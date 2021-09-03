Nastasha McKeon Of Choice Juicery: “Don’t allow yourself to get paralysis by analysis”

Don’t allow yourself to get paralysis by analysis. Sometimes we just have to make the best decision we can in the moment. It may not be the right decision, but I’ve found that doing nothing because I don’t know what to do, always leads me to the wrong place.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nastasha McKeon.

Nastasha McKeon, Executive Chef/Founder/CEO, holds a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University and a holistic nutrition certificate from the National Healing Institute. She has an extensive background in health and wellness and has taught plant based cooking classes at Scripps Hospital in addition to consulting with restaurant brands on how to incorporate healthy options into their menu. Nastasha is a raw food cleanse expert and has worked with other local brand assisting with product development, systems, education and sales prior to starting Choice. Nastasha’s passion is educating people about the impact of their food choices as it pertains to their long term health as well as the health of our planet. Nastasha started Choice June 18th of 2014 with her 1st store in Carlsbad and has gone on to open a total of six locations all over San Diego. Nastasha recently authored the book “Plant Food is Medicine” which shares her personal journey with health and wellness and includes over 100 of her favorite recipes, including some of the Choice Juicery favorites.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up in San Diego. I came from a very broken family with lots of challenges to overcome. My mom struggled with drug addition most of my childhood (she finally got her life together about 10 years ago or more and is now one of my heroes). My dad wasn’t really present much in my childhood. I saw a lot of chaos and abuse growing up. I had a wonderful grandmother in my life who always took care of my basic needs and intervened to make sure I was safe and provided for as much as she was able. When I was 11 she died pretty abruptly. My grandma had an auto immune disease and was given a prescription to treat the symptoms of her disease. One of the side effects of the medication was “heart attack” one day shortly after beginning the medication she felt that she was having a heart attack. She called 911, they came out and checked her vitals and told her she was fine. She demanded to go to the hospital so they took her. When they checked her in, her vitals were fine according to their standards at that time. She was put into triage and 45 minutes later they came to check on her, but she was in cardiac arrest and she died of a heart attack. She was a light in a dark place for me as a child so hearing this story about one of the most important people in my life really rocked me. I was upset with western medicine and how it failed my grandma. A few weeks later, cleaning out her home, I found a book that she was given but never got the chance to read. This book was all about the idea of “food as medicine” an idea that was so foreign to me. At that time, I didn’t have a lot of control of what I ate and food scarcity was a huge part of my life. Nevertheless, reading that book planted a seed that would one day bloom into the person that I am today. I went on to fall in love with health and wellness. I studied holistic nutrition and plant based nutrition. I found that what I loved most, was showing people that you could eat healthy without compromising your taste buds so I went on to create Choice Juicery. An organic cafe and Juicery where everything on the menu is designed to be good for you and also just so happens to taste amazing. Ive been operating Choice in San Diego for the past 7 years and recently decided to publish my very first cookbook. I felt it was the natural progression. I feed people amazing organic foods for a living, but inspiring them and teaching them to make some of these foods for their selves was another way I could further the positive impact I’m making on the world around me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Before I went into business for myself I had a career in the banking industry. One day one of my business clients told me something that really changed me. He said “if you love what you do, you’ll never work another day in your life.” So that’s when I decided to start studying nutrition and followed that until it lead me to opening up Choice. Turns out the restaurant industry is not the easiest of industries to be successful. I think they say 1 out of 2 fail in their first year. I can assure you being in the restaurant industry and having a high level of integrity with my products, definitely added to the cards that were stacked against me. At 8 months in I was facing some huge challenges. My business parter jumped ship, in his defense, it was a sinking ship! We hit our fist “Off” season, were facing 3 lawsuits, we needed to expand our retail store fronts in order to carry our commissary kitchen and the forecast was showing rain for the unforeseeable future (not great when 90% of your menu consists of cold pressed juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads and other cold entrees). It was a very scary time for me. I’m a single mom and I went all in. Invested my life savings, left my job and had zero back up plan. There was this night where I cried my heart out thinking in about 2 weeks when the next payroll hit, I may be forced to close up shop. After I cried it all out, what I was left with was gratitude. I realized that if nothing else, I got to know what it was like to live my dream! Even if only for a few months, I did it. I went after something that I believed in and I gave it my all. From that place of gratitude, things started to shift in me. The defeated mindset quickly changed to “I didn’t come this far to only come this far”

There is actually a picture of me the very next morning if you go back to our early instagram days…standing in the rain holding a smoothie bowl with a giant smile on my face! Nothing had changed about my situation, I was out of money, the rain was coming down and I didn’t have a solution. But I was happy, because I was doing what I loved. From a place of gratitude and happiness everything changed. One of the lawsuits I was facing was from a competitor who felt I was infringing on their logo. Theirs being Patagonia made up of fruits and vegetables and mine being the continents as they exist today behind our name which was completely different. I had hired an attorney and was able to refute it. Fast forward a month later I get a call from this guy and he’s closing up his business and he wants to know if I’m interested in taking over the location (remember I needed to expand my retail locations but I didn’t have the money?) I was able to expand into a fully built out juice shop, move my commissary kitchen and have second location solving the biggest hurdle I had. The rain dried up, we made it past that next payroll and every other one since and have gone on to open a total of six locations (and counting!)

What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My main takeaways from that story….

Loving what you do, you don’t feel like youre working is true, but its more than that. Loving what you do, you can truly get through tough times and situations that may otherwise have caused anyone else to close up shop and call it quits. I don’t believe that anyone fails, I believe they give up and they stop trying. I also learned that sometimes it feels like “bad” things are happening to us and it’s easy to get caught up in that story, but the truth is, even what feels bad, it’s all happening for us. The good, the bad…it’s all happening for us. Take the lawsuit for example. That felt bad when it was happening but if it hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have had the connection to the person who was going to turn around and hand me their juice shop which ultimately saved mine. I bring that now into every situation that feels bad and I ask myself… “I wonder what amazing thing is going to come from this?”

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting?

This is a hard one to answer because everything that I’ve done and everything that’s happened has lead me to where I am today so I don’t look at any of it as a mistake. That said, I think a lesson that took me longer to learn, that would have saved me a lot of trouble, is letting people go when I first knew I need to. I can get easily attached to people. I build personal relationships with everyone I work with and sometimes that personal relationship can make it hard to let that person go, even if it’s no longer a good fit for the company.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I really had to shift the way I looked at corrective action and “parting of ways” as I call it. I now see it as an act of love. If someone is not happy or thriving at Choice, I do everything to inspire them, train them support them. But when the time comes and I realize that no amount of training or support is going to get us where we need to be…I know that parting ways with them will set them free to find something that is more in alignment with them, their values and goals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There are so many people it would be impossible to count them all in this interview. I will say that my original business partner who believed in me before I believed in myself, saw my vision and helped me to take that first leap. Then my restaurant consultant Tom Penn who came in when I needed the most help, guidance and support and taught me everything I know about business and employee relations. Next to him, I would have to say the amazing people I work with. I have so many incredible team members that help to make the positive impact that we do at Choice every day. Especially my upper management team Naka, Harshini and Matt who I am blessed have by my side and I know I would not be where I am today without their love, support and dedication to our bigger vision. Of course the support system I have at home that makes it all possible. My mom who has been a rock the past 7 years, my amazing kids Tessa, Mikey and Kora.

Can you share a story about that?

I named a lot of people but I’ll share more about Tom Penn my restaurant consultant, mentor and friend. When I was parting ways with my business partner and the ship seemed to be sinking, I was introduced to Tom Penn. He was able to see my vision and he decided to take me on as a client, despite the fact I wasn’t in much of a position to pay for his services. It’s easy to give up on a dream because you don’t know how youre going to “get there” You know where you want to go, but before you can take that first step you’ve already talked yourself out of it because the mountain seems to high and you might face obstacles that you don’t know how to get past. I didn’t feel qualified to run my business after my business partner left. He had been a successful restauranteur, was a college graduate and had finances to support the business. I had none of the above so it was very discouraging. But I was open to learning and growing! I found Tom and while I lacked in experience I made up for with my passion and perseverance. Tom saw that and he helped me to fill in the blanks. Dont get me wrong, I still get woozy looking at spread sheets and talking about EBITA and bottom lines, but I can now because I learned from the best.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When I was in between careers I spent some time teaching plant based cooking and nutrition at Scripps here in San Diego. I remember thinking…If I can show people eating healthy CAN taste good, they will make better choices. So teaching became my focus. After a year, I realized I wasn’t making the impact I had hoped. The Dr’s and nurses coming into my classes loved what they were learning, eating and I was giving them all the tools to go home and do it for themselves yet, a year later the same people were coming to class with the same challenges. When I inquired it seemed that with the busy lifestyle of these working professionals, taking the time to shop and cook was just not in the cards. So I would suggest that every restaurant has at least one healthy option on the menu so naturally they should just make that choice. But I was met with “it’s really hard to make a good choice when you’re staring a burger and fries in the face” They were right! It wasn’t enough to make healthy food taste good, it needed to be convenient and it needed to be offered in an environment that you literally could’ make a bad choice because everything on the menu was designed to be good for you. So out of that need “Choice Juicery” was born.

Every single meal that we sell at choice I know is making an impact on the person consuming the meal, the environment and being fully plant based, I always say…the animals certainly aren’t complaining.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Eat more plants! Years ago when I first started down the health and wellness path I did a 30 day cleanse. This particular cleanse came with a card that said everything you were allowed to eat and you couldn’t eat anything not on the card. Basically it was all fruits and veggies. Nuts, seeds, etc. 30 days was a long time to go for me without any of the foods I knew how to cook and that I loved dearly and was pretty addicted to! Like cheese & bread for example. Well after 30 days, feeling like a million bucks, I was so excited to be off my cleanse so I went and celebrated with all the cheese, bread, and other processed foods that I loved so much. Within days, I felt miserable. For the first time I recognized that I felt miserable. Most people have not idea what it actually feels like to feel truly good in their bodies. I had no idea I was living feeling badly because I had always felt that way, until my 30 day cleanse when I truly felt good in my body for the first time. Most people have no idea that they feel bad because they’ve never experienced feeling good. After feeling bad for a couple of weeks I decided to do the cleanse again . 30 days of eating plants. (No processed foods, fake vegan meats, or any other artificial ingredients). This time I got more creative, I learned to make spaghetti with spaghetti squash and other fun meals like Portobello “steaks” and potatoes. I got really creative and I felt less like I was making a sacrifice. After 30 days… slowly went back to eating the old way (I’m a slow learner) so a few months down the road, I ended up doing the cleanse one final time. Only this time, I never got off the cleanse. I adopted a diet that mostly consisted of whole plant based foods. I got rid of the processed chips, crackers, breads, animal products and such. I’m far from perfect, but I eat a whole foods plant based diet with the occasion crackers and vegan “cheese” haha. As a result of this lifestyle change, I experienced more energy, more mental clarity, better workouts, more stamina and stable moods. My life improved so much as a direct result from my change in diet. I would say that so much of the way we feel comes from what we put in our bodies. So eating foods with purpose on purpose is a great “lifestyle tweak” I think it’s important to celebrate progress over perfection and everyone needs to find what works for them, but I do think the more plants we incorporate in our diet, the better we feel and the better we feel the more fun we can have! Meditation and breath work — I found meditation years ago…probably over a decade ago, but I didn’t really understand it and I didn’t get much out of it initially. I had all of those meditation apps on my phone, I’d read a couple of introductory books on it, been to a workshop or two and I really tried to get into it but to no avail. About 4 years ago I found a book “the Surrender Experiment” by Michael Singer. I remember reading his personal journey with meditation and being blown away because it sounded like we was describing a beautiful love affair, which was quite different from my experience at that time. Setting a 10 minute time, wondering if I was doing it right, having an impossible time not thinking about anything and everything, looking at my clock every 2–3 minutes wondering when my timer would go off. I couldn’t understand what he had found, but I knew I wanted to find it. So I went on a quest to find that special place that he described so beautifully in his book. I studied a lof of Joe Dispenza work and read all kinds of new books like “Becoming supernatural” Autobiography of a Yogi” and really anything I could get my hands on. Eventually I found what I was looking for and I am happy to say that I have a wonderful and beautiful connection to mediation now. Sometimes my alarm will go off after an hour of pure bliss and I think…no! It’s already over? What a difference. Ive also started learning about Breathwork and am equally in love with this healing modality. I attend a class every week and am still learning to practice on my own. Incorporating both of these practices into my life has helped to bring so much balance, love and clarity into my life. Sometimes when life is going well it’s easier to practice and when the going gets tough, its easy to throw in the towel and focus on all of the challenges, but that’s when I find I need it the most. So even when I feel like I don’t have time or my headspace isn’t right, I do it anyways and that’s when I get THE MOST out of it. Emotional moat — This is something I created at Choice. We say we have an emotional moat around every location, my office included. The rule is…we drop everything from the outside off in the moat when we walk through the doors. If we are upset about something that happened earlier, stressed about something going on later, anything like that we leave in the moat and we step into the “choice bubble” which is just our company’s way of saying the “present moment” It’s pretty hard not to be happy when you are in the present moment. I noticed this really worked well for everyone, myself included when we were at work. We were all happier, spreading positive energy to one another and our guests. So I started practicing this at home too. Instead of walking in the door and unloading my day on everyone at home, sharing all my challenges and problems or stresses, I walk in the door at home and honor the same “moat” I check it all at the door and I step into the present moment with my kids. This has added so much value to my relationship with my kids and I look forward to continuing to find ways to bring this into more aspects of my life. Anywhere can have a moat! Your car, your house, office, anywhere. I love this because while life isn’t perfect and there are bound to be problems, when you create space in your life for practicing presence, I find that I have an easier time dealing with my challenges as they arise and when the timing is appropriate. Albert Einstein said “you can’t solve your problems with the same level of thinking that created them” So when we have a problem that needs solving, I think the best thing we can do, is to get present! Get yourself into a state of joy and bliss and when you come back to your problem you’ll be in a better position to handle it. Quality over quantity — Friends! You are the sum of the 5 people you spend the most time with. There was a time that I was terrified of being alone. So I filled any and all free time with any social event I could. I’d say yes to hanging out with just about anyone to fill my calendar in my mom free time. One day, I started to pay attending to how I felt after hanging out with different people. I started to realize that when I hung out with people that shared the same values and exuded positive energy and shared my optimistic outlook on life, I would walk away feeling energized. I also realized when I hung out with people who would complain a lot, who would speak negatively about others and were always looking for and talking about what was going wrong, I left feeling drained. Naturally I started to gravitate towards people who I was energized by. We don’t always realize the impact our personal relationships have on our lives. Not only in the way we feel, but also in the grander scheme of things. Now I choose to hang out with people who inspire me on some level and that helps me to continue to grow and develop as person. I think being selective about who we give our time to, can contribute to an over all sense of wellbeing and is certainly one of my favorite lifestyle tweaks that can make life so much better overall! Exercise — of course I saved the best for last! Exercise is my antidepressant and my healthy coping method. I grew up with two parents who struggled deeply with addiction and depression. My mom was on and off of drugs my entire childhood and was gripped with depression and suicidal tenancies. My dad wasn’t present most of my childhood. He bounced in and out of my life, but I know he battled with a deep depression that was crippling and eventually he took his own life. So when I say I’m no stranger to depression, it couldn’t be more true. That said, early in life I learned that when I needed an outlet for all of the feelings and emotions I didn’t know what to do with, I would turn to exercise. Often in nature! Running, hiking, surfing, biking. Anything that got the endorphins going and got me into nature. It was like medicine for my soul. I recognized early on how essential this was to my mental health and physical wellbeing. I thing incorporating exercise of any kind (even just a walk in nature) is one easy lifestyle tweak that can help to create a healthier and happier life.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Ditch the processed foods movement! I think that we would have such a happier and healthier society if people were being fed real food, with real purpose, on purpose. I am always saying “healthy people are happier people” The food we eat has such an impact on our lives and if I could create a movement that removed processed food from the face of the earth, I think that would bring the most wellness to the wold. Not only from a health standpoint, but from a happiness standpoint too. After all what a wonderful world it would be if it was filled with healthy, happy people.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t allow yourself to get paralysis by analysis. Sometimes we just have to make the best decision we can in the moment. It may not be the right decision, but I’ve found that doing nothing because I don’t know what to do, always leads me to the wrong place. The cave you fear to enter holds all the treasure you seek. I think that may be a star wars quote! I can’t remember exactly where I heard it, but it rang true for me. So many opportunities to level up in life seem big and scary. It’s unknown and it feels a whole heck of a lot safer to stay in the familiar than it does to step into the unknown. But the truth is, all the growth and all the magic, happens outside of the comfort zone and in the beginning it was hard to understand or appreciate that. Now…I find myself running full speed ahead outside of the comfort zone and it’s taken me to some really incredible places.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of the above! Sustainablity and veganism go hand in hand! One of the leading causes of human caused global warming is the animal agriculture industry. That said, eating a plant based diet is one of the best things we can do for the planet. Again, I’m all about progress over perfection so I celebrate every plant based choice that people make. Meatless Mondays, a vegan meal everyday or going all in and adoption plant based lifestyle. All of the is a win for the planet, your health and the animals. Mental health is also near and dear to my heart having grown up in an environment where there was a great deal of mental suffering in my family with limited to no resources. We work really hard at Choice to feed people some of the highest quality environmentally friendly foods on the planet in an environment that fosters love and kindness to all.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find my personal social media @Nastashamckeon (don’t forget the extra “s”)

You can find Choice @choicejuicery

And you can get a copy of my book or check out our locations and retail store online at www.choicejuicery.com.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!