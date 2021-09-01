Natalia Romiszewski of VersusGame: “Focus Determines Direction”

Focus Determines Direction. I use it during snowboarding and I use it in life. Focus on where you want to go, not where you don’t.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalia Romiszewski.

Natalia is a digital innovator, artist manager, and product developer that’s always been ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big thing. As an artist manager, she spotted talent early in their careers including Lorde, in addition to launching a live NFT experience. She was at Three Six Zero management as Head of A&R / Publishing. Her new role at VersusGame merges her impressive experience with tech and the music business to create a seamless user and content creator for the gaming app that provides users with monetary incentives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

There is nothing traditional about my career path. I went to college thinking I wanted to be a lawyer; however, during freshman year I met an executive from Def Jam and he told me what he did for a living. Coming from a very traditional immigrant family I grew up thinking I needed to pursue business or law or the medical field. I was very excited to learn that there was an entire industry powering my favorite thing in the world, music. I started interning anywhere and everywhere related to music. At one point in New York City I was interning at two rival major labels just to get as much exposure as possible. I got caught and then promoted for it.

After graduating I had the honor of working directly with artists like will.i.am, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and then turning my love of music discovery into a music supervision job where I worked on video games and commercials. One fateful day a friend sent me a new artist to check out named Lorde and I was fortunate enough to join her team at Lava/Republic Records getting her music in front of Jason Flom. After UMG I joined the team at Three Six Zero management as Head of A&R / Publishing but I already had a new disruptive technology on my radar called Blockchain. After meeting some crazy kids from Consensys who wanted to disrupt the music industry using Ethereum Blockchain I joined the team in 2017. I proceeded to evangelize the new technology to my network, eventually building my own NFT product that I successfully launched at Okeechobee Music festival in 2020. The world ended shortly after and I took some time to rest and regroup which is when I found VersusGame.

I am always very early on trends, artists, tech — sometimes too early; however, I believe with the way the social gaming and prediction market’s are going, VersusGame is right on time! I love being able to leverage my network in the entertainment space in order to develop things I believe in whether that be an artist or product.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

What I find most exciting and disruptive about VersusGame is that for the first time influencers, artists and talent are able to directly monetize their social media following. Typically in order to monetize on a social media platform, a creator has to post a sponsored post, #AD or a #Partner disclosure. Now with VersusGame, creators are able to directly engage and monetize their audience by asking them to make predictions around real life events. It’s something that is so natural to our behaviour but VersusGame allows you to put your money where your mouth is!

What I also find exciting about VersusGame is that we have a tool for creators to get paid directly. No asking the record label for money, no going out getting sponsors, if you need 3K to pay the photographer or an extra 5K for that van to go on tour then jump on VersusGame, host games, have fun and earn the money you need to propel your creative dreams.

There are so many incredible projects in the works with amazing artist partners that are really going to shake up the mobile gaming/tech world and we’re only getting started.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was fresh out of college working for will.i.am Global I was very excited, confident and super motivated to succeed in the music business. One day my boss and the Head of A&R were previewing Timbaland’s tracks for the Justin Timberlake album, “Future/Sex Love/Sound” and I could hear everything from where I was sitting. When I heard the instrumental beat for “My Love” I knew it was a smash record. I got so excited I ran upstairs to the office, burst in and yelled “That’s it, that’s the track. It’s going to be a hit”. Everyone looked at me in shock and awe. “Nobody asked you, Natalia, you are not an A&R. You’re an assistant”. I was so young and brazen that I retorted with “One day I will be an A&R and I’ll take your job. That record is a hit!” and walked out the office.

I was right, it was a hit, I also did become an A&R and we still laugh about that moment today. But we can all agree I stepped way out of bounds as a new assistant.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Zach Katz (Raised in Space) is someone who has been a mentor to me over the years. He understood my background in the music business and my motivation to branch out into the blockchain world to develop a new skill set outside of A&R. When my former company shut down my NFT product telling me there was no market fit despite the successful launch, it was Zach who kept me motivated to stay in tech and not run back to the traditional music business. It was also Zach Katz who told me about VersusGame and what a great complement it would be to my background in both music and tech. He was right.

Another mentor of mine is Tayla Parx. Ironically she is significantly younger than me but her experience in the entertainment industry surpasses most people. She came into my life as a songwriter and has stayed a collaborator, a creative and a friend. Tayla has always inspired me with her big thinking and no holds barred attitude. She views everything she does holistically and how it affects the bigger picture, her brand and her journey as a young mogul. She always inspires me to think bigger, tune out the negative, tune into my gut and stay the course.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

It’s all about what your intention is. Every industry can always use a new voice, or fresh ideas to shake things up. What really matters though is the motive and reasoning behind it. Is it to further a brand? Drive more sales? Level up against your competitors? You want to make sure what you’re doing has a clear intentional motive behind it, but most importantly, you are crystal clear with your communication as to WHY. Without that clear messaging, it’s possible that your ideas could run into the ground creating a negative workplace environment, potentially burning some bridges or even losing out on sales or employees. Be upfront, be intentional, and be specific as to your WHY.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Focus Determines Direction. I use it during snowboarding and I use it in life. Focus on where you want to go, not where you don’t.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I want to continue working at the intersection of tech and entertainment. With more tools available to creators than ever before I believe we can empower people to become independently successful without having to sign arduous contracts. I’ve been working with blockchain technology since 2017 and it’s slowly but surely finding ways to get adopted by the general public. NFTs were a first great step in that direction and I think more and more innovation will come from that sector.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

It’s the double standards that really get me. When women disrupt, it can seem that we are overstepping our boundaries, that we are caddy, that we are aggressive, hustlers, crazy etc. Men who “disrupt” are hailed as entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders etc. It’s challenging to speak your truth in business settings that are male dominated without being judged or labeled.

Another challenge is balancing motherhood and your professional career. The pandemic affected a lot of people but it disproportionately affected working mothers, myself included. Typically when men are applauded as “great Dads” when they focus on their kids; however, when women need to prioritize their families we are often met with eye rolls. I hope we can disrupt that thinking and create a more equitable and flexible workplace for working Moms.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I love the Tim Ferris podcast. He interviews such interesting people but one of my favorites was his interview with Elizabeth Gilbert’s creative path: Saying No, Trusting Your Intuition, Index Cards, Grief, Awe and much more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This may be something small but I’m very passionate about hearing protection. I work with music artists, DJ’s and I’m out at shows all the time and it gets LOUD. I’ve noticed over the years that most people are very careless with their hearing. You only get one set of ears and hearing damage is often permanent. I got tinnitus from a studio session with a rapper and it’s permanent.

I do my best to protect my hearing now but from what hearing professionals tell me there are going to be large amounts of people who are going to lose their hearing in their 50’s. So let’s avoid that. Let’s educate people about hearing protection so we can continue to enjoy music, podcasts and concerts for the rest of our lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your focus determines your direction” Little something I learned from my snowboarding Guru but have also read it in a few books. Know where you are, focus where you are going. So if you don’t want to snowboard off the cliff, don’t look at the cliff, look at the best path down the mountain. If you don’t want x then don’t x

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me at @nynatalia on Instagram!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!