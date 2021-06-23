Natalie Forstbauer of Heart & Soil Magazine: “Approach “failure” with curiosity and wonder”

Approach “failure” with curiosity and wonder. The unexpected problems, hiccups, and adversities always point to new growth, new learning experiences, and perhaps a course correction. This is powerful. Two months into launching Heart & Soil, I quickly decided to move halfway across the country. It was a major change. What I didn’t know at the time was how much space it would open up for me to work on Heart & Soil as a solo parent. It was an unplanned move away from family, friends, and my support network. I trusted it… and new opportunities have opened up as a result.

Natalie Forstbauer, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Heart & Soil Magazine, connects people with global regeneration, planetary health, and regenerative living.

She is a TEDx speaker, regenerative organic/biodynamic farmer, author, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivor. She is passionate about human potential and seeing people live their best lives. Raised on an organic farm, trained in Polarity Therapy, alternative medicine, Neurofeedback, and Transformational Leadership, she is committed to empowering individuals within an ecosystem of support.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

My childhood was filled with joy, love, friendship, hardship, and tight family bonds. When I think back to these days, the images that come to mind are me and my siblings with our feet, nails and cheeks caked with soil, wearing clothes weathered by the elements on the farm. The smell that lingers is the earth. The memories are full of adventures: getting lost in long grass, playing hide and seek in fields, singing camp songs while pulling out weeds and sitting under a canopy of blueberry branches while filling the mandatory daily bucket and sometimes having the occasional forbidden blueberry fight in the berry fields… Later, the farm responsibilities grew to looking after animals, harvesting beans, sorting carrots, and managing farm stands.

My parents were pioneers of the modern day regenerative agriculture movement and their children were an integral part of that journey. Together we enjoyed the long hot days of summer on the farm. They had a beat of their own. There was a seamless rhythm that flowed between inward contemplation and outward expression. Creativity and free play were encouraged while routines and expectations were simultaneously enforced. Hard work, perseverance, steadfastness, and vision were instilled throughout my childhood on the farm moment by moment, year after year.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

We can heal the Earth and amplify planetary health through the way we farm, grow food, and buy food.

Did you know desertification is a phenomenon that ranks among the greatest environmental challenges of our time? The solution is regenerative farming and gardening. This way of growing our food can save the world by sequestering carbon and bringing desertified soil back to life.

Today, much of humanity is living in a way that is killing planet Earth and harming our health, often without realizing it. The harmful actions are not just fossil fuels, plastics, and the disposable culture. Chemical farming practices are polluting our water and producing low-nutrient food, while desert-ifying land and making it unusable.

Through regenerative growing practices, we can save the Earth and the health of the human race.

Heart & Soil Magazine’s vision is global regeneration, planetary health, and individual wellbeing through regenerative farming, gardening, conscious consumerism, and connection with nature.

Our mission is to evoke joyful regenerative living through connection. By amplifying the voices of farmers, scientists, activists, and gardeners, we bring awareness to the impact of healthy soil and regenerative agriculture. Through global conversations, we inspire action and agency toward planetary health, empowering individuals within an ecosystem of support.

Whether farming, gardening, or purchasing food, every choice matters.

With a reverence for nature and guided by its wisdom, we seed opportunity, nurture possibilities, harvest life’s teaching, and compost our learnings to regenerate global and individual wellbeing.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Growing up on a regenerative organic farm, I’ve always been passionate about health and nature, and mindful of the food I eat.

After a car accident and resulting concussion, at just 20 years old, I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia and was not able to lift my right arm above my shoulder at times. At a dinner party I met a woman who was a Polarity Therapist. After seeing her for about 10 sessions, I noticed a massive improvement in how I felt emotionally, mentally, and physically. I knew I wanted to learn all she knew, because I was getting my life and my health back! I became passionate about learning alternative medicine and teaching people to gain control of their health — and connecting people with the power of the food they eat. My first book “Health In a Hurry” reflects this passion.

Shortly after I was certified and began my practice, my dad chimed in, “If you really want to impact people’s health, teach them about healthy soil.”

I knew he was right and understood what he meant. When I was 18 years old, my parents bought a new farm and I was shocked when I held the soil in my hands. The dirt was dry and lifeless, just as I imagine the surface of the moon to be. The land had been desiccated by chemicals.

One of the most transformational experiences of my life was witnessing the soil come back to life as we farmed with regenerative organic and biodynamic practices.

Who knew soil was teeming with life — full of microbes and earthworms!

I was raised on an organic farm, and before this experience, I never realized soil could be without life.

This was impactful, and the insights continue to multiply exponentially as my time on Earth lengthens. Throughout my years as a healer, speaker, and farmer, the impact and connection we have with soil and the Earth continues to clarify, strengthen, and grow.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

In June 2019, after coming back from a major brain injury, I was on a path to launch a worldwide movement towards health and wellness. As a brain injury survivor, I thought my next steps in leadership would be in brain health.

To help me prepare my new business launch, I enrolled in a Feminine Power Transformational Leadership Certification. At the inaugural weekend training in June 2019, I had an inspiring vision where I saw the Earth in harmony: everything and everyone working together — nature, humans, and all living creatures were living together in unison. The colors of the Earth were vibrant and rich. We had new ways of living, new ways of being, new ways of interacting, and we lived in cooperation with nature. Tears flooded my eyes, my hair stood on end, my skin tingled and my heart felt like it expanded beyond the heavens as I experienced a vision of New Earth… or what a New Earth may be.

The urgency to heal the planet and work with mother nature as we navigate climate change was palpable. I thought, who am I to speak on this? It was reflected back to me: who am I not to! I am a steward of the Earth. Given this vision, I felt empowered to act on it.

I had no idea how I would do this, but I could see the disruption that was needed to bring people together, to pool resources, and to amplify work being done in the regenerative space. It was clear we needed to create a global conversation to bring people together to think globally and act locally.

I knew I needed to bring people, resources, conversations, ideas, learnings, and teachings together globally. Instead of focusing on everything we are doing wrong, it was clear we need to shift towards noticing what is working and what we are doing right.

I also knew I would know each next step as I started the journey towards global and planetary health.

Still, the project felt way bigger than me. I had no idea how to make it all happen or what it would look like.

The final trigger that had me take action was choosing to trust my inner wisdom, knowing I was being guided to lead this movement and bring people together in the regenerative space. I am a networker and knew I could create a community, a conversation, and a global movement towards planetary health.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Having a strong vision is paramount. It keeps me connected to why I am doing what I do which is in service to planetary health. I deepen into and connect with Heart & Soil’s vision daily, and return to the vision any time I feel lost, defeated, low, and like I might not be getting it right.

Knowing why I’m invested keeps me taking the next step: I want to contribute to a healthy planet. I want to leave a world where the next generations have safe drinking water, beautiful lakes and rivers to swim in, and healthy, nutritious foods to eat.

Asking for and accepting support is the foundation of Heart & Soil’s success. I knew I could not do this alone and that it would take a village. I joined two masterminds, meet regularly with power partners who hold me accountable, and lean into my entrepreneurial friends for support, wisdom, feedback, brainstorming, copywriting, and accountability.

I hired coaches in the business of magazine publishing to work with me and my team to create a world-class publication and to be a part of my marketing team as we roll out the first year of publications.

I write down my goals daily and presence myself with the incredible contributors for Heart & Soil knowing it is my job to amplify their voices, work, teaching, and discoveries.

Collaboration is key. I surround myself with supportive, well-read, tenacious, and generous individuals who all bring different strengths to Heart & Soil. A shared vision with others to brainstorm, mentors to stretch me, and advocates to walk alongside — all leveled up my ability to launch.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting part of the journey so far is people, resources, and support showing up as needed. It’s a powerful place from which to create. Looking at what is opening up for the business instead of what is “needed.” Nature shows us to trust the process all the time. That is how we lead with Heart & Soil.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

We published a video in the wrong language in our inaugural issue! Truth. Our publication is English and unknowingly we published a German version of the video. We unwittingly set the stage for a truly global conversation. Thankfully it was noticed by one of our readers early on, and it was something we could change.

We learned to double check links to not just “work and point at the right video,” but to ensure they are the video we want — in English. We also learned that mistakes are just that: mis — takes. They don’t need to be given meaning, and they can be corrected. We learn, we grow, we pivot, we harvest, and we compost as we navigate each mistake.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Heart & Soil Magazine is a success because of all the people who have come together to make it possible. I hired coaches to help me with the launch, my friends gathered around me and supported me, I participated in two masterminds for a full year leading up to the launch while I put the vision together, leaning into them for support as I navigated unknown territory.

My family cheered me on, supporting me with content, resources, and articles to pursue.

Post brain injury, one of my biggest challenges is reading and writing. Funny, right. I publish a magazine. This is why I knew having a strong copy editor was important.

My editor Leslie Ambrose has been my biggest support. She championed me through the inaugural publication and has chosen to stay on with me as we grow the brand and amplify global health. She sees the vision for Heart & Soil, helps keep me focused, and is deeply gifted in areas that complement my strengths.

Leslie could see my vision from the beginning and helped me manifest it. Initially she was one of my power partners and a member of the masterminds I attended. “Would you be willing to proofread this article?” evolved into the role of copy editor and now editor. She shows up every day to win and to amplify our contributors, vision, and mission of planetary and global health. That is the kind of person you want in your corner.

I am blessed because I have a number of people who show up to help me every day.

In addition, as we began discussions with experts, scientists, farmers, and gardeners for the magazine content, these contributors have shown up fully sharing our vision. Together we are in global conversation, and their support fuels future content and an incredible network.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The problem with global regeneration is complex and cannot be described in a simple sentence. The source of the problem lies in disconnect and misinformation. Solutions are multi-layered and dynamic.

First, have conversations and ask questions: learn, share your knowledge, and bring awareness to the issues. This is how we come together in solution, using the power of social learning through community.

Second, know where your food comes from and the health benefits it offers. Be and become a conscious consumer and eater. Build a connection with your food. Buying it from local organic farmers and growing your own organic food with no chemicals has a massive impact. Imagine if 1 million people grew just 3–4 pounds of their own food per year, building healthy soil with compost. That’s 3–4 million pounds of food each year. Another way is to engage in community gardens at your community centers, schools, and parks.

Third, write letters and phone your local politicians and government officials to tell them you want chemical-free food and non-toxic chemical-free cities/communities. We can change government policy to prohibit harmful chemicals being used in agriculture, on our parks, on our school grounds, on our streets, and at our community centers. That alone would be life changing for the soil and our health.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Regenerative Organic Farming mimics nature’s innate ability to sustain and regenerate life. “Regenerative” can be regenerated, replaced, or renewed. We need less irrigation with healthy soil, not buying and using chemicals actually increases the yield and diversity for the soil food web, harvesting your own seeds rather than purchasing them saves money, composting to fertilize the soil naturally saves money on inputs.

In the regenerative agriculture and business space, we look at how systems for life, health, farming, gardening, and production can be both sustainable and regenerative. When we look at business through this lens, we are compelled to work with nature and be guided by her wisdom.

In Heart & Soil Magazine’s business, we maintain a regenerative mindset to align with environmental and business growth. We value transparency, advocacy, and partnerships. Honoring nature, we’ve decided to make Heart & Soil Magazine a digital magazine to lessen the amount of paper that is used for publications. If we move towards a print magazine, we would balance it with researching paper, forms of printing, and social give-back campaigns around building soil health.

A digital magazine is quicker to produce, easy to access, and offers many features a print magazine can’t — like video and audio clips. It is interactive, more engaging, and available globally.

Digital is more environmentally conscious and sustainable because resources are not used to print thousands of copies. We want to keep our trees to help sequester carbon; every effort to reduce wastefulness is important. Reduced costs from reduced material needs due to environmental consciousness makes the business model more profitable.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Although I have these tools in my toolbox, it would have been helpful to have a mentor continually remind me, so I could deepen into these principles with more intention and awareness.

Think big, really big, beyond what you think is capable, big. Presence the grandest vision and the biggest impact that serves the greater good for what you are doing in your business. (Then work on your piece of it.)

When I thought about my goals for the impact for the magazine, I saw it reaching billions of people — but that felt too big. I had no idea how we would have that reach. I was scared to write down a number in the billions and noticed myself dialing it back to a more attainable goal. A million even felt like a lot. In its first 5 months, Heart & Soil has a reach of over 2 million people. This has taught me to keep in mind the grander vision — and to think big, beyond my wildest imagination. It’s ok to not know all the steps on the journey. It’s easy to get caught up in wanting to “know how to do it” and wanting a map of all the right steps to take. When I launched Heart & Soil I had no idea how it would come together. I just knew I had to trust the inspiration to move ahead with it. It felt vulnerable to not know how it would all come together. The editing, proofreading, design, marketing, contributors… the list was long! The magic happens when we stay connected to why we are doing what we are doing: the how shows up. Our wisdom shows us the next step every time. Know your strengths and utilize resources. Resources are always available. Rely on your people (friends, family, power partners) for support, daily. Reach out to other amazing humans, research on the internet or in books, have conversations with others with skills different than your own, choose which tasks can be completed by someone you hire. Using resources is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength. I’m a person who typically likes to do it all and know it all. A business cannot be run that way. Having a brain injury has gifted me with the humility to fill in the gaps with others who excel where I stumble. I am a big-picture thinker. I see where we are going, what needs to be done, and that we can get there. My strength is not in the details or organizing; however Leslie, my editor, is a brilliant organizer, detail-oriented, and likes to compile lists and verify completion. Working with someone whose strengths complement mine helps me work in my strengths and utilize resources. Approach “failure” with curiosity and wonder. The unexpected problems, hiccups, and adversities always point to new growth, new learning experiences, and perhaps a course correction. This is powerful. Two months into launching Heart & Soil, I quickly decided to move halfway across the country. It was a major change. What I didn’t know at the time was how much space it would open up for me to work on Heart & Soil as a solo parent. It was an unplanned move away from family, friends, and my support network. I trusted it… and new opportunities have opened up as a result. Show up fully. There is power in presence. Your big vision is meaningful and valuable to share. It’s ok to take up space in a room and in a conversation. Even though I am really good at creating community and amplifying others, I had a tendency to ask my questions quickly and remove myself from focus, so others would have time for their “more important” issues. I’m learning the more we show up fully in the present the more space we give our team, and others, to be amplified and step into the gifts of who they are and what they have to offer.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The Earth is our home. It provides food, nourishment, water, air, resources… all we need for life. Our habitat is not separate from us; we do not succeed in isolation. When we realize we are already connected to the Earth and each other, we find meaning and purpose and accept the responsibility to look after our home.

We succeed as a human race through connection, contribution, and reverence for nature. Destroying and controlling nature slowly erodes our relationship with her and her ability to support us. She does not need us, but we need her. We all need your voice and actions to align with nature and our environment.

Trust in Life. Nature always knows what to do next. Take the time to notice the cycles of seeding, nurturing, harvesting, composting, and how it relates to your life.

Your voice matters. Your actions matter. You matter.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many. One from Albert Einstein made sense to me at a very young age and continues to have great impact on my state of mind, “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.”

It affirms to me life is organizing around our success, individually and collectively.

It invites me to be present to the possibilities opening up and manifesting.

I used it while racing in track and field to break provincial records, while traveling the world noticing everything has a purpose, while healing from a brain injury dreaming about launching a business one day as my capacity expanded.

It’s not just about “imagining what we want to happen;” it’s about imagining into the possibilities of what’s opening up, of what’s manifesting, of the most amazing possibilities of what could be. It’s trusting life is organizing around our success and noticing it is so.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

As Prince Harry said in a recent interview, he “had privilege, he had platform, he had influence, and yet he felt helpless.” He shocked the world and stepped down from royal duties, because he had seen behind the curtains and didn’t want to be a part of the act. It takes a truly courageous and noble individual to leave a life of fame and seeming ease for an uncertain future. He is looking to affect change in meaningful ways without the constraints that he was born into. He is young and eager, optimistic yet realistic. He is open to his own struggles and how our vulnerabilities are a part of our complex human experience. He desires not just a wave of change, but a tsunami.

I would like to have breakfast or lunch (or tea) with Prince Harry so that we could elevate the conversation and global impact of planetary health on such a level that we could cool the climate in just a few years instead of many.

