Natalie Hardie Of NH Neuro Training: “Always adopt an attitude of gratitude!”

Always adopt an attitude of gratitude! Especially for the small things! There is always something to be grateful for.

Expressing gratitude is one of the most effective methods for increasing long term satisfaction. Increased levels of gratitude are associated with higher levels of personal well-being and lower levels of psychological distress.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Hardie.

Natalie Hardie is an award winning holistic mental health practitioner, education consultant and Director of NH Neuro Training, an organisation which specialises in consultancy and training on the neurological and cognitive mechanisms which underlie human behavior.

NH Neuro Training strategically diverts focus to mental health issues within society, increasing access to early interventions and support, whilst eradicating stigma.

Natalie is acclaimed for her eloquent style of creative non-fiction writing on neuroscience and mental health and has been featured in numerous health and wellbeing publications.

Natalie Hardie is a prominent and influential leader within the alternative education sector, where her work on reducing school exclusions is highly esteemed.

Natalie is acclaimed for highlighting the profound relationship between complex trauma, mood regulation and academic attainment and creating innovative trauma informed courses for education professionals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Shepherds Bush, an area in West London within a very close-knit family who provided a solid framework of morals, values, and integrity. My family always promoted the importance of education.

I loved reading as a child! But not fictional stories, I enjoyed immersing myself into non-fiction literature. Anything scientific and technical allowing me to understand the intricate functioning of systems kept me fascinated.

As a child my Dad gave me a book from the series how my body works, and I was hooked! My love of the human brain was inaugurated from here onwards!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Despite having studied mental health; my true calling came when I was due to attend a hospital appointment and got out of the elevator onto the incorrect floor; onto what I now know is the acute inpatient ward.

I can vividly remember my brain being engulfed with numerous questions about mental health and the possible imbalances within the intricacies of the human brain, which contribute to mental illness.

One question which specifically lingered was: What triggers the transition from mental wellness to mental illness? I was genuinely fascinated and my inquisitive journey into mental health was well and truly on its way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I grew up with an amazing support network within my family. The women in my life were hardworking, determined, and focused.

My grandmother, my mother and my aunt Patricia have all been monumental in encouraging me in all my business endeavors.

They assisted in molding me into who I am today, instilling the concept of working hard and not being afraid to step out of my comfort zone.

They constantly elevated me, expelling my self- doubt by reaffirming my strengths and limitless capabilities.

Never underestimate the power of words, the words of my mother and grandmother literally spoke blessings into my life which has made me the woman I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It would have to be the assumptions people make due to their unconscious bias. After a year or so of anonymity on my social media accounts; someone booked onto a mental health first aid course with me and arrived astonished that I was a woman; they said that they expected to see a male professor! I took it humorously, however it highlights gender bias and assumed inequalities in the profession.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently working on adapting trauma informed practice in both mainstream schools and alternative provisions to highlight the impact of secondary trauma on both teaching and pastoral staff.

Prompt access to effective intervention, to assist education staff to self-regulate and be aware of their stress levels and burnout is crucial when supporting children and young people who have experienced complex trauma.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having clear goals; using the SMART technique has been monumental in my journey. I use my goals as motivating factor for my overall vision.

Creating good habits are the foundation for achieving goals, the more consistent we are the more likely we are to accomplish our goals. The brain hardwires everything that we repeatedly do, so implementing good habits is a prerequisite to success.

An indispensable habit which is instrumental to my success is daily positive self-talk. The conscious refining of my words to accurately support my goals has been pivotal in my journey.

Self-organisation is paramount! I create a daily detailed plan; essentially an elaborate to do list, to ensure I achieve everything needed for the day.

Adopting a high degree of emotional intelligence has been vital for me, understanding and managing your emotions plays an important role in your success. Understanding the difference between decisions based of logic vs emotions, being self-aware, self -regulated and self -disciplined are all incorporated into emotional intelligence. Ultimately these will impact your success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I’m most known for teaching the mechanisms and intricacies of the human brain to understand both mental health and behaviour.

I have created seminars and workshops on holistic healing which results in finding joy.

From all my research, I conclude that joy is innate; -you do not need to look for joy externally. You can both nurture and rediscover joy, because it resides in you.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Wealth is not a prerequisite for happiness; therefore, the low happiness ranking is also social crisis as opposed to simply an economic crisis.

The World Happiness Report links to issues pertaining to addiction which contributes to reasons for declining happiness in the US.

The low happiness ranking can be associated to adverse public health outcomes in the US, which are systematically linked to interrelated epidemics including substance abuse and depression.

From a holistic clinician’s point of view, addiction is often a symptom of unresolved trauma and an unconscious attempt to self-regulate.

Substance addiction involves complex interactions between both biological and environmental variables.

However, substance abuse and addiction are still widely misunderstood by medical providers and in society in general. Due to this there is a healthcare and legal system that often punish those with addictions, exacerbating adverse health outcomes — leading to increased unhappiness.

Whilst substance abuse and addiction is increasing, only a small percentage of those individuals are given the opportunities to experience addiction treatment let alone holistic addiction treatment which identifies and addresses underlying trauma.

One reason you are not on the Top10 can be those privileges and opportunities in themselves does not give happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I believe that the biggest myth regarding finding joy and happiness is that they are linked to external factors, such as the acquisition of materialistic possessions resulting in finding happiness and joy.

Happiness is essentially a state of mind; you do not need to look for it or chase it externally, because it resides within you.

Happiness is innate; and you are in control of it! Happiness can be created by daily positive thoughts and positive perceptions of your life events. Essentially happiness is a choice!

Another misconception is that happiness is a destination. We often infer this with statements such as ‘I’ll be happy when I’m rich’ or ‘I’ll be happy when I’m successful in my career’.

By using such statements, you fail to acknowledge that happiness is actually the journey. A journey comprised of lessons, the small meaningful achievements and valuable experiences that occur whilst on route to the goal destination.

The view of happiness as a just the destination can often be counterproductive; when you attain a certain level of success, you may find that the happiness linked to that grand achievement may be short-lived and ultimately unfulfilling; leading to feelings of disappointment and dissatisfaction.

Your success can contribute to your level of happiness; however, how you use your success is imperative to sustain longer term happiness.

How you use your success to help and support others, the legacy you create, and how many others are positively impacted by your success are crucial to cultivating long term happiness.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Again, looking externally for happiness is top of my list alongside failing to acknowledge the power of gratitude in assisting with increasing happiness.

When you consciously and repeatedly adopt an attitude of gratitude, this leads to feeling happy more often. You are essentially training your brain to rewire and create new neural pathways.

The more often you do this; the neural pathway becomes stronger until being happy becomes your primary response. You can rewire your neural pathways to make a happier response a habitual occurrence.

I have worked with clients who almost confuse happiness with excitement. Although happiness and excitement often intertwine; they are not synonymous. Shifting your thinking to recognising that sustained happiness is often a peaceful underlying sense of serenity and contentment.

Struggling to find happiness is a common reason for why people seek therapy, often alluding that the path to happiness must avoid pain. There is both wisdom and life lessons to be found in our experience of painful situations. The enlightenment and self-empowerment from overcoming difficult situations can lead to joy and happiness. We require a certain amount of challenges, disappointments, and discomfort in order to recognize and appreciate happiness.

Whilst emotional pain is not a pleasurable experience, the relief from pain can be. Hence, we need both sides of the spectrum to truly appreciate our happiness.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Joie de vivre is not sustained unconsciously; it is something that we all need to intentionally cultivate by continuously working on our inner needs and desires. So here are my top things which can help to do so.

1 . Always adopt an attitude of gratitude! Especially for the small things! There is always something to be grateful for.

Expressing gratitude is one of the most effective methods for increasing long term satisfaction. Increased levels of gratitude are associated with higher levels of personal well-being and lower levels of psychological distress.

Focusing your attention to what you are grateful for on a daily basis; forces you to focus on the positive aspects of your life.

This simple act increases serotonin production in the anterior cingulate cortex, which promotes feelings of contentment and pleasure. Practicing gratitude is required to live with joy and happiness!

2. Take every experience as a lesson; in every failure, disappointment, and heartache there is a valuable opportunity to acquire wisdom. If you can train your mind to consciously identify a positive aspect in each situation; you will empower yourself to choose joy and happiness in any circumstance. We are on a lifelong process of learning in which our lessons can also help others during their journey.

3. Accept the things that you are unable to change; these are not your responsibility. Challenge yourself to change your perception and response. Psychological flexibility is crucial to deal with the stressors in life, to understand that current difficulties are marathons as opposed to sprints. Being present in the moment by practicing mindfulness can be a helpful strategy for psychological flexibility.

4. Prioritize your self-care, adopting a holistic approach to your wellbeing. Consuming foods to support your emotional health; eating to assist the regulation of your mood. For example, mood boosting carbohydrates in bananas aid the absorption of tryptophan in the brain which is a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin. Serotonin is linked to mood regulation and feelings of well-being. Pumpkin seeds and avocados are also great sources of tryptophan.

It is also imperative to create adequate time to explore and invest in your dreams and aspirations, believing in yourself with absolute self-confidence. We can easily become caught in the hustle and bustle of working life and the stressors that accompany it — in order to intentionally live with more joy and happiness we must prioritize the things which we are passionate about.

5. Remember that the happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts. Positive thinking is the process of constructing thoughts that create and transform your reality. It is a way of thinking ourselves into better behaviors and greater resilience.

Consistent and repeated positive thinking can re-wire your brain and stimulate and strengthen brain areas that allow you to enjoy positive feelings.

Your thoughts precede and impact your experiences — so consciously select thoughts which will strengthen desired neural pathways and align with your desired outcomes.

The brain does not always distinguish between what is real and what is imagined; so it produces serotonin in both cases.

Therefore, positive thinking is very important in order to live with more joy and happiness; especially in turbulent times.

You have the power to restructure your thoughts that will form your reality, creating a solid framework for success and happiness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Despite not experiencing the same challenges or disappointments; it is important to acknowledge when you see an individual’s sadness.

Reach out and tell them that you care; they may not want to discuss their feelings with you, however just knowing that they have a support network is important.

If they do wish to talk; always listen without judgement. This ensures that they feel respected, valued, and truly listened to. Active listening includes engaging with the conversation, paraphrasing the discussing and reflecting on their feelings without offering your opinion or expectation.

Talking can help to relieve stress, however sometimes it can be easier to talk to someone they do not actually know well, so remember to signpost them to mental health support charities, text support services or crisis helplines.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement where we focused on nutritional healing; essentially trauma — informed nutrition. Exploring emotional healing by understanding the intricate link between our gut and brain health. Diet alterations can have a significant impact on gut bacterial composition which impacts mental health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

An insightful discussion on epigenetics over breakfast with Dr Joe Dispenza would be delightful! His passion for neuroscience aligns with mine!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@nhneurotraining

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!