Natalie M. Esparza: “Your work is not for everyone”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie M. Esparza.

Natalie M. Esparza believes that everything can change when you ask the right questions. Her mission is to help people embrace and normalize conversations around taboo subjects like mental health, sexual orientation, religious trauma and socioeconomic status. They are a pansexual Hispanic bestselling author, motivational speaker and life coach who helps LGBTQ+ and other marginalized folx shed societal expectations to build a more empowered future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Arizona with my mom, dad and younger sister. We moved to Georgia in 2012 when I was sixteen. I was always a curious child who loved to ask difficult questions. When I was little, I asked so many questions that my family gave me the nickname “Señorita Pregunta,” which roughly translates to “Miss Question” in Spanish. Over the course of my personal and professional life, this curiosity instilled a love of learning that has been foundational to my success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“…The most interesting moment of a person’s life is what happens to them when all their certainties go away. Then who do you become? And then what do you look for?…That is the moment when the universe is offering up an invitation saying, ‘come and find me.”

– Elizabeth Gilbert

This is actually the epigraph for my book.

I think it is so important to be curious because it often strips away any previously held narratives to make room for possibility. When our certainties go away — when a loved one dies, we lose a job or move across the country — we suddenly find ourselves needing to rebuild again. We call it a clean slate. You get this opportunity to rebuild based on whatever foundation you fashion during that time of transition. I think this is a beautiful reminder that even if we don’t have control over life’s circumstances, we can choose how we respond.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my favorite books is Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes by Elizabeth Lesser.

This book put words to so much frustration I’ve been feeling as a woman lately. What story would Eve have told about picking the apple? Why is Pandora blamed for opening the box? And what about the fate of Cassandra who was blessed with knowing the future but cursed so that no one believed her? What if women had been the storytellers?

Elizabeth Lesser believes that if women’s voices had been equally heard and respected throughout history, humankind would have followed different hero myths and guiding stories — stories that value caretaking, champion compassion, and elevate communication over vengeance and violence.

Cassandra Speaks is about the stories we tell and how those stories become the culture. It’s about the stories we still blindly cling to, and the ones that cling to us: the origin tales, the guiding myths, the religious parables, the literature and films and fairy tales passed down through the centuries about women and men, power and war, sex and love, and the values we live by. Stories written mostly by men with lessons and laws for all of humanity. We have outgrown so many of them, and still they endure. This book is about what happens when women are the storytellers too — when we speak from our authentic voices, when we flex our values, when we become protagonists in the tales, we tell about what it means to be human.

This book helped me gain the confidence to tell my own story through my first book.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in New Media and Communications and worked for just shy of a year at public affairs for a state department in Georgia. After that, I realized I wanted to try out different industries and accepted a position to work in the Marketing Department at Life University (LIFE). It was in April of 2020 that I started a Master of Positive Psychology at LIFE and started exploring the idea of becoming a life coach.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

In June 2020 I was accepted into the flagship Emerging Leaders Program by Seth Godin where 100 young people from around the world met for a week via Zoom, were taught by world-class life coaches and created five projects together. This changed my understanding of what I was capable of. I’d been holding myself back because I believed I was “too young” at 24 to do any big projects yet. During commencement for this workshop, I realized instead of waiting until I was 30 to chase my dreams, I wanted to write a book now. I couldn’t work full time and work on a master’s degree as well as write, so I decided to drop out of the master’s program to pursue this dream.

As someone who hates to “quit” things, especially education, deciding to drop out of the Positive Psychology program was difficult. It was the traditional next step in my career, and I was taking a risk to write a book instead. I joined the Creator Institute and began working with my developmental editor in June.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I’m sure that 2020 gave us all a reality check. It became my year to tackle imposter syndrome. I participated in multiple workshops and coaching events to wrap my head around why I was so afraid of success.

During one of these coaching sessions, I was going on and on about how I felt so young and yet other people were asking for my advice — sometimes twice my age.

The coach made me pause a moment and said: “I think I speak for the committee here, but if people are coming to you for advice, that sounds like the exact opposite of an imposter.”

It sounds so simple, but when he phrased it like that something finally clicked. I started to realize that the only person I needed to believe in me — was me.

In fact, one of the top five regrets of people on their deathbed is this: I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.

So, I started writing my first book at twenty-four, and was a published author at twenty-five. If I can do it, you can too. Life is too short and precious to believe we are “too young” to live our lives.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I turned in my first draft manuscript in October 2020, an acquiring editor from NDP read it and approved it for publishing. Then, I worked with a marketing and revisions editor and beta readers on several rounds of editing. I had over 5,000 dollars in pre-orders and worked with a design team on the layout and jacket. The preview I received from the design team is beautiful and I can’t wait to have my first copy in my hands and sign all of the pre-orders.

My book was published by New Degree Press (NDP) on April 26, 2021! It was #3 on the bestseller list for Teen & Young Adult Women Biography and Gay Studies on Amazon.

I started my digital book tour in March with a podcast interview on The Arena by Linda McLachlan and an article by Max Micallef — one of the top LGBTQ+ writers on Medium.

The feedback I’ve been getting about the book is really heartwarming. It makes all the long nights and panic attacks worth it.

Here is some of the notable early praise that Spectacle has received:

“Natalie Esparza prompts curiosity and self-reflection by inviting her reader to slip on their glasses and engage the spectacle of their lives through telling the story of her own. It’s heartbreaking, insightful, honest, painfully real, and terribly relatable. Read it.”

– Genna Williams, Advocacy and Government Affairs Coordinator at The Trevor Project

“Natalie Esparza has packed Spectacle with self-reflecting questions and empowering exercises to prompt you to make the changes to reach your personal goals.”

– DeMarcus Beckham, Southern Field Organizer at Georgia Equality, Founder and Board Member of Macon Pride

“Natalie’s uncanny ability to pose a transformative question, to not only others but also herself, is incredibly powerful and inspiring. I was moved totears many times, as I followed her journey through confusion and rejection to possibility and confidence.”

– Lindsey Brown, Soul Coach, Reiki Practitioner and Owner of Inner Sanctuary

“Page after page, Natalie journeys through her experiences and perspectives with such bold vulnerability that she gave me permission to do the same. A great read for anyone who needs a little laugh, inspiration, and a friend to help them see themselves.”

– George Carlton, Chief Executive Officer at the Metro Atlanta Association of Professionals (MAAP)

“Poignant and powerful-Natalie’s reflections inspire readers to lean into their own challenges with honesty, vulnerability, and courage.”

– Scott Perry, Bestselling Author of Onward and Endeavor, Head Coach for Seth Godin’s Akimbo Workshops and Owner of Creative on Purpose

“Esparza takes an incredibly intuitive, yet easily comprehensible route in giving perspective on systemic, stigmatized issues including religion, mental health, sexuality, and socioeconomic status. Natalie dives deep into her past (and present) involving her recovery from an abusive relationship, navigating diagnosed depression, and addressing her intertwining trauma.”

– Max Micallef, Queer rights activist and top LGBT Writer on Medium

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Life-altering paradigm shifts are only possible when we embrace insatiable curiosity, and luckily, I was raised to be inquisitive. Around the age of six or seven, I used to start every other sentence with the words “I have a question,” until my nickname in my family became Senorita Pregunta (Miss Question in Spanish).

“I have a question!” I’d begin.

“Yes, Senorita Pregunta.” My dad would smile. “How can we help you?”

I would ask a myriad of questions from: ‘Where do caterpillars go when they make a chrysalis’ to ‘Why don’t earthquakes shake the world apart?’

“That is a great question, you should go look that up!” My dad would say.

This response would frustrate me because I felt like he was being dismissive and didn’t want to help. He taught me that information is at our fingertips and he encouraged me to follow my examination of the world until I got an answer that satisfied me.

This is one of the core themes of my book, so I am thankful he taught me to lean into curiosity instead of just giving me the answers to my questions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I began this journey believing my book would just be a cathartic thing that only I would read. Then, I signed a publishing deal and worked with editors and cover designers. Now, it’s a very public thing.

The amount of vulnerability I had to practice while writing this book and building my coaching business is astounding. That courage in turn began to change me and affect all aspects of my life. I became more sure of myself, more daring and willing to take risks. I am so thankful that this happened because I used to struggle so much with imposter syndrome and internalized ageism and misogyny.

Now, I’m confident in my decision making and ability to affect change in the world. It’s my time to show up.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Leading my coaching business started with becoming an author. So here are 5 things I wish someone told me before I started my venture.

When you’re in the middle of building something, it’s incomplete, so you aren’t going to like the way it feels. It won’t sit right until you follow through and finish the project. Before writing this book and creating my coaching business I didn’t understand that. That discomfort and unease is probably one of the biggest reasons why people walk away from projects or a business before they complete them. So, number one is that everything in life is iterative — get comfortable with discomfort and press on anyways. One of the biggest tenets my coaching business embraces is curiosity. And the thing is, curiosity demands us to release previously held narratives to embrace possibility. Practicing that level of vulnerability can be really scary. So, the second thing I wish people told me before writing a book and starting a coaching business is that I won’t have all the answers and that doesn’t mean I’m incompetent, it just means that I haven’t asked the right questions yet. We all yearn for transformation, but the current cultural conversation leads us to believe it is this incredibly positive and desirable experience. It makes it sound easy. But the truth is, transformation is slow, messy, difficult and almost always painful. So, the third thing I wish I knew was that if it isn’t outside your comfort zone, it isn’t growth. Stretching yourself means doing something before you feel qualified. There is a safety in anonymity, and practicing a more public role can be really intimidating. Leadership is often this thing that is candy coated and chased after. But the best leaders are working behind the scenes to keep everything together and stretching outside their comfort zones to lead their organization. The fourth thing I wish someone told me is that being a leader means both doing the “quiet” hard work and being in the public eye even when it is uncomfortable. Your work is not for everyone. There was always this fear that people were going to criticize me. It’s not a question of if, but when. Once you can accept that, you can have the courage to reach the people who do want to hear and engage with what difference you’re making in the world. The last thing I wish someone would have told me is that just because someone criticizes you doesn’t mean it devalues your work, they just aren’t your customer, and that’s okay.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

To be honest, I didn’t handle it well in 2020. My main coping mechanism was overworking myself and focusing on the book to have some semblance of hope for my future. At least I knew it would be published the next year even when everything around me caused such insecurity and fear. I had my fair share of panic attacks and became aware that I’d been suffering from chronic depression for years. I went back to therapy and started working with my doctor to find the right antidepressants which really helped.

Other than that, invest in hobbies. I started learning watercolor and that has been very rewarding. Find a community that lifts you up and gives you the strength to believe in a more beautiful future.

These past few years the news cycle has sucked. It’s been emotionally draining. It’s okay to sit in the discomfort and name the pain. We have a full range of human emotion and they are all meant for feeling. Accepting this can bring balance and clarity to life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Elevating the voices of queer and marginalized folks and helping them find the courage and safety to live their most authentic life. Having a well-rounded society means that everyone gets a seat at the table. We are losing so much innovation as a society when we oppress POC, LGBTQ+ and other people. It needs to end.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Elizabeth Gilbert, Hannah Gatsby or Glennon Doyle. They are fierce queer authors and speakers that I aspire to be like. Their candid courage helped me through so many rough patches in my life and showed me what it looked like to release the chains of “traditional” living.

