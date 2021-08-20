Natalia Castellanos of ‘Bosch’: “Don’t compare your journey with someone else’s”

Don’t compare your journey with someone else’s. This one can be hard no matter what industry you’re in. It’s so easy to look at someone else’s success and use that as the barometer for where you think you should be. We all have our own paths, everyone is different, and that is just fine.

Natalia can be seen starring as Mayor Susanna Lopez in Amazon Prime’s long-running drama series “Bosch.” “Bosch” follows an L.A.P. D. Homicide detective, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), as he works to solve the murder of a thirteen-year-old boy while standing trial in federal court for the murder of a series killer. Natalia shines as Mayor Susanna Lopez, a decisive, strong, woman who is unlike any other Mayor you have seen in LA. She’s a woman who is truly for the people, until she quickly learns that it’s not only about who you know, but what you know. “Bosch’s” seventh and final season is set to release all episodes on June 25, 2021.

While Natalia was born in Paramaribo, Suriname, she has called many countries home: Romania, Jamaica, Poland and Venezuela. The Colombian and Venezuelan actress is the daughter of a South American diplomat. Her professional acting career began in Kingston, Jamaica working as Jennifer Grey’s body-double in the RKO Pictures feature film “Ritual.” This experience on-set convinced her that she had found her calling.

Natalia most recently wrapped production on 1oneninety5’s thriller film “Survival,” where she will play Special Agent Lucia Quintero. Additional credits for her include: CBS’s “NCIS: LA,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” ABC’s “Secrets and Lies,” and HBO’s “Battleship.” Her hosting credits include: second season of MTV’s hit series “The X-Effect,” FOX’s “My Games Fever” and “E! News.” Natalia has also booked several commercial campaigns including Cingular’s World Cup campaign and McDonald’s cross-promotion with “Pirates of the Caribbean,” as well as multiple voice-over projects for international conglomerates such as Gap, Hallmark and the bilingual channel MTV Tr3s.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Suriname to Colombian Venezuelan parents. My dad was a Venezuelan diplomat so we moved around every few years. I grew up in countries including Suriname, Venezuela, Poland, Romania, and Jamaica. My life has been a worldly one which has allowed me to experience many different cultures as a local.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I would say that my travels are what led me to this career path. I was a more reserved kid and every time I moved to a different country I had to make new friends. Theater is what helped me get out of my shell. I always enjoyed performing on stage. When I was about 18, I was on a professional set, as a body double and stand-in for Jennifer Grey. At that moment I realized I could make this hobby into a career. And I was hooked.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I learned that just relying on performance isn’t the only way I can flex my creative muscle. Teaching, coaching one-on-one, voiceovers and even pottery have all shaped the way I approach my craft on camera. The more life experience I have has made me a better performer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was living in Florida — before there were many TV and film projects in the area — there was a big studio movie auditioning for a few small roles and I landed an audition. The local casting director from Florida and the casting director from Los Angeles were both in the room. This was a big deal for me and I wanted to make a great impression. In the scene, we were supposed to be speaking to an animal, so I brought in a small stuffed one. Rather than engaging with the reader in the room, I did my scene with a plushy. I wasn’t even halfway through the audition and the Los Angeles casting director stopped me short and said “thank you very much.” I thought I was being inventive. She was clearly not impressed. The lesson I learned; props and stuffed animals, do not necessarily make a great audition. Remember to keep it simple and everything that is needed can be created with your imagination. I have not brought a plushy in the room with me since.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One time I auditioned for a pilot, I really loved the storyline and I pinned all my hopes on getting that job. When I didn’t get it, it was my family that helped remind me this wasn’t going to be my last opportunity. And that meant the world to me. I would also say my friends have been a tremendous help. Any time I get an audition I have a network of people I know I can count on, to help me run lines and tape auditions. And then of course my manager, agents and casting directors who have become friends. I think of all these people as my team and I couldn’t do it without them. It’s my team that keeps me going through the ups and downs of this career.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The best advice I can give anyone who is about to embark on this career path would be to study the craft, be your best cheerleader and learn how to truly be yourself. Also, understand that the last part comes with time and experience. So give yourself a break if you don’t get to where you want to be right away. The most successful actors I know have been tenacious, they haven’t given up because of mistakes, they learn from them, and they are better for them. And finally, do it because you love the art and not because you are chasing fame.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

The thing that drives me to get up every morning and work in this industry is that I believe there is power in what we do. It is not only a privilege to tell great stories but these are stories that may even make an impact in people’s lives. It may invite someone to change their perspective or view others differently. And this gets to what I want to see change in the industry going forward: more genuine representation on screen of all people from all backgrounds. As someone who is Latin, but doesn’t always get seen that way, it is clear Hollywood’s perception of what “is” Latin, Black, Asian, LGBTQ is not always reflective of reality.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Right now I am very excited about a script that I have in development, in addition to several voiceover projects coming out soon. I’m really enjoying the opportunities to challenge myself creatively beyond the on-camera work I have done to date. In terms of my future as an actor, the direction that television and streaming series are going is just thrilling. I can attest to that with my recent multi-season work on Bosch. The storytelling just keeps getting better. I’d love to find a character with a great arc that will allow me to build on the work I’ve done so far.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

The world is a much more colorful place than is often represented in film and television. Our audiences need to truly feel seen, heard, and understood. Isn’t the point of telling stories to find connections through our similarities and differences? I think so. I think authentic representation can affect the next generation in such big ways. If you see yourself in the world, on-screen, in jobs, you can better envision your own journey. You can see what is possible. The more we normalize that people are different but special in their own way, the more it can create harmony and a more positive future.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Embracing who I am with all my quirks is an advantage, not something to cover up or change. We always think that we have to play a character, but what audiences really respond to is when an actor allows their own uniqueness to shine through. The best performers find ways to blend the two.

2. This art form, like all others, is subjective. There are no absolutes. Like I usually tell my students: do the producers want pasta or salad today? If you happen to be salad and they want pasta, you can’t do anything about that. So do your best work, have confidence, and leave it all in the room. If you do that, you did your job, and that is all you can do.

3. Buckle up and enjoy the ride. I had the naive idea that things would happen fast once I moved to Los Angeles. It didn’t, and it was a big awakening. I came from a much smaller city in the industry where everyone knew me and I sort of expected that nothing would change. The upside is that I have come to embrace the idea that everything happens for a reason and in its own time. That is a good thing.

4. Don’t put your life on hold waiting for the career to happen. Life experience will make you a better actor. There were countless times I didn’t make plans to travel, visit friends or family because I might lose an audition. I feel like I missed out on quite a bit because of that fear. Now if I’m not here, they can see me later, I can put myself on tape or maybe it’s not the right project for the time. Hard work and dedication are nothing if you are not living. It’s an essential balance.

5. Don’t compare your journey with someone else’s. This one can be hard no matter what industry you’re in. It’s so easy to look at someone else’s success and use that as the barometer for where you think you should be. We all have our own paths, everyone is different, and that is just fine.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Finding time to go hiking or to the beach and connect with nature is not just great for fitness but fantastic for your mind. I was in San Francisco a few years back and was able to hike Muir Woods. Once you pass the tourist section, it’s just you and the woods. It was a truly magical experience. The energy of the woods really took me to a joyful place and I was able to just be there in that moment. Since then, I’ve sought out other places where I could rediscover that same focus. Just quiet, no distractions. I highly recommend Sedona and almost any place in Jamaica. Acupuncture is my go-to “medicine”. It works on a cellular level. I find treatments to be the equivalent of an hour of restorative sleep. And it has completely eliminated migraines which I struggled with for years. Breathwork is another great addition to any holistic self-care routine. It’s a form of active meditation that helps you connect your body, your breath and your emotions. There have been moments in one session I’ll cry really hard and in another, I may laugh uncontrollably. It also teaches the art of letting go. Let what comes out, just pour out, without judgment. Ceramics is the latest addition to my self-care routine. Feeling the clay move with the help of the wheel as you form it into whatever shape you want is calming. Allowing whatever comes out of the process, whether it be a blob of nothing, or a perfect mug you could never plan, is freeing. It’s a perfect new compliment in my life. One more way I can work to be more present, centered, and creative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t be afraid to fail, because the best lessons come from our mistakes. The only true failure is when you don’t learn from them. If you look at failure as a hard pill to swallow, you are looking at it in the wrong way. Learning to free fall in your art or in life will help you soar to places you couldn’t have known. When I began to see failure as a positive versus a negative, it improved my confidence tremendously. We all make mistakes and I’m proud of my scars.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To listen to each other more because when we listen we began to understand. And with greater understanding, there can be more love. I think we could all use a little more of that in our lives. And not just love for each other as humans, but love for where we live, our environment, and the creatures in it.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Rita Moreno. She is not someone I grew up watching or following but in recent years I have found myself enthralled by the scope and breath of her accomplishments. It’s like what I was talking about earlier in terms of representation. Seeing her success shows me what is possible. What I could achieve, just being who I am.

