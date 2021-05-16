Natalie S. Burke of CommonHealth ACTION: “Power is the ability to define reality for yourself and for others”

Power is the ability to define reality for yourself and for others. Explorations of equity and identity should include an analysis of power in systems, institutions, networks, and relationships; otherwise, we risk engaging in box checking activities instead of truly creating change. Rectifying power imbalances will be critical to creating an equitable, diverse, and inclusive society. One way to approach this is through ensuring diverse representation amongst leadership and in decision-making positions. The other way is to apply an equity lens to decision-making to understand who experiences the benefits and burdens of a policy or practice while focusing on how to offset unfair burdens and maximize benefits to ensure equity.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Natalie S. Burke.

Natalie S. Burke is the President & CEO of CommonHealth ACTION, a national nonprofit that works with people and organizations to produce health through equitable policies, programs and practices. As an advisor to institutional executives, government and philanthropic leaders, communities aspiring to change, and everyone in between, Burke guides people and organizations to solutions, plans, and common language necessary to succeed and make the world a more equitable and healthier place. For the past decade through curriculum development, education, and publications, she has focused on the roles that systemic privilege and oppression play in the production of the public’s health, particularly health inequities — this includes serving as the primary architect for CommonHealth ACTION’s nationally-recognized Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Training Institute, which is now available as a self-paced online course. )

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I am a child of Jamaican immigrants — born in Queens, New York. I grew up in a multigenerational household with both of my parents, my brother, and “Moms” and “Pops” — my grandmother and grandfather. My grandmother quit working when I was an infant to help take care of me while my mother worked, and my grandfather worked for PanAm. That meant that my grandparents traveled the world for free, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. Given that we all lived together, they gave me a window into the world through their travels, and I got to enjoy their wisdom, the beauty of their relationship, and the culture of their generation. My father was a talented musician, so I grew up listening to all kinds of music including rap, rock, reggae, R&B, and a lot of big band music. Although my mother is the academic in the family with a doctorate in adult education, she started off with a degree in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology. I recall her pulling all-nighters when I was six years old. I would often go to bed with her sitting at the drafting table, and I would wake up to find her in the same spot. Like a typical Jamaican family, I grew up with strict disciplinarians, great cooks, and incredibly hard workers! I got my work ethic from the women in the family.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Stamped from the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi was an important book for me. It affirmed my perceptions about the origins of racist ideas, it provided a historical content for why we see race the way we do, and it helped me to have a deeper understanding of why racism is woven into the fabric of American society. That understanding has informed work that I do with audiences throughout the country and programs I design, which are focused on the intersection of racism and health inequities. It played a significant role in the most recent version of CommonHealth ACTION’s Foundation of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) online course, which is a priority tool for organizations and individuals committed to EDI.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

In the Bible, Romans 8:28 it says, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (NLT). From the day I co-founded CommonHealth ACTION, I have known that it was something I was called to do and because of that, I never considered failure an option. I mean, seventeen years ago with no graduate or business degree, who was I to think that I could learn to run a business, become responsible for other people’s livelihoods, and try to solve some of society’s toughest problems? I asked myself that question many times that first year, and the answer was always the same. I believed that God had already given me what I need and that because of that, with His help and the right people around me, I could move any obstacle out of the way. In the scariest moments that come with starting and leading an organization, that belief that God has called me to do this gave me the confidence and resilience necessary to make difficult decisions, take necessary risks, and not give up. I also believe that my faith has supported me to trust my gut and to listen to that inner voice, especially when the message I am getting is incredibly uncomfortable.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the ability to learn continuously; motivate and engage people meaningfully; garner and leverage resources; cultivate opportunities; create and share information and knowledge; and activate the skills necessary to achieve a goal. In essence, it is about the effective use of power — the ability to define reality for yourself and for others. To lead CommonHealth ACTION, I have had to do all those things, recognizing that leadership is an outward act that is less about me and much more about creating space and opportunities for the people around me to lead. So, while I often create the vision for our work, my role is to do whatever is necessary to support our team to breathe life into it — even if sometimes that means moving out of their way.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

This question makes me laugh because one thing I do before I speak to large audiences is to “Get Big!” That means that I try to find a space right off stage where I stand with my feet wide, my arms spread wide and over my head, and my head thrown back to look at the ceiling while I breathe deeply. It’s funny because on several occasions, I couldn’t get a private place to do that so for people walking by, I’m sure they were wondering what the heck I was doing! However, it does help to calm and center me. Years ago, I read somewhere that the act of making ourselves appear physically bigger causes our brain to release chemicals that counteract nervousness or stress.

For high stakes meetings or decisions, I generally try to play out scenarios in my mind. I make sure I am clear about what I want the outcome to be and then I focus on what the people involved need to think and feel in order for that to happen. Then, I decide my strategy for tapping into those thoughts and feelings.

Beforehand, I also like to play out worst case scenarios. Worst case scenarios are like the boogey man in a dark room. Once you turn on the light, you realize he’s not so scary after all. In doing that, it creates an opportunity for my mind to practice “if/then.” If this happens, then what will I do? That helps to calm me when I am walking into a situation that is uncertain, threatening, or in which I don’t hold the power necessary to determine the outcome. This also allows me to vent excess emotion or mental energy so that I am focused, aware of the dynamics and details, and able to think quickly and pivot, as necessary.

Afterwards, I try to walk through the details of how I showed up and, when possible, I ask for feedback on how I was perceived by others. Over the years, this has really helped me learn how to calibrate and recalibrate emotionally and strategically during tough situations.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

We are clearly in a state of reinvigorated culture wars. I say “reinvigorated” because the divides we see now have always existed in our society. They stem from how most of society has chosen to place value on some social identities while actively devaluing others. That construct has led to some groups experiencing privilege while others experience oppression, which has, of course, led to toxic power imbalances. So why have the culture wars reached a boiling point now? I think there are several factors at play. People in power and who have power are feeling increasingly threatened by the prospect of change, such as the impending “majority minority,” and changes in beliefs about equity for groups who have traditionally been oppressed, such as women, LGBTQ+, immigrants, people of color, people with disabilities, etc. Basically, those changes threaten power structures that have been in place for centuries in America and changing those power structures will not be accepted without a fight. That being said, the changes to and speed of communication through social media have heightened the culture wars by giving voice to people who were previously voiceless or in the shadows of our national discourse. In some instances, it has been used to organize, unify, and engage people in social change focused on equity, but in other cases, it has been used to spread disinformation that is meant to divide our society and maintain the status quo.

America’s racist ways have always been a part of the fabric of this country, down to being codified in the Constitution, but what’s different now is that a significant portion of the White majority saw George Floyd killed on video and something shifted. They were horrified by the inhumanity and callousness they witnessed, and they realized that this is what Black America has experienced for generations. That tipping point is the greatest threat to the status quo, because while almost all people of color have been on board about moving toward an equitable society, now a significant number of White Americans are willing to act to make that happen too.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Over the years, I have worked with many leaders, partnerships, and organizations to start, deepen, and amplify their D&I efforts. Rather than sharing one story, I can think of themes that have been cross-cutting, regardless of the sector, discipline, or size of the organization.

Often when I have asked champions of diversity why they support it, they look like a deer in headlights and then they say that it is because it is the right thing to do — with no connection to how it will improve their culture, products, services, competitive advantage, or bottom line. They are basically doing it as a feel-good thing for the person from the underrepresented identity — in a sense, they are being charitable. I frequently hear that they cannot find qualified “diverse” people to hire. That language and thinking is problematic because it centralizes some identities while “otherizing” other people. Keep in mind we are ALL “diverse.” Also, they are often failing to look and communicate beyond their existing networks to cultivate a diverse applicant pool. In addition, they often consider supporting diversity to be additional work that is rarely rewarded and regularly unfunded. Lastly, they most often fail to prepare their existing workforce for diversification, setting everyone, including the new hires, up for failure.

There are number of actions that I have recommended to organizations focused on diversity and inclusion. It has been critical to help them understand the VALUE of a diverse workforce before they start working to diversify their staff. I will often take them through an exercise that helps them identify the value they think people from underrepresented identities will bring to their workplace and work products. Absent that, they risk tokenizing people from traditionally oppressed populations, not truly engaging them. Once they have identified that value, it is important that they prioritize that value through the position descriptions and hiring criteria. Without changing the criteria and expectations, they are very likely to hire more of the same people even if they cast a wider net to start with a more diverse candidate pool than usual. To ensure that diversification of a workforce and workplace are successful, employers must invest in training and culture-setting through organizational policies and practices. This will set the tone for inclusion (the muscle for implementing diversity) and help to create a culture of belonging. This is important because absent a culture of belonging, the people whose identity is in the majority hold all the power to include someone or not. This applies across race, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, ability status, and a host of other identities that are often excluded or marginalized.

Our Foundations of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion online training program was developed with all of this in mind — to help businesses and individuals apply equitable practices, programs and policies to their professional and personal interactions.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

To truly value diversity at any level requires us to understand how it can make us better at doing what we do. In fact, our identities shape and frame life experiences that help each of us develop certain skills, knowledge, wisdom, abilities, and perspectives that can add unique value to our workplace and our teams. Diverse executive teams are more likely to be effective problem solvers and to be innovative. The brain science indicates that when we engage with a diversity of thought and experiences, that diversity makes us smarter. That is critical at the executive level where strategic decision-making has significant implications for business outcomes, as well as workplace culture

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

De-Weaponize Privilege: The concept of privilege has been weaponized to a point that we can’t discuss it without people feeling vilified and shutting down. The problem is that those are the very people we need to engage so that they can understand that privilege is not all that it is cracked up to be. Conversations of societal privilege should not be about shaming or blaming. Instead, we need to make the case that privilege is like a hammer — it can either be used as a weapon or a tool. Let’s help people use their hammer to tear down anything that perpetuates inequities, and to build pathways to an equitable and inclusive society in which everyone “belongs.” Share a Common Language: People deeply steeped in the work of equity can get lost in their own jargon which excludes people we need to reach and engage in social and organizational change efforts. Change the Narrative: In addition to saying why an equitable society is the right thing to do, we need to make the case for the value it adds because currently, the people on the “winning” side of inequities believe that in order for equity to become a reality, they have to “lose.” We need to craft a narrative that shows with great clarity how equity will improve their lives, experiences, and the conditions in which they live. Be in Authentic Relationships: Human beings are hardwired for fairness. Scientists believe that our brains are wired that way in response to the high degree of interdependence necessary for survival among early humans. They recognized that unfair conditions and circumstances could lead to someone perishing, which in turn could threaten their own survival. As society has becoming increasingly dependent on technology and consumerism, we have become more isolated from one another and our interdependence has decreased dramatically. As a result, I believe that those parts of our brains that are inclined toward fairness are less likely to be active during our daily decision, behaviors, and actions. This is one of the reasons that residential segregation and the vestiges of redlining continue to damage race relations in America. Both have kept us out of relationships across racial and class divides, and further perpetuated our independence from one another. The opportunity to change this and to end inequities and -isms of all kinds lies in our ability to establish and maintain meaningful relationships with people who are unlike us. I believe that can help us value one another within the context of our identities, as opposed to devaluing or ignoring them. Power Analysis: Power is the ability to define reality for yourself and for others. Explorations of equity and identity should include an analysis of power in systems, institutions, networks, and relationships; otherwise, we risk engaging in box checking activities instead of truly creating change. Rectifying power imbalances will be critical to creating an equitable, diverse, and inclusive society. One way to approach this is through ensuring diverse representation amongst leadership and in decision-making positions. The other way is to apply an equity lens to decision-making to understand who experiences the benefits and burdens of a policy or practice while focusing on how to offset unfair burdens and maximize benefits to ensure equity.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

This rough patch will last a long time due to widespread disinformation and the misuse of social media. We will need to be brave and committed to building a society that is equitable, diverse, and inclusive because it really isn’t an option. I believe the inequities we are seeing will eventually become a thing of the past. Younger generations have different expectations for how we will be in relationship across identities. Additionally, as the nation becomes more racially and ethnically diverse, it will be easier to make the case for an equitable society that honors and values each person’s unique contributions and experiences — recognizing that equity benefits us all.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Right now, I would love to break bread with McKenzie Bezos to talk about how she can leverage her philanthropy to solve racial, gender, and health inequities in America. I am a fan of the donations she has made thus far, and I have a lot of ideas for how she can reach beyond those donations to make investments in American society that can create lasting change.

How can our readers follow you online?

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!