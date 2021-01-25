Natalie Tate of Talks Brand Group: “No Days Off”

As I sit and think on this, I haven’t directly brought goodness to the world. I would like to eventually volunteer with young girls to teach them etiquette but for right now I’m trying to be someone girls would even want to listen to. Indirectly, yes I’ve brought goodness to the world. I’m in awe at the number of individuals that message me daily sharing how I’ve impacted them simply through sharing the process of building my company. Your Inner Fat Girl has allowed me to not only inspire, but connect with people from across the country.

Born and raised in Uptown New Orleans, I knew my bold, playful and risqué personality would create an emerging brand and household name. As the baby of six, it is no surprise that I possess these traits according to youngest child syndrome; however, it was until my senior year in college that I was able to own it. Outside of my creativity, I was reserved and timid growing up. I often battled with who I was because I felt strikingly different than my peers.

It took surrounding myself with people who had similar interests and an obnoxious amount of self-help books to realize that I wasn’t as different as I thought. What I once considered my flaws became what I loved most about myself because it is what sets me apart. I push everyone I meet to dig deeper to explore different sides to them. Your Inner Fat Girl gave me life and its only right that I share the experience with others.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

The funniest has to be people recognizing me as “Your Inner Fat Girl’ when I’m out in public. I could be at the nailshop, a local bar or grocery store and someone will recognize me. Once I began to see the amount of attention my blog received, it made me tap into a different side of myself. I knew I had to present myself as my brand at all times. There aren’t days I can pick and choose whether I want to represent FatGirl or not. I am my brand and I’ll always carry myself as such.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think my brand stands out because it is unexpected.

What makes your inner fat girl stand out is its authenticity that excludes from every angle of the brand.The attitude, the content, the involvement and presence. There is not a food blog like it. I am the tastemaker of my lane meaning it’s never been done before and that is what intrigues people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My friend, Karriem. I attribute a large portion of my success to him. He helped me understand the importance of betting on and investing in myself. He has been supportive of all my endeavors since the birth of Your Inner Fat Girls. When I couldn’t push myself, he was there to pick up where I lacked.

I remember it was my 21st birthday and Karrieme asked me what I wanted. An “LV oversized tote” was my response and I HAD to have it. Without any hesitation, he explained to me how I wasn’t “there yet”. At the time it was frustrating being told no, but it came from a place of love that I’ll never take for granted. That taught me, why have a luxury bag that I cannot yet afford twice over. Instead, I was surprised with a weekend trip and a GoPro4. I cringe at the person I would be if I chose a purse over an experience.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Yes, an interview series called “Feeding Your Inner Fat Girl” where I interview guests as they cook their favorite dish. I’m extremely excited about this project because we always want to taste the food, know how it’s made but I too wonder where was this food made. What does their kitchen look like. How comfortable are they behind the stove? Do they wear an apron? So I think this lax interview style will certainly allow the audience to get a closer look at each guest.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As I sit and think on this, I haven’t directly brought goodness to the world. I would like to eventually volunteer with young girls to teach them etiquette but for right now I’m trying to be someone girls would even want to listen to. Indirectly, yes I’ve brought goodness to the world. I’m in awe at the number of individuals that message me daily sharing how I’ve impacted them simply through sharing the process of building my company. Your Inner Fat Girl has allowed me to not only inspire but connect with people from across the country.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

That’s a hard one. Becoming by Michelle Obama has had the deepest impact on my life to date. When I began the book, I thought to myself, wow I could be the First Lady. Not even at the halfway mark, my outlook changed to I could be the president. Michelle Obamas story reassured me that there are times you’ll face uncertainty in your career and that is okay.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “Twenty Something founder”. Please share an example or story for each

DIFFICULT (5):

No Days Off

REWARDING (5):

Security — My company gives me security. Your Inner Fat Girl is my “side hustle” or my 2nd stream of income. This is useful when my primary income does not cover my wants. Being an example: Since a young girl, I’ve favored the “workaholic, boss b*tch, CEO” character played in movies. In a way, I’d like to think of myself as that role.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

I would first advise the twenty-something to be certain ta a mentor, someone to look up to and help guide you along the way and do the necessary research of the market

