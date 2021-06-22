Natalie Monaco of Covermade: “Avoid disrupted sleep”

Avoid disrupted sleep. It’s best if we aren’t waking up repeatedly so we can get the long deep sleep we need. A great tip to avoid disrupted sleep would be to keep the bedroom dark. Personally, I have blackout blinds and find them to be really helpful!

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Natalie Monaco.

Natalie Monaco is the inventor and founder of Covermade Easy Bed Making Comforters, a comforter line that is designed to keep covers in place with its unique, stay-put elastic design. Years ago, an unmade messy bed and “cover stealing” inspired Natalie to look in stores and online for products that could keep covers in place, and facilitate bed making. After finding no such products existed, she made it her mission to develop her now patented bedding line, Covermade, which is available to consumers nationwide through retail outlets such as QVC, Brookstone, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, and Amazon and at www.covermadebedding.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I never thought I would be an “inventor”, it just kind of happened! I became extremely passionate about creating Covermade, because I truly felt there was a need in the marketplace for a product that did not yet exist. I also had a feeling that many consumers would also enjoy a better bed-making and sleep experience, as a result of a product like Covermade.

At the time I had the idea for Covermade, I was in medical device sales covering a large, two-state territory. It was a true “road warrior” sales position, and I often left home before the sun was up to get on the road. Most of the time I made my bed, but some days I didn’t, because I was just in such a rush. On the days that I didn’t make my bed, I really didn’t like coming home after a long workday and seeing an unmade messy bed. I though there should be a quicker easier way to keep my bed made, and my bedroom looking great.

I also noticed how during sleep the covers easily became a mess, and if the covers were “stolen” from me, it disrupted my sleep! I started thinking that there should be a bedding product that can keep the covers in place — with some kind of elastic that stretches and is adjustable for comfort and freedom of movement. I wanted the covers to stay put, but I didn’t want anything that would feel restrictive or like I was in a sleeping bag. I started prototyping my idea, and took sewing lessons. That’s when Covermade was born.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I look back and I can now see how certain experiences in my life truly helped paved the path to entrepreneurship.

When I was 12, I put babysitting flyers all over my neighborhood, which evolved into me becoming the go-to girl for babysitting in my hometown for nearly a decade. I was always babysitting! Starting at age 12 and all the way through college, I made a LOT of money babysitting.

When I was 12 years old and put those babysitting flyers out, I didn’t even know what “entrepreneurial” meant. I just knew I wanted extra money to take to the mall with my friends on Friday nights and was looking for a creative way to make it happen. Those flyers started what would become a 10-year babysitting business, caring for many kids. The neighbors would say, “Oh, there goes Natalie with all her ducklings!”, because I was often babysitting kids from multiple families at the same time.

Then after going to business school at The University of Pittsburgh, I started my career in sales. First I worked in advertising sales, then I went on to selling medical devices. There was a LOT of cold calling. For my medical sales job selling diabetes meters, I had to walk into 10–12 accounts a day, uninvited, and try to demonstrate and sell my diabetes meters. When you do sales, especially cold calling, you learn a lot about persistence. Cold calling teaches you to stay passionate, speak with confidence, and how to smile through the ‘no’s’ and the rejection. I also think cold-calling in and of itself, requires very entrepreneurial spirit, even though you may be working as an employee.

I believe that working that sales job prepared me for all the cold calling I would later do for Covermade. From getting prototypes made, to finding a manufacturer, to cold calling buyers at major retailers — getting Covermade to where it is today has all been cold selling to get people on board with my idea. Most importantly, cold calling for 4+years taught me how to speak up and speak out. I learned that you’ll hear a lot of ‘no’s’, but if you believe in what you have to offer, and if you can just keep going, the ‘yes’s’ will definitely be worth it.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

One of the main goals I had in creating Covermade Easy Bed Making Comforters was to improve sleep. I noticed that often times I would either unintentionally kick the covers off of myself at night, or have them “stolen” from me, and then I would wake up cold, searching for the covers! We know sleep is key to health, but I believe specifically undisturbed sleep is really the key to getting the deep sleep that allows you to feel fully rested.

Additionally, Covermade also makes it extremely easy to make your bed. When I first had the idea, I knew my bedroom looked better when my bed was made, and I knew that somehow I felt better when my bed was made. I never imagined that years later research and studies would surface to support that those who make their beds are happier and more productive. Not only are bed makers happier and more productive, according to a survey from the National Sleep Foundation, 44 percent of bed makers say they get a good night’s sleep almost every night*

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This is a boring answer, but From Patent to Profit by Bob DeMatteis became my go-to resource on all things inventing for many years. It covers it ALL: prototyping, patents, trademarks, licensing, manufacturing, pitching retail and beyond — it is an amazing resource for inventors! It helped me so much when I had no clue where to start or what to do next.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Once I heard Gary Vaynerchuck say “Don’t listen to the boos in the first quarter”, and that really resonated with me. Especially in the very beginning with a new product idea, it is extremely difficult to get anyone to take you seriously as an independent inventor. When I was pitching my prototypes, I heard all the “boos”, from so-called industry experts, such as:

“Manufacturers won’t want to make this product because of the extra step in the sewing process” from a textile industry expert “Most independent inventors don’t make it because they can’t afford to go through the patenting process” — from an IP attorney I interviewed but did not hire

Since hearing those statements years ago, I not only found manufacturer(s), but I have manufactured and sold thousands of comforters! I also got my patent approved and was able to afford it by learning how to write the bulk of it myself, with the guidance of a great patent attorney and by reading a few great books on the subject of patents. This saved me thousands of dollars in billable hours.

I often think, “Oh my gosh! What if I had let those comments stop me?” I would have literally stopped then and there — and Covermade would not exist.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

I do believe a good average rule of thumb is 7–8 hours. Having said that everyone is different and just like there is an “average” shoe size among the population, there are other “sizes” that fall outside of the average, too. I don’t think people should stress over not fitting into a one-size-fits-all recommendation of hours. I believe that each person needs to tune into their own personal experience to determine what amount of sleep makes them feel best.

As far as age, I do think growing children and teenagers definitely require more sleep than the middle aged or elderly.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

My opinion is that first, you should find the range of sleep hours that has you feeling your best. Then from there, it is important to maintain a routine of going to bed and waking up around the same time all days of the week, to keep your body on a routine. For instance, I don’t believe in depriving sleep during the week, and then trying to play catch up by oversleeping on the weekends. I think consistency is a factor. Personally, I don’t think sleeping in til 10am is a good regular practice. I believe in most cases, sleeping in that late effects productivity in other areas of your life (unless there is a unique work/school schedule requiring it). If I had to choose between the two options, personally, I think sleeping from 10PM-4AM is a better routine overall.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Finding the right amount of sleep will result in improved mood, focus, energy and long term health. Another key point, is that people who struggle with insomnia or sleep deprivation likely have a lot of anxiety around the subject of sleep. Once this is resolved, the person will no longer be plagued by the anxiety that they once had about their sleep issues. That is a form of stress reduction in and of itself, aside from actual sleep resulting in reduced stress.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. Sleep health should be a priority, just as much as diet and exercise. When all of these things come together, we can be functioning at our best and feeling our best.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Lack of routine/structure in household. Whether young children are involved or not, a structured sleep routine is best. At times working with a sleep expert or pediatrician may be needed. can help to implement a routine to get everyone in the house achieving their best sleep. Too many devices at night. We are constantly distracted by TVs, iPads and the biggest culprit is scrolling on smartphones. If we can minimize that before bedtime and just make it a habit to find other ways to wind down that don’t involve a screen, such as reading a book or magazine. Lack of regular physical activity. When you exercise — you’re tired and your body craves sleep.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes, I do, mainly because as a culture, we are so unable to disconnect from smartphones. Also, as technology has come into play, life is faster paced and more complicated. There are benefits to advances in technology of course, but I think it has lead to higher stress levels overall.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Keep your bedroom cool. Sleeping in cooler temperatures is better — you can always program your thermostat to go down a few degrees at night time. Stick to a routine as far as bedtime, and approximate time you usually wake up — as much as possible. Workout! Personally, I have been working out 5–6 days a week for years, and I really believe that this is why I usually do not have trouble falling or staying asleep. My body is tired and needs sleep to recover. Make your Bed. Your bedroom is your sanctuary. Make your bedroom inviting and serene by always making your bed! Avoid disrupted sleep. It’s best if we aren’t waking up repeatedly so we can get the long deep sleep we need. A great tip to avoid disrupted sleep would be to keep the bedroom dark. Personally, I have blackout blinds and find them to be really helpful!

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I would advise to remove yourself from your bedroom. Don’t toss and turn and stay in bed, and then become more anxious thinking about how you can’t fall asleep. Get up and go to a different room, read, or write in a journal, and then try to get back into bed again when you feel sleepier.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I think occasionally a short nap is ok, but if you are getting the right amount of sleep at night to begin with, you shouldn’t need to take long naps frequently. I do think sleeping too much during the day can affect sleep at night if it’s done too often, and if the naps are long.

