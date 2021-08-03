Natalie Battaglia of The Mindful Mocktail: “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable”

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. — This was not welcome advice (laughs). It might sound cliché, but I have realized that growth only happens when I am uncomfortable. There is no avoiding it. Staying comfortable equals stunted growth and nothing good comes from comfort zones.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Battaglia.

Natalie is the founder of the mocktail recipe blog The Mindful Mocktail. She creates sophisticated, healthy non-alcoholic cocktails and encourages readers to explore a life with less alcohol. Referred to as a thought leader in the alcohol-free space, Natalie has a passion for making non-alcoholic drinks exciting and delicious.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My story starts like many. I grew up in a secure, loving household where alcohol flowed freely.

Every occasion, whether it be good or bad, was reason to open a bottle of wine to celebrate or commiserate.

That was just how it was in the 80’s, at least for me and most of my friends. It was never something that was questioned. And we were safe, loved and happy. It was no big deal.

As I transitioned to adulthood, I completed the usual rite of passage of going out with my friends to nightclubs, drinking way too much and getting home in the wee hours of the morning. My friends and I would call each other the next day and laugh about the silly things we had done the night before, as we drank water and took Panadol, trying to ward off the awful headaches and churning stomach.

Everyone I knew worked hard during the week and partied harder on the weekends. We never questioned it; it was just the way it was. They were some of the best times of my life.

Many years later, I met my future husband, who rarely drank at all. He would occasionally drink in social settings but would never come home from work and pour a glass or wine the way I did.

After we had kids, my social life changed completely. Late nights out and beautiful dinners were replaced with loads of washing and mouths to feed. I found the transition difficult.

Determined to keep some of ‘the old me’, I kept on drinking at the same pace as I did before. Before I knew it, I was drinking wine while folding the washing, and ‘wine o’clock’ became earlier and earlier in the day.

Eventually, I found myself hiding bottles of wine in the back of the cupboard and sneaking empty bottles into the recycling bin so my husband wouldn’t see them. I knew there was something not quite right about the way I drank, and the role alcohol played in my life. Not quite an alcoholic, but far from a normal drinker, I fell into the ‘gray area’ drinking category, where so many of us sit. This crept up slowly over a period of years.

In January 2020 I Googled ‘Am I an alcoholic?’ and one of the results led me to a 30-day alcohol-free challenge. I completed the 30 days, educated myself on alcohol and what it does to the body and stopped drinking in April 2020, just as Covid was rocking the world and we were heading into lockdown.

The idea of a lockdown without my wine both thrilled and terrified me. By then I had learnt that alcohol fuels anxiety and depression, so the wine I had been drinking to calm my nerves was actually having the opposite effect.

One of my favorite times to enjoy a drink was while I was standing at the kitchen bench making dinner. I desperately missed the ceremony of pouring a drink and the feel of a nice glass in my hand. So many of the alcohol-free options on the market were packed with sugar, so I started to make my own drinks using fresh ingredients and herbs from my garden.

I shared the recipes with friends and received such a great response I started an online recipe blog sharing the recipes. That’s how The Mindful Mocktail was born.

I knew there were other women (and men) out there like me. So, alongside my mocktails, I started sharing some of my personal story about my drinking history. The result was astonishing. I started getting messages from people all over the world, telling me how much my story resonated with them. Calls from friends who confessed ‘me too’. Family members who decided to reassess their own relationship with alcohol as a result of my vulnerability and honesty.

I am now a conduit of sorts. My audience enjoys my creations behind the bar, but I refer many on to the additional support, help and resources that helped me change my relationship with alcohol. I also love showcasing like-minded brands to raise consumer awareness around products that make the alcohol-free experience easier, fun, and delicious.

The goal of The Mindful Mocktail is to show people that non-alcoholic drinks can be sophisticated, fun and healthy.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We live in a world where we are told we must drink alcohol to be part of the celebration. Where Mommy wine culture tries to convince us that we need alcohol to parent. Many believe it’s impossible to relax without the blanket of numbness that alcohol offers.

It’s time to challenge all of the above and focus on the joy that a life without alcohol brings. Importantly, you don’t have to have a drinking problem to stop drinking alcohol, or to assess your relationship with it.

I create non-alcoholic cocktails, but it’s so much more than that. It’s creating an inclusive space for non-drinkers to feel at home. A place where the sober-curious can come and explore their curiosity. A place where drinkers can come and get recipe inspiration for their next alcohol-free day.

And for many, a familiar story that inspires and makes them believe they too, can make a change.

I am particularly passionate about venues getting better at expanding their non-alcoholic offering. Adults who don’t drink alcohol don’t want to be left sipping sugary soft drinks or juice.

When making a booking at a restaurant, I’ll ask to see their drinks menu prior. If there is nothing appealing, I’ll ask to bring my own non-alcoholic wine. This is often met with raised eyebrows and challenges, which as a recovering people pleaser I find very difficult, but I believe these are important conversations to have. We cannot expect change if we do not voice that there is a problem, no matter how uncomfortable the conversations might be.

It’s also a lot of fun to support all the disruptive brands coming to market right now. In the last 12 months a wave of delicious, sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages has appeared on our shelves and I love showcasing these to my audience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Like everything I do, I threw myself 110% into blogging with no clear direction or advice. To be honest, I really had no idea what I was doing, but I knew I had a message, and I wanted to shout it from the rooftops!

It’s funny looking back now, but when I first started, I treated my blog more like a hobby than a business. I didn’t set strict working days or hours, didn’t have a strategy when it came to content planning, and was all over the place with my direction.

Of course, this didn’t get me very far. What I learned from that experience is that if you want to establish a business, you need to treat it like one from the beginning — even if you’re not making any money. In fact, if you’re not making money, that’s even more of a reason to set clear goals and objectives and get them into action.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I connected with Cass Dunn (a clinical and coaching psychologist) a few years ago when I listened to her podcast Crappy to Happy. She has become a mentor and friend. I attended Cass’s retreat a couple of years ago and it was life changing. Most of all I love that she encourages women to ‘think bigger’.

Brené Brown and Glennon Doyle are what I would call ‘mentors from afar’. Brenés ‘Man in the Arena’ speech (Google it if you haven’t heard it!) and Glennons book Untamed are on constant repeat in my life.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I used to fear the word ‘disruption’. As I mentioned previously, I’m a recovering people pleaser, so the idea of shaking things up, going against the grain or speaking my truth used to leave me sweating!

What I am learning as the years go on is that disruption usually equates to learning and growth. It’s when we question our core beliefs, or the things that have ‘always been that way’ that we learn the most. It can be uncomfortable to challenge things about ourselves and the world that have never been questioned before, but it is necessary for us to evolve as individuals.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Done is better than perfect (and perfectionism is a curse!).

I used to talk about my perfectionism like it was a blessing. Little did I know! Once upon a time I would spend hours agonizing over every image, and every word in a blog post. Then one day, I posted 3 quick recipes on my website. They were, in my opinion, poorly worded with images that I really should have retaken, but I’d run out of time.

Those 3 posts are some of my best ranking posts to this day. To think about all those hours I agonized over every word instead of just getting it done and out there!

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

This was not welcome advice (laughs). It might sound cliché, but I have realized that growth only happens when I am uncomfortable. There is no avoiding it. Staying comfortable equals stunted growth and nothing good comes from comfort zones.

An introvert at heart, it was quite challenging for me to share my stories around my difficulties with alcohol.

Prior to hitting ‘publish’ on each personal post, my imposter syndrome would rear its ugly head and say things like ‘what will people think?’, ‘you sound ridiculous’, and ‘why do you think anyone is interested in what you have to say?’

But every time I shared a personal story, I’d get a wave of people telling me how much they related to my words and I came to realize my stories are important.

Part of the game is just staying in it. Consistency always wins.

Recipe blogging is a tough industry and there is a lot of work for very little payback in the early days. The key is to just keep going, even on the days you don’t feel like it.

It can also be very draining having the same conversations with venues over and over again about having a more inclusive alcohol-free menu, but these conversations are where change takes place, so they are so important to have.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m only just getting started! I’m now collaborating with many others in the alcohol-free space. We are a vocal bunch, and we are all shaking things up in our own way.

I’m also looking forward to expanding my recipe development and photography skills to produce the best content possible.

I can’t wait to see what the next 12–24 months brings.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Speaking to blogging specifically, I have noticed that most people will automatically assume that what I do is just a hobby….and I do wonder whether that assumption would be made if I was male.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The book This Naked Mind by Annie Grace completely changed my mindset around alcohol and the role it played in my life. After I finished it, my whole thought process around drinking had shifted and it encouraged me to challenge beliefs I’d had for a very long time.

The book changed my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We need to get back to finding joy in everyday life without the artificial dopamine hits that come from things like alcohol and technology. One of my favorite and most popular stories I have shared on my blog is the beautiful feeling of getting that childlike excitement back once I stopped drinking alcohol. I thought it was gone forever but it was just being dulled by the amount of alcohol I was consuming.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is a hard one — I have so many!

But this one from Brené Brown is most relevant to me right now.

‘Staying vulnerable is a risk we have to take if we want to experience connection.’

It can be difficult speaking our truth and telling our stories, but the connections I have made with beautiful souls over the last year by doing just that proves it’s so worth it.

