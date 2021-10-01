Natalie Pickett: “Count your blessings, no matter how small”

Count your blessings, no matter how small. Watch your ‘self talk’ too. Be kind to yourself and others. Even on the darkest days, there is always things to be grateful for.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Pickett.

Natalie has founded multiple businesses, with both 6 & 7 figure success stories. Her insights from her triumphs and so called ‘failures’ led to discovering, that success, is less about hard work, and more about finding joy in your every day. As a mentor, and speaker, she shares her knowledge of how to take your business, and your daily life, from surviving to thriving.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m from Melbourne, Australia, but have spent time living in other parts of the world. In my 20s, I worked and travelled the east coast of Australia, then the USA, the UK and Europe. I returned to Melbourne after 7 years and at age 28 I established an inbound travel company, bringing visitors from all over the world to visit Australia. Almost 30 years on, I have a few different businesses. I still live in Melbourne with my daughter who is now 19 years old. Travel (when not in restrictions) remains a big part of my life.

I’ve always loved business. Even as a young girl, I used to convince my friends at elementary school to play ‘business’ with me. I’d be the head of some corporation, or I’d convince my siblings to play ‘shops’ with me, and I would work out each item’s profit margin. People think that a ‘business mind’ is different to a ‘creative mind’, but when you can create something where there was nothing, that’s creative. Turning an idea into something bigger, such as a business that benefits everyone who buys from you, is undeniably creative.

I am a serial entrepreneur, and I have founded multiple businesses with 6 and 7 figure success stories. I’ve certainly had my share of triumphs and so-called ‘failures’. After closing my travel company during the GFC, I founded a successful consulting, speaking and mentoring business where I share my knowledge and real-life experiences to help people take their business and daily lives from surviving to thriving. Utilizing my networks created from my travel company, almost overnight my consulting business became a 6-figure success, and I achieved this by only working part-time hours.

In my next business, I brought together my passion and understanding of how important wellness is for a happy life, as well as my experience as a former fitness instructor, to create Wellness on Time — an online wellness program to help people easily integrate wellness activities into their day. This was before the explosion of online wellness activities that has occurred since the COVID pandemic. It was a niche that I knew would help and benefit people.

The next business — The Bubbles Review — I created in my 50s. This one really is a passion project — it is a blog, website and events and tours on champagne and sparkling wine. The idea came from a few different areas including my love of champagne and sparkling wine.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The ‘Aha moments’ were different for each one.

For my first business, the ‘Aha moment’ came during my time working as a tour leader in Europe. I was fortunate to lead some VIP tours bringing travel industry leaders from Asia to Europe, and they told me how popular Australia was becoming as a travel destination from Asia. Then what followed was that Sydney had just won the bid for the 2000 Olympic Games, and I became excited about returning home with the idea of starting my own travel company.

My consulting, speaking and mentoring business, was an easy step from what I had been doing in my travel company. It was really organic and came from my experience and skills being in demand.

For Wellness on Time, after needing to close my travel company during the GFC, I searched for a business that would be future proof during a recession. I explored partnering with someone in the funeral industry, but ultimately looking at the state of wellness of the average population, I wanted to make a difference, by making it easy for people to integrate wellness into their every day. This was a concept I could truly engage with and knew it would be of benefit. In a way, it is a little bit like my travel company, where we would bring each of the elements together to create a travel itinerary. This was about bringing a range of wellness modalities together into one program for people to access easily at home.

For The Bubbles Review, this was a culmination of two things. One that I had always loved champagne and sparkling wine. The other came to me at a marketing seminar when the presenter mentioned that because he had wine review websites, he claimed his wine purchases as a tax deduction. That was a true ‘Aha moment’, and I knew mine would be about sparkling wine. Once I did the business case it was an easy ‘Yes!’, and I could incorporate my travel industry skills to run events and tours. Creating a business that means you get paid to drink champagne is pretty awesome!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Being an entrepreneur is a natural state for me. In most of my working life prior to my first business, I would quickly move to supervisory positions and help train other team members. Being a leader and calling the shots came easily to me. I am calm under pressure and can clearly see logistical solutions to problems. Being very good in stressful and crisis situations is key to business, but especially in the travel industry where things often don’t go to plan and troubleshooting is a regular thing. I’m also good and turning ideas into reality, which comes naturally to me. Once I see the vision, I move to concept. I can envisage the process of the business, and do the business case to see if it makes money. I then decide if it is something I want to pursue before taking any action. I can do a lot of that very quickly in my head before preparing an actual business plan. I don’t move forward on all ideas — only the ones I’m really passionate about.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

For my first business, among the travel industry leaders from Asia who were encouraging me about the interest of travel to Australia, was one gentleman in particular — Jimmy Tan. He was an inspiration, and clearly successful in creating his travel companies in Asia. We kept in touch and when I started my travel company, his businesses were some of my first clients. I admired the way he operated — he was very considerate and treated everyone with respect. He had an eye for a good business opportunity and was a gentleman in the true sense of the word. We still keep in touch. My parents were also supportive and encouraging, which was a great foundation as I was only 28 years old at the time, starting a business in an industry where the average business owner was mostly in their 40s and 50s.

The experience that I gained from this first business, taking it from a small start up to a multimillion-dollar business, and the difficult but valuable lessons learnt in closing that business, has really set me up well for all my other businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

For my mentoring and speaking work, my key point of difference is my lived experience — experience that is so valuable and a clear point of difference in my competitive set. There are a lot of coaches whose only experience of running a business is their new coaching business. Also, the success and the results that I get for others, having been a business mentor for 12 years now I’ve worked with hundreds of business owners. During that time my business has come from repeat customers and referrals, and I haven’t needed to do any marketing. Along the way in my business journey, I have discovered that success is less about hard work, and more about finding joy in your every day. I love showing people how to do that in their own business. I am passionate about sharing this with the world, and I’ve now branched out to attract a global audience and have expanded my reach through marketing and collaborations.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. I believe that things can be done — I am not saying I don’t have self-doubt, but I am very quick to run an idea through a business concept process to see if it can work. Once I see that it does, I ask myself ‘Is this something that I truly want to do?’ Then I just get on and do it. If someone tells me it can’t be done, I’ll still find a way to make it happen.

2. Being agile — you need to be adaptable. Best laid plans can quickly get changed from factors that are outside of your control. When things change, see how you can change what you are doing to make it easier and still go on to have a successful outcome. Realign and find your flow.

3. Grit — when things get tough, I assess whether it is worth proceeding, and if it is I keep going. How I do that now is different from my early years in business. I used to just keep pushing regardless. What I learned was that sometimes you need to take time while you rest and recover. Knowing when to be still is important, because that’s where you’ll find your inspiration. When you move forward from a place of inspiration, rather than effort, things become easier and solutions appear. It’s much easier to find a way around a barrier rather than forcing your way through.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I learned a big lesson when I didn’t follow my gut instinct. About 8 years ago, I was going into a business partnership with a friend’s husband. Through his networks he had seen an opportunity that looked very good, and the figures stacked up. I had concerns about his response to some of my early questions, but eventually he provided the detail that was needed. But I had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. I rationalized it — thinking it was fear of jumping into a new business, so I told myself that the figures stacked up and we proceeded. Things didn’t turn out well, and we ended up in a legal battle to resolve things. My big lesson out of this was to listen to your gut, even if you don’t have a rational explanation about why something doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t matter. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

One of the most popular workshops that I deliver is about how to create a values-led company culture. By creating a company culture that all staff are engaged with, you will find all your team members are ‘on the same page’ to achieve your goals instead of ‘top down’ instructing. The value set should be integrated in everything that you do. Get your team involved in defining the values, and then an annual check in on whether they think they are still relevant and that you are you really acting from these values. That is what integrity is.

Other things to consider are recognizing productivity over hours. Spending a lot of hours working, as in working hard, is something that we praise, but ask yourself ‘how many hours you spend at your desk are actually productive?’ There is some good research and examples from around the world on how working less hours per week actually increases productivity, as well as staff satisfaction and engagement. It allows more time for team members to pursue outside interests and family obligations. Flexible hours are one thing, but the next level is working less hours to achieve more.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The key to success is relationships — reach out to make them and take time to sincerely nurture them. Reach out to other business owners and find out if there is an industry association that you can join and get involved with. Each of my businesses involve collaborations, where I have reached out to work with people who have similar values to me. When you align with other credible businesses or trusted people of authority, that credibility extends to you too. It also opens up so many opportunities. Being featured in trusted sources like Authority magazine is also a great way to share your expertise and establish credibility.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

In a way, my key to success is timeless — it is as important today as it was when I started my first business around 30 years ago. Today, though, we can reach people online, we can expand our reach and establish those relationships. I have done that with people all over the world in each of my businesses. I love making those connections. I think it comes back to that saying — ‘your network is your net worth’.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to do everything yourself, which can be hard in the beginning if you are ‘bootstrapping’ and have a low budget. But not getting good foundations in place in the beginning can hamper the growth of a business. Refusing to pay to get good advice. You need to get good advice for legal and accounting aspects, and the best business structure, as well as establishing systems and procedures. You can do it all and try to learn everything, but mistakes can be costly. Finding a good mentor or coach who has done what you want to do and can help guide you. This can be one of the best investments you’ll make. That person may change at different stages of your business. If you try to scale a business without good foundations, it can easily fail. The other big one is not properly understanding profit margins when pricing products.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

To be successful you need grit, and a passion and faith in the value of what you are doing. People think that going into business will give you so much freedom to do whatever you want, but if you’re not careful, the business can take over and you might be working harder than ever, for not much in return — especially at the beginning. There is always a lot to test and measure, and not everything turns to gold straight away! It can take years to become an ‘overnight success’. Consistent and persistent action to keep going, even when things haven’t gone to plan, is needed. In saying that, in all my businesses I align to follow the joy. Being persistent is different to just working hard. Take time to get clear, get in alignment and then follow the path from there. There are a lot of factors that are outside your control, so there will always be highs and lows. When things don’t go to plan, you need to be open to change to suit the current operating environment. Make time to celebrate the highs too, and make time to enjoy the journey — that is really the sweet spot, even more than the end goal. When you are enjoying what you do every day, and at the same time bringing value to people, that is the biggest win.

I see a lot of people who tell me that their friends and family aren’t supportive and give that as a reason for failing. The truth is, being an entrepreneur can be a lonely road. You want your friends and family to be just that, not your business advisors. You need to find a way to keep going, even when you’re not feeling supported. You need to create your own support network that starts with you, and your own internal dialogue as well as developing a team of business advisors. An entrepreneur knows that they need to be making money every day, which is a different mind-set to someone in a ‘regular job’.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I still remember the excitement when in my first business, the first bookings came through. This was before the internet, and bookings came in by fax. My clients were in different time zones, and I’d wake to find new bookings that had come through overnight. There’s something quite exciting about making sales in your sleep. In the beginning it might be small amounts, and we eventually went on to celebrate 6 and 7 figure contracts. The excitement when you receive sales ever goes away.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

This would be when I had to close my travel company during the 2007–2008 Global Financial Crisis. The tourism industry is subject to many external factors. You can be hit with something overnight, such as unforeseen natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism and economic downturns. Suddenly, people stop travelling and your cashflow vanishes. Even though I had managed my business through so many of these disruptions for 15 years, the GFC was too big to survive. At the same time, I was also going through a difficult divorce involving financial and custody disputes.

Everything came crashing down. This was my ‘scorched Earth’ moment — a really difficult time, and although it looked like I had lost everything, the things that really mattered were not lost. My daughter and I were both safe and well. As much as this was a crisis, it was also an opportunity for me to create the life I really wanted. I had let my business take over from my needs. I am thankful for the lessons learned and I use that experience not just in my own businesses, but also in advising clients to create resilient businesses that support their needs and desires. Today, I am cognizant that the current pandemic is a similar time. No-one knows what the future holds.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I had very good support networks, and because of the reputation that I had established during those 15 years of my travel company, I was on industry boards, spoke at industry conferences, won awards and had mentored business owners. It was not just reputation, but also the relationships that I had built during that time. I was in demand as a consultant, speaker and mentor, and the industry did rally around me with support. I’m not saying it was easy. Mental health is really important, and it was a lot to process. I did also do a lot of recovery work with energy therapies and having a good psychologist who I could talk to were part of the healing. One of the things that got me through it all was my integrity to my own value set. I use my core values to guide me in life and in each of my businesses. When you come back to the ‘why’ of what you do, that sense of purpose, being true to yourself and integrating that through your business actions, there may still be lessons learned, but there is no regret. When you ground yourself in that belief, you become a powerful force for good. That will give you the energy and the strength to continue.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Good foundations — this is systems and structures, but importantly, this includes knowing how to support yourself, and building a good support team around you, and utilizing them by asking for help when you need it.

2. Emotional intelligence — being able to be an observer of your emotions, and understand why you might be experiencing them and use them to guide you to what you need to do next. Knowing how to support your own emotional needs is one of the keys to a happy life.

3. Empathy — being able to consider someone else’s perspective, how they are feeling and why they may be acting a certain way. Understanding this will be a great tool for you in resolving issues and in any negotiations.

4. Manage your energy — one of the most important resources is your own energy. Knowing how to read your own energy, and that of others, is crucial. Failure to do so will lead to burn out. If you are experiencing resistance, reset and restore your energy until you can move forward from a place of inspiration.

5. Know your value — this can be achieved by aligning to your value set and operating from there. When you operate from a place of value, you eliminate self-doubt and align with your sense of purpose. You’re less likely to be affected by any negativity.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I define resilience as the ability to keep going through difficult times. Resilience for a business is also about survival and the ability to bounce back from setbacks. To create a resilient business, you need to have good foundations. That is internal structures and processes and support, as well as external support through advisors and mentors. It can be very lonely as a business owner, so you need to create good support networks that will be highly valuable in difficult times. I also want to stress that being resilient is not about just pushing through regardless. You need to listen to your inner being and body, monitor your energy levels, and rest when you need to so you have the strength to continue. My strategy in difficult times is to take one day, or sometimes one intense hour, at a time. Then rest, revaluate and focus on the next task at hand.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I am a child of divorced parents, and my ability to not take things personally, while also realizing that some things are outside of your control, was honed during those early years. My mother was a bit of a ‘hippie’ and my dad was quite conservative, so it was about navigating both worlds. I think that has helped me to be open to listen to new ideas, and be able to adapt to changing situations quickly, to find the best solutions to move forward.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

You need to assess the situation and consider what can be done. Are there remedies that are within your control? Sometimes a change of plan can quickly get you back on track. But when it is a big thing and ongoing, I call it ‘the muck’, when you are in the middle of ‘the muck’, you need to be pragmatic and attend to what needs to be done — but don’t focus on ‘the muck’, turn your attention to something good. Savoring precious moments in the day, simple things like time with loved ones, soaking up the sunshine, observing nature, eating delicious food or sipping a nice tea, coffee, or even sparkling wine. Appreciating these little moments helps you to refocus your thinking on positive things. Count your blessings, no matter how small. Watch your ‘self talk’ too. Be kind to yourself and others. Even on the darkest days, there is always things to be grateful for.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

People look to their leaders for reassurance, and a difficult situation can be made worse by someone who is not able to step up and lead or quickly assess what needs to be done and act. Being calm in control and empathize with those who are affected. Panic is contagious. Focusing on the positive aspects quickly puts things in perspective. Difficult situations handled well can be an opportunity to show great customer service by turning what was a poor customer experience into one that exceeds your client’s expectations. In my role as a mentor, I am often trouble shooting with clients to show them the easiest pathways out of their difficulty. Having that support can make or break their future successes.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” ― Maya Angelou

This quote is important, especially in the industries that I operate in, because they are all experience-based. People are paying to have an experience with you, and how they feel about that is important. In my travel company, I would tell my team ‘We’re not saving lives, but we are responsible for people’s dreams’. That is a big responsibility. But beyond that, what I have discovered in my 30 years as an entrepreneur is that that how you feel is more important that what you think. Making decisions from your heart space, tapping into your intuition, because we have a lot of inner wisdom when we tap into how we feel. These will be the best decisions you will make.

