riots, quarantine, and all that jazz, we need to love. So many people, especially now, are so quick to judge others and accept information they hear without doing research. Now more than ever our world needs to question everything from what we put in our bodies, to what we see on T.V, on social media, and so much more. Being quick to judge is a form of hate and to fix the world that we lie in and to make it a better place, we must stop judging and start loving.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Anyone who wants to connect with me and take my career, along with themselves to the next level. The thing I need in my career as of now is exposure, a larger team, and people that would love to collaborate on a mutual benefit. I am just grateful that I have this opportunity, and I can hopefully share it with others.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best way is on my Instagram and TikTok! I post a lot of job opportunities, advice, behind the scenes of my life, skits, and some funny relatable content.

Instagram @natalya_michelle

TikTok @natalya.michelle