Natalie Mich Of Natalie Mich Weight Loss Coaching: “Water is the fifth element, and it represents deeper weight issues”

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Mich.

Natalie Mich is a Licensed Acupuncturist and Weight Loss Coach from Portland, Oregon. After over 30 years of struggling, she finally overcame her personal weight loss challenges by addressing the root of her problem — poor self-care. Today, she teaches her patients and coaching clients how to use self-care strategies to reach their goal weight and maintain it forever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very small, country town in southern Wisconsin and I spent a lot of time in nature. My parents always encouraged us kids (I have a younger brother and sister) to play outside, and one of my best friends had a dairy farm, so we would spend a lot of time playing in the fields or chasing cows to the barn. On rainy days, I was known to curl up with a good book. I have always loved reading and learning.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first career after college was in Western Medicine, and I worked in a hospital laboratory as a Medical Technologist for 6 years in the 2000’s. During my time in the hospital, I saw an uncomfortable amount of patients fall through the cracks of the medical system, and it became apparent to me that patients needed more choices in healthcare. This realization led me to study Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine over 11 years ago. When I found Acupuncture, it completely transformed my life. I have deep love and appreciation for the magic and power within Chinese Medicine, and I can attribute all the strides I’ve made in my own health and wellness journey to the principles I’ve learned studying Acupuncture. I’m blessed to be able to share that insight and knowledge with others and empower them to reach their goals.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think my partner Scot has given me the most consistent encouragement. The last few years have been the most healing and transformative of my life, and he has walked with me every step of the way. I have been on a journey of personal healing — in mind, body, and spirit, and he seems to know the exact things to say when I am in a hard moment to help me stay positive and moving forward. He is my sounding board and confidant, and I would be lost without his perspective and support.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you during your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

From a broad perspective, my most interesting mistakes were making decisions based on what I thought I “should” do rather than what felt best in my heart and in my gut. Early on in my career, I had a hard time making decisions — especially if I felt conflicted between gut instincts and logic. There was more than one occasion that my gut instinct told me that my “should” choice was a bad idea, but because everything looked so good on paper, I went with some logical “should” decisions. Those “should” decisions never worked out well, and those experiences taught me that my gut was never wrong. I can’t explain exactly how that knowing works, but I learned that “should” feeling is my secret superpower and I use it to make quick decisions and avoid problems.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

NEGATIVITY IS A CHOICE.

It’s important for me to remember that the only thing in life I can hope to control is my mind. I am responsible for managing my negative feelings, and I am responsible for my attitude and my reaction to life circumstances and events. I like that the quote is both empowering and holding me accountable at the same time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently onboarding new clients into my “5 Elements of Weight Loss” Coaching Program! From my experience, I understand the ROOT CAUSE of gaining weight for most people is a LACK OF SELF CARE. “The 5 Elements of Weight Loss” program breaks SELF CARE down into 5 Different Elements so you can truly address ALL the mind, body, and spirit aspects of weight, health, and wellbeing. By focusing on SELF CARE, my clients reach their goal weights and grow to feel happy in their bodies in a sustainable, maintainable way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I have been working in the medical profession working with patients for almost 20 years. I am licensed by the Oregon Medical Board in Acupuncture, and I have been in private practice since 2013. Overall, I live a very healthy and clean lifestyle, so I live what I preach. I think having integrity and living your values is important.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight implies a sustainable weight that does not correlate to an increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, infertility, or other weight/obesity related medical condition. A healthy body weight should also have a correlation to increased body confidence and a general satisfaction with the body’s appearance.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

I think it’s very important to have this conversation with your health providers rather than trust information on the internet or media. Your doctor will measure your weight, take your blood pressure, and test you for medical imbalances that can occur with being underweight or overweight, so you know your exact current health and weight status. When it comes to your health, you should always start with a medical professional’s opinion.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

First, it’s important to note that there will always be 5–15% of people who fall outside the normal range for weight and are healthy. Your doctor can help you determine if you are outside the normal range but still healthy. If you are someone in this category, there is not a need for concern.

If your doctor determines you are outside the normal range and NOT healthy, there are many reasons why it’s harmful. Being underweight or overweight can indicate a serious underlying medical condition — like thyroid disease, hormone conditions, auto-immune diseases, and others. Imbalanced eating (over-eating, binging, restrictive eating, food obsessions, food addictions, unusual eating habits or rituals, etc.) can also lead to problems with nutrient levels, poor nutrient absorption, and stress on the internal organs.

Emotionally, being “outside the normal range” for weight can also make people feel self-conscious and uncomfortable with their bodies, so there is also a mental health aspect that must be considered.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Maintaining a healthy body weight by using SELF CARE methods will generate wellness and wellbeing in all areas of a person’s life. Consistently maintaining weight requires a solid, disciplined self-care routine, and if a person is actively taking care of herself or himself on that level, they are very likely to be thriving in all areas. Health must become the center of your lifestyle if you want to be healthy. It’s the only way.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I mentioned previously that the ROOT CAUSE of gaining weight is a LACK OF SELF CARE, and that “The 5 Elements of Weight Loss” program breaks SELF CARE down into 5 Different Elements so you can truly address all the mind, body, and spirit aspects of weight, health, and wellbeing.

Each element represents one of the 5 things you need to achieve a healthy body weight and keep it permanently.

Wood is the first element, and it represents Motivation.

I believe that one of the big blocks people have to sustainable weight loss is the mental block.

The mental block areas typically include one or more of the following:

1. Making Decisions: Picking and committing to the weight loss plan.

2. Execution/Consistency: Sticking to the plan until you reach your goals.

3. Overcoming Roadblocks/Challenges: Returning to the weight loss plan even if you go off course.

SELF CARE for the WOOD ELEMENT means having a plan prepared for mental blocks before they arise. Gather resources that help you pick a plan, stick to a plan, and return to a plan. This can include virtual connections like Facebook groups or Podcasts, and it can also include professional resources like coaches, mentors, therapists, and doctors.

2. Metal is the second element, and it represents Personal Reflection and Spiritual Health.

We learn the most from our experiences when we spend time reflecting on our lives. Reviewing the areas in life that are going smoothly, the areas that are challenging, and our personal roles in each of these aspects is the key to self-awareness and making true, permanent changes in our lives.

SELF CARE for the METAL ELEMENT is making regular time for personal reflection and taking care of your mental health and mental wellbeing. It may also look like working with a spiritual leader, mentor, coach, or figure of respect regularly to get feedback on your growth. How you feel inside matters.

3. Earth is the third element, and it represents Emotional Support and Clean Eating.

Clean eating is very important. Filling up your body with fresh, nutrient dense foods will make it easier for the body to do all healthy functions, including losing weight. Additionally, spending time with positive, supportive people is also helpful because it helps us stay motivated on hard days. We are nourished physically by good food and emotionally by spending time with good people.

SELF CARE for the EARTH ELEMENT looks like eating clean and healthy, primarily plant-based diet and scheduling regular quality time with loving friends and family. Both activities are excellent for weight loss.

4. Fire is the fourth element, and it represents using balanced, sustainable, and age-appropriate exercise strategies.

It’s important to train at your proper fitness and ability level to create a sustainable program and avoid injury. I recommend varying your workouts to include strength training, walking/hiking, and stretching/yoga that meets your personal level of comfort and fitness.

If you don’t know where to start, try a class or working with a personal trainer. If you have pain, I recommend you start with your Primary Care Doctor, Acupuncturist, or a Physical Therapist. Get out of pain BEFORE you start a workout regimen.

SELF CARE for the FIRE ELEMENT looks like using the right equipment (shoes, helmets, pads, etc.) for the activities you do. It also involves taking care of your body after exercise including self-care like: stretching, drinking water, and professional care like Acupuncture, Massage, and other therapies.

5. Water is the fifth element, and it represents deeper weight issues: medical conditions that affect weight, balancing hormones, healing emotional wounds, managing trauma/PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

The water element tends to be the missing component that holds people back from losing weight — even when they are diligent counting calories and getting exercise time in. Patients in this category have deeper level imbalances that need to be addressed first before the client can lose weight.

SELF CARE for the WATER ELEMENT means being consistent with your stress management activities. Staying ahead of stress is paramount for re-setting the nervous system and allowing the body to leave a “fight or flight” adrenaline state and finally enter a relaxed state that can lose weight.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

You must live a healthy lifestyle. Health is intentional. You must stay motivated, manage your mental health, eat well, move your body, and address medical conditions. Continuously addressing all 5 elements is the key to permanently and sustainably losing weight.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake people make when trying to lose weight is jumping headfirst into an UNSUSTAINABLE plan that is too restrictive or strenuous. Unsustainable plans will inevitably fail because they lead to injury, frustration, and burnout. Unsustainable plans make people feel negative in a variety of ways, and that aspect makes people quit.

When people get stuck on the weight loss rollercoaster or don’t know how to tell if a plan is sustainable or not, they should start working with a professional. Coaches, Doctors, Acupuncturists, and others can help you design a personalized plan that meets you exactly where you are today and leads you step by step to your goals.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

As I mentioned before, one of the main blocks is mental — staying motivated on the hard days and getting back on track when you fall off the wagon. Having a plan in place to keep yourself accountable and motivated is the key to making any program work. Programs will work if you are CONSISTENT. The consistent aspect is a big hurdle for most people.

The other mental block is feeling overwhelmed and not knowing where to start when you want to lose weight. Feeling overwhelmed prevents a lot of people from ever starting their journeys.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

For me, making ideas reality is a 4-step process:

MAKE A LIST OF ACTIVITIES I WANT TO ACCOMPLISH THIS MONTH.

For example, to lose 40lbs

30 min of cardio 3 days a week

2 days a week of working with a personal trainer

Meditating 20 min 2x a week

10 min yoga every day

Cut Processed Food

Drink 80oz water daily

2. I CREATE A MONTHLY SCHEDULE. Making time for my list of goals is my priority. First, I schedule my workouts, meditation, and yoga time, then I schedule the rest of my stuff: girls’ nights, date nights, etc.

3. I CREATE A DAILY SCHEDULE. I reserve specific time for the cardio (zoom class at 4:45pm T/Th, Hike on Saturday at 11am with friends), the trainer (Sunday at noon and Tues at 3pm), Meditation (7:30am M/W), Yoga at 8am every day. Either YOU fill your calendar, or LIFE fills your calendar. For me, I must schedule time to work-out because I can’t just “fit it in” — my days are too busy.

4. FOLLOW THE SCHEDULE. If something doesn’t work out, I adjust my calendar plans as best I can. If I can keep it to 80% on task, I consider that a good month!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire people to commit to daily self-care, that would make a huge difference — especially for women. So many ladies are very stressed because they put themselves last and everyone else first. Most people gain weight when they aren’t taking good care of themselves. Making self-care a priority will reverse the cycle and not only lead to a healthy weight but also a healthy life!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to share a meal with Shaun T Blokker. I personally have been doing hip hop abs DVDs since my 20’s, and I love them because they have kept me in shape for all these years, and they are still fun! I also love his podcast. Meeting him would be an epic fan girl moment coated with a layer of “I hope I can ask him this list of questions!”

