Natalia Levey of Hi Hospitality Group: “Communication ”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalia Levey.

Natalia Levey is the founder of Hi Hospitality Group — a multi-concept restaurant company, including award-winning Speaks Clam Bar, Kojo and the upcoming Central Park St Pete Food Hall. She infuses a culture of wellness with a message of positivity in order to successfully increase employee retention, profits, and overall happiness. A TEDx speaker, culinary nutrition educator at Healthy Intent and author of Cravings Boss, Natalia is feeding the souls of the people who feed the nation. For her expertise, she has been named Top Entrepreneur of 2021 and has been featured on The List TV, Sarasota’s ABC7, Daytime TV, Great Day Live, Truly Alive Magazine , Huffington Post, Elephant Journal, Reader’s Digest and Health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have what can be called a “boomerang” career. I went through culinary school in New York two decades ago, and after working in the industry for a short time, left due to health issues. For a long time, I focused on my family, raising our daughter and traveling. Ten years ago I returned to cooking, with a focus on health coaching and nutrition, which helped me help others with their health goals.

In the last 3.5 years, I joined our family hospitality group, which started with one restaurant and has since grown to 2 unique brands and 3 total locations, with more concepts in active development.

I was able to bring years of learning on how to build an online brand into establishing marketing plans for our restaurants, including TV and media presence, as well as focusing on creating a great company culture.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The global pandemic has hit the restaurant industry specifically hard. We have been pushed beyond the limits of creativity and endurance. There were so many things that we had to figure out from scratch daily. But thanks to the dedication and support of the community, we were able to continually cook for our guests however we could at the time. We had to pivot our marketing efforts, and even created a video that went viral on YouTube. I think the most emotional moments were when our team members came up and thanked us for supporting them through Covid. Not just financially but emotionally as well.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I had my first job at a corporate dining room in Manhattan, I was taking out a tray with baked eggplants from the oven. I wasn’t prepared for it to be as hot, or maybe as heavy as it was, and I dropped it. Spectacularly. Eggplant was all over the floor, all over the kitchen and all over my chef’s whites. I thought the chef was going to kill me, but he smiled and gave me a few dollars to run out to the store and buy more eggplants. I probably looked ridiculous — red-faced from the heat of the kitchen and embarrassment and covered in cooked eggplant. But I managed to save the situation, and Baba ghanoush still made it on the menu.

It made me realize that mistakes can happen to anyone, and we can’t get overly upset. But it also informed my leadership decisions — how can I lead with kindness like the chef did that day?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

For several years I wanted to manifest a mentor. One day I received an email from James Beard Foundation, and they announced a new mentorship program in collaboration with KitchenAid. I requested to connect with someone, and not only did we connect professionally, but we had a lot in common, and became friends. Thanks to her, I’ve spoken at national conferences, and was able to talk through some day-to-day challenges.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women have traditionally been allocated the roles of mothers, caretakers. Mom stays home to take care of the children, dad works. I grew up in Russia, and both my parents have master’s degrees, and both worked.

While not being raised with entrepreneurial values, I have found my way into understanding all the challenges and benefits of owning a business.

So many of us are hesitant to start something new, invest in ourselves, for the fears and beliefs that have been ingrained into us for generations. The little voices of insecurities and doubt, that become so loud inside our minds, as if imagining themselves performing on a Superbowl stage. And instead of becoming the main producer of our own show, we become supporting staff to these negative voices, helping them to get louder daily.

Lack of education is another challenge. With so many things necessary for starting a successful business, one might feel completely lost and discouraged not knowing all the information, especially with how fast it seemingly changes in the digital world.

There are many other obstacles, but we mustn’t give up.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Get a mentor. Silencing the inner critic may seem like an inside job for everyone, but many of us feel that sense of inadequacy at times. Having mentors, or a community that you can trust can make a huge difference. I’ve spent years studying various aspects of personal development. There are so many books I could recommend, but The Four Agreements is a great one to start with.

Diversify sources of advice. One of my favorite things that I participate in is a mastermind with a global group of entrepreneurs. It’s helpful to talk to people from different industries, to understand how they solve challenges. Sometimes we can’t see the forest for the trees.

Be the change. If there are no resources available in your area, start a networking group and become the resource. Because sticks in a bundle become unbreakable — gathering a community around yourself will help everyone.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women bring so much intuition, grace, compassion and desire to nurture to any situation — and that can help not only with creating a better company culture, but cultivate authentic and caring relationships with potential partners and customers. Plus, we need to show our daughters the need to be fearless in face of adversity.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

“You must always be perfect” — that’s a high pedestal to be on. Showing that we don’t always have the answer at the moment but take a minute to research or think about it is ok.

“You are not approachable” — being able to create a team that feels empowered and is capable to solve day-to-day issues is one of the key traits of a great leader. There’s an emerging style of leadership — called “servant leadership,” where the head of the company puts the employees and their needs to successfully perform their tasks at the forefront. Creating an environment where people feel heard, engaged and able to thrive within the established framework, altogether together helping the entire company succeed.

“You won’t work as hard as everyone else on the team, especially if you are a mom” — a multitude of studies show that moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs. Raising kids and managing a family teaches women to find unique ways to stay organized and opportunities to get everything done. Being responsible for the wellbeing of a company, handling tasks within constraints of time, delegating when necessary — it’s our second nature.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder is something that not everyone strives for. And that is totally ok.

There are certain personality traits that set leaders apart, yet through personal and professional development, and with proper support, these can be developed in just about anyone, if the desire is there.

Curiosity has been my personal guiding light through this entrepreneurial journey. Are you curious about finding better systems, learning new tools in this fast-paced technology-driven society? Are you able to keep advancing your own personal development?

Communication. Your ability to communicate can influence the outcome of any situation. The importance of activating your listening skills, becoming aware of your body language, and using carefully selected words will help not just being a great founder, but in any situation in life.

Being able to make decisions quickly and confidently. In most day to day operations we make decisions based on a lot of data. But critical situations don’t leave time for hesitation — having the confidence to trust yourself enough to make a quick decision is important.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Curiosity — in the last 7–8 years I have taken over 80 online courses through Skillshare, Udemy, Masterclass, CreativeLive, and through private launches. Each one has given me a different perspective into an area of life or business that I was able to implement and share.

Communication — this is one of the most important life skills anyone can have. Being a good listener, learning non-verbal communication, and the ability to clearly express the ideas can help to avoid mistakes, hurt feelings and financial losses.

Unwavering determination — Don’t talk yourself out of taking steps forward realizing your dreams. Passionate leaders are positive, engaging and contagious. There’s a great podcast on NPR by Guy Raz “How I Built This” (it’s also a book) that features so many mind blowing stories of tenacity — I would highly recommend listening.

Emotional intelligence (known as EQ) — there’s a terrific article from Harvard Business School that highlights 4 components of emotional intelligence: Self-awareness; Self-management; Social awareness; Relationship management. HR managers are starting to pay more and more attention to the importance of EQ over IQ. Paying attention to nuances of human emotions, being able to create a company culture that people thrive in, will yield very successful outcomes not just for the bottom line of the business, but create ripple effects into homes and societies.

Community — I heard a great expression: Real Queens fix each other’s crowns. Becoming an active and supportive member of your community, setting aside potential feelings of jealousy and judgement can open the doors to many new connections and lifelong friendships. At the time of this article we have 3 restaurants. Being a part of family celebrations, helping people to manage their busy schedules with delicious food and drinks, and being able to brighten up someone’s day makes us feel valuable.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Being able to support my team and community means a lot. Through my weekly Mindful Monday Minute newsletters, keynote talks, and volunteer work I hope to continue to play my part in making the world a better place. I’m a mom of a teenager, and one of the phrases I always tell her is “Carry love and kindness in your heart.” The change starts within us, our homes, and spreads to our work, communities and the rest of the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement I’d like to start would be Intentional Living or Living with Healthy Intent®. If we wake up every day, feel grateful, spread positivity, support one another, be kind, then the whole world would become a happier place.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is such a great question, and having been asked it in the past, I’ve had a list going for years.

If I had to pick just one at this moment — it would be Shonda Rhimes. I’ve watched her shows, her TED talk, absolutely would love to get some insights into her creative mind.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.