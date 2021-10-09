Nancy Sexton of The Muse Rooms: “Love your mistakes”

Love your mistakes. So you try something and it doesn’t work. So what? Learn and move on. Because our business houses so many other small businesses, our clients appreciate a good, “yeah I really fucked that up” story because everyone has made mistakes! The comradery they feel around your story is so important. Early on, I wanted a space called, The Quiet Room in our spaces. So, I took a good amount of space and dedicated it to a room where there would be no phone calls or talking. It was a great idea, but the reality of it was that people didn’t really use it. I really loved the idea, so I downsized the Quiet Room to a small office and converted the larger room into an office. I filled it quickly and those few clients who wanted a quiet space, were happy. It was a good mistake.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nancy Sexton.

Originally from Ohio, Nancy grew up in a small Amish community in farm country, where she worked as a farm hand bailing hay and milking cows. She then moved to Italy and lived several lives as she modeled, sang, wrote films and worked in the fitness industry. Today, she is the CEO and founder of the creative co-working space, The Muse Rooms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Thanks for having me! I am originally from Ohio, the baby of five. I grew up in the country surrounded by Amish, no I am not Amish. I worked on a farm and had my first business when I was around 12 years old. It was called Sexton’s Bait Shop. I sold nightcrawlers and minnows to the local fisherman. I even ordered from a grub worm catalog and learned how to make a profit. For regular worms, my brother and I rode my bike after the rains to the local golf course about 5 miles away. We’d pick up fishing worms and put them in buckets and ride them home. I made enough money to buy school clothes. I went on to start a small baking business with my sister. We mostly baked sweet rolls and bread and sold our goods to the neighbors. I can make some mean cinnamon rolls. During high school I also worked at a Dairy Treat, a local restaurant and a bar. Then, during and before college I worked in a factory.

I left my little farm community with a full ride basketball scholarship to the University of Akron, dropped out after 2 years and moved to NYC to model and sing. I formed a band, started acting, performed at CBGB’s, did a couple TV commercials and worked restaurants to support myself. When I got the opportunity to go model in Italy, I jumped at it. I had 5 days to sublet my apartment, get my dog to Ohio, quit my job and pull my life together to go away for what should have been 6 weeks. Remember that this was 1994 which means no cell phones or computers. All I had was a traveler’s check and an address. That being said, 6 weeks turned into 4 years. I started modeling and ended up singing which led to having a few number one singles that I toured all over Italy, Switzerland, France, Austria, and Japan. I also learned Italian which is my true greatest accomplishment. When the dance music scene transitioned into instrumental tracks, I went back to NYC. I stayed there another 5 and half years. I was there for 9–11, the blackout, one marriage engagement that ended 2 months before the wedding, acted in a bunch of movies, got my SAG card, worked in voice over and started my personal training business. Then, after I witnessed an attempted suicide in the subway, I said fuck NYC and decided to move to LA. At that point I had started writing television and wanted a change, especially after I dumped the guy before the wedding.

I have been in LA since 2004 and in that time, have established a pretty successful personal training business, have had two fitness tv shows, played poker on FSNWest, bought my house, got married, and started my current co-working business, The Muse Rooms. We initially had locations in Burbank and North Hollywood. However, Covid switched things up and we had to close my big location (NoHo). When we did eventually get funding and began to look at new locations, my husband Tim was diagnosed with 4th stage GE Junction Cancer. While Tim fought cancer we ended up finding our way back to looking for a new location and ended up closing a deal on our new Hollywood building. We are happy to say that Tim got through treatment and he is now without disease. We also just opened The Muse Rooms Hollywood and it’s fucking great. Are you tired? hahahaha, what a ride!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I needed something that was fulfilling and would allow me to have a passive income so that I can continue writing and creating. I was almost ready to throw in the towel and just be a personal trainer forever, but I just knew if I could free my mind and let the universe bring me my new venture that it would. Tim was apprehensive, but he wanted me to try. He had seen my “energy” in action and knew that if given the chance, I would create something fantastic. So when I called him and pitched the idea for The Muse Rooms, he was so excited and luckily didn’t need much convincing that we should do it. Tim and I had dabbled in some other startup ideas that didn’t pan out, so to be able to create The Muse Rooms together was amazing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ll stick with stories around The Muse Rooms, otherwise this interview would never end. 🙂

Speaking before Congress has to be up there as one of the most interesting. When Covid hit everyone was freaking out and I like many thought, “this sucks, but it can’t last that long”. Tim and I spent days prepping the space for social distancing, sanitization of our spaces and hanging all the CDC signage throughout. I spent hours skimming through government websites, looking for how to apply for grants, SBA loans, PPP or anything else that might be available to a small business owner. Researching on how to save my business became my new job. The process was grueling and crazy, the SBA couldn’t get their shit together and the documents required kept changing along with all other qualifying docs. I was told to apply three times, the system would crash, 15 hour long hold times would be disconnected and the operators who started nice, were tired, worn out and became impossible to deal with. I had one guy tell me that my business failed because I had control issues….I can’t repeat the rest of the stupidity that ensued, but it wasn’t cute. After days of frustration and pulling my hair out, I reached out to an organization called SBDC and they really stepped up. They helped me keep my sanity through the process of applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. I couldn’t apply for PPP as I didn’t have employees and when they first opened the process it wasn’t available to me. Throughout the whole time I kept meticulous notes about what was happening with the SBA so when Congress announced the hearings for the SBA, the SBDC recommended me as a potential witness regarding the clusterfuck that was the SBA. After a couple of interviews I was selected. Only three or four of us were selected to represent every small business in America. It was an honor. The funniest thing was that they had to ask me not to swear and I was like, “why the fuck not?” Hahahahahaha. That did get a laugh, and I assured them that I’d keep my favorite colorful language on lock down. I was asked to give an up to 5 minute opening statement. I wrote out what I wanted to say and started rehearsing it over and over again. I created a teleprompter with my computer and timed myself. I finally got the statement to 4 min 55 sec and knew I was good to go. This was a virtual hearing, but it was crazy. Prior to the hearing I could see all of the Congressmen on the backend of the virtual platform and it was so eye opening. Some were at home, some in their cars and others in offices. Each one had their own agenda and if you watch it you can see and hear them. But to be able to see how they interacted with each other was really something. As a strong female personality, I wasn’t that comfortable with how some of the male committee members spoke to the female committee members. To be honest, they didn’t seemed phased by any of it, which tells me that they probably deal with it all the time. But I was like, “what the fuck is wrong with you? Don’t make those kinds of comments.” If Congress were a corporation, there would be some serious lawsuits flying around. But, I digress. Finally, the hearing began and when I finished my statement, I heard the committee say, “times up” and I was like, “fuck yeah!” I did it! Then, the questions started and the committee was doing a lot of back patting which I was like, “no, you don’t get accolades for this mess. We aren’t here because the SBA was so wonderful, we are here because they weren’t. You get credit for the mess, own it.” After that they were afraid of me and I didn’t get too many more questions. However, I was thrilled, happy, and proud to have represented the millions of businesses in America in regard to the difficulties we were facing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Trust in myself: You have to trust your choices, good or bad. You have to be able to trust that you are going to succeed. And this is not something that you can get from others, you must know in your core that success is attainable. Even when we had to close NOHO and go down to just one location, I had to trust that I was doing the right thing and that we would survive. If I hadn’t believed that we were going to make it, we wouldn’t have.

2. Drive: Being an entrepreneur doesn’t have to be an uphill battle, but you do need the drive to push through all the obstacles that get in the way. You can’t judge the journey, you just focus on the goal and push your energy that way. We were supposed to have a 100K budget to open our first location, we only raised 35K. Now we could have sat in a corner and cried about how to make that amount work or we could drive that shit like a mack truck all the way to opening our doors, which is what we did. We found solutions at every turn on saving money, finding deals and I dove into SEO, CRM and all the other acronym marketing shit I could find. Then once we were open, the real fun of building the business started. You keep your head down and drive like a maniac. You don’t need to see what’s on the road, you only need to know that you are going to get to your destination in one piece.

3. Be Brave,Take Risks: When I got the opportunity to move to Italy, I didn’t even flinch at leaving my NYC life of almost 6 years in five days. I wanted to travel and I’d always wanted to go to Europe, so that’s what I did. All my friends called me crazy. I had a band, a good job and a wonderful rent controlled apartment above a great bar called, Max Fish on Ludlow below Houston. If you’ve ever lived in NYC, you know what it means to give that up. I can’t imagine life without Italy…seriously. Outside of marrying my husband, it was the most important time of my life. I now speak Italian and had the chance to travel the world. I have had number one singles, performed with Lisa Stansfield, Ricky Martin and Jon Bon Jovi. I made some of my dearest friends in the world and learned that I can do anything I put my mind to. And let me say that Italy wasn’t all fabulous food and handsome men. I slept on the street for a few nights after I had all of my money I earned from my first number one hit stolen from my apartment and my roommate threw me out. I was shelved by my record company, in a bad car accident, and sure I could go into many other crap memories. But who gives a shit about any of those less savory experiences! They are nothing compared to how I benefited from the overall experience and let’s be honest, the good times are even more special because I did have a few bumps along the way.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Change is hard and the old school generation of “a woman’s place” is literally dying off but they are not going down without a fight. Their fight is also made easier by the fact that we have hundreds of years of women being subservient built into our society. That isn’t going to change unless women keep demanding equality and changing societal norms. I wish it could just happen tomorrow but society doesn’t even recognize when it degrades women or enforces societal norms. We see it in advertising every day and we don’t even make the connection that it keeps women in that old school thought of “the little woman”. Take a look at cleaning product ads, it’s all women. An ad about an important financial decision, it’s a man who is talking, leading a meeting, or investing. Car ads feature men selling cars because of course women don’t drive ;). Most doctors are represented by men on TV…the list goes on. Listen to the voices under ads and what you see visually and you’ll start to understand this isn’t just an equal pay issue, it’s a deep rooted societal issue that we need to continue to address it by pushing back on these norms.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I was the voice of a major studio’s radio ads for their television shows for certain nights of the week for a while. To get this gig I was up against some of the biggest male voices in town, but I booked it. I would do the voice for the entire season until sweeps week. Then, they would want to re-cast it. In the three years that I did their ads, not once was my voice selected for sweeps. It was always a male voice. I was flat out told, “yeah they don’t want to risk putting a woman on sweeps, it’s always been a man’s voice”. WTF is that? But, that’s how easily it gets perpetuated. They just weren’t willing to let a woman’s voice go on air for the most important week after they had trusted her to get them through an entire season for a full campaign. If a man had been better for the job, why weren’t they on the campaign the whole season? It was easier to not buck the system even from within it.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Powerful women don’t need to prove that they are powerful, they need to prove that they don’t have to be. Strength never comes from being the most powerful in the room, it comes from knowing when to use your power. I’m 6 foot tall, have a commanding nature and sometimes wear heels. So if you don’t know me, it can be a bit intimidating. If I’m in a situation where someone looks uneasy, I smile and I’ll add in some self-deprecating humor. This will normally let the person know that we are equals and that they are in friendly company. This normally works, but if it doesn’t, I stay quiet and let the other person talk. You can learn a lot about who you are dealing with by listening and not talking a lot. Then when you do talk, reference their conversation or their concerns. This is so important. Let the person who is insecure know that you hear them and that they are important to you. It doesn’t matter if they are important or not, giving respect to everyone in your circle will ultimately get you respect back.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

As I mentioned before, I think advertisers are a huge part of this puzzle since they influence our day to day so much. The average person sees over 6000 ads per day. That’s 6K, not 600 per day and that’s fucking nuts. So, yeah advertisements and the companies making ads really need to help by making ads less around gender roles and more about inclusivity.

Second, we need to support the younger generations of strong women and let them know that their voice needs to be heard. I can remember people picking on Greta Thunberg, trying to undermine her intelligence because of her age and her opinions instead of listening to her and admiring her drive for her cause. You don’t have to agree with what she says, but give her the respect for her actions. I can’t imagine any parent not being proud that their daughter was chosen to speak before the UN. Why aren’t we all proud of her? You can debate the content of her speech, but give her the respect that she deserves. Think of the other young girls looking up to her and how negative rhetoric could stifle their growth. Third, be unapologetic. Taking other’s feelings or concerns into consideration demonstrates leadership, but you don’t have to do it with an apology laced in between. Don’t ever apologize for being a powerful woman. Society needs to know that it’s ok to be a powerful woman. Never undermine your own positions by making apologies for them.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I wish I only had one! When I lived in Italy the owner of the record company called me one day, he just happened to be in my neighborhood and wanted to take me out to lunch. I was in my 20’s and wanted to make him happy so I went to lunch with him. He made inappropriate comments during lunch, but I was in the middle of negotiating my new record deal and I needed the work so I put up with it and honestly my Italian at this point sucked so how inappropriate he was, I’ll never know. He ends up giving me a ride back to my apartment and he says he needs to use the restroom before he drives back to the studio. I let him come up to my place and I can’t even remember if he went to the bathroom, but he did want me to sit next to him on this love seat and this is when I started to feel really nauseous. He became very frustrated with me, then he stood up and pinned me against the wall and tried to kiss me. It wasn’t fun. I mean, here’s the reality, I could have fucked him and probably would’ve secured my record deal. I could have told myself that I was doing it for my career. But I didn’t and I told him to leave. Then I cried. I cried because I was frightened about the almost sexual assault, but I also cried because part of me was angry that I couldn’t just fuck the guy to further my career. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s what was expected of me, or at least that’s how it felt at that time in 1995. I think about this now and I can’t believe I ever felt that way. But, going back to societal norms and how they affect us, I thought it was something I should do to further my career. I’m so happy that I didn’t sleep with him and that I kept my self respect. The craziest thing is that he ended up signing me for another record two years later.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Being respected and not objectified. You will hear men say this, “Geesh, I can’t even compliment someone in the office anymore,” but why do you need to? Women don’t walk around saying shit like, “Wow, you look great today, that suit really shows off how hard you’ve been hitting the gym”. Powerful women don’t need to say anything and they certainly don’t need anyone else’s approval of how they look, what they wear or how they’ve done their hair. If you want to give a woman a compliment, compliment her job performance, not how she looks.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Yes and no. My husband and I opted to not have children so we don’t have that to manage and clearly Covid has changed all of our worlds. Prior to Covid it was a struggle to take care of myself. I was solely focused on building the business and my personal health was pushed to the side and because of it I gained a bunch of weight. The struggle to take time for myself made it worse. I’d go through a period of, “OK, I can do this, I’m going to eat better and workout” followed by “let’s go to dinner and have drinks. I work hard, I deserve it. I’ll work out tomorrow.” It’s a struggle, but before my 50th birthday I lost 55 pounds and felt pretty damn good. I know I can have it all, I can fit my personal and family life in with my business and I can do it in my own way. However, you never know what life is going to throw at you. Last year my husband was diagnosed with 4th stage GE Junction Cancer while we were looking to re-open a new location for our business. He worked for a major studio, while I ran the business and his diagnosis threw our whole world on its head. The business took a backseat for a while until the dust settled. Now I’m trying to bring back some rhythm. I think it’s important to be flexible. Sometimes career will be the driving force of your days and then other times your family life will be what matters most.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Most recently was getting my husband through treatment and getting him into remission. He is currently without disease! Wahoooooooooooo!!! Now I’m back to taking two hours in the morning for me so that I feel good for the day. Then I go into the business and continue building. I put my husband on a full vegan diet and got him through treatment. Thank god that results came back as they did, but I have to say that what really got us to this point was an attitude of gratitude and knowing that he would get through treatment and into remission. Knowing that he is OK, allows me to comfortably go back to taking my “me time”. It was sort of like, “he’s ok, let’s get back to work”.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Sometimes I care about how I look, sometimes I don’t. Depends on the day. If I’m in the middle of doing a bunch of physical labor for the space, I am not putting on make-up or doing my hair. If I’m meeting a potential client, I do try to look more presentable but I never over do it. When I’m in better physical shape I definitely feel more beautiful, which affects every aspect of my personal beauty. Taking care of yourself and feeling good can really make a difference. If I feel more beautiful, then others will feel it too.

Beauty can be superficial or not it all depends on the person. For me, I do not see beauty as superficial. I don’t think beauty makes a leader, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. You also can’t control how others perceive your beauty so first make sure you feel beautiful and more than likely everyone else will see it too. When I wear make-up, I find keeping it simple is best. I mean, I want to look attractive and I’m pretty aware of how to present myself so that it doesn’t distract from my work. Luckily I’m in a pretty creative business so I pretty much wear whatever I want. However, when it comes to true beauty, it has nothing to do with make-up or hair. It has to do with who you are inside. I mean, most women can put on make-up and make themselves look more attractive. Beauty becomes superficial when the outside beauty is all there is. I love it when someone tells me I’m beautiful after they’ve gotten to know me and I know they respect me. I think being beautiful is an awesome way to draw people in whether it’s because you look beautiful on the outside or they sense your internal beauty, or both! Everyone wants to be with the beautiful people so why not let your beauty help build your business.

How is this similar or different for men?

I don’t think there is any comparison around beauty. Do they have to even consider make-up or if they put on too much will someone get the wrong idea or impression? No. Do they wonder if someone is going to wonder if they are a bitch if they speak their mind about something? No. I don’t know if beauty is something that men deal with in business or even consider it when it comes to business or leadership. Men have it so easy. They get to prove themselves by their abilities. Women don’t have that luxury. Sure they have to be presentable, but unless they are in direct sales, I don’t know if beauty ever crosses their minds. I don’t think society cares if men are beautiful.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Passion. No one wants to be around someone who doesn’t care about what they are doing. As an entrepreneur I am already in love with my idea, now I need to get you to love it too. The easiest way is to let the passion for what you do shine through. If you aren’t passionate about your business you may want to rethink what you are doing. When we needed more financing to expand, I didn’t even have to look for investors, they came to me. I was taking names and numbers of people who wanted to be part of what we were doing because they saw my passion and excitement around The Muse Rooms.

2. The Power of Listening. When you have a lot of passion it’s easy to forget to listen, but you must. When we first opened we were pretty excited about how the space looked and felt, but some parts of what we had created were not working, so we listened to our membership about what their needs were and we adapted. If you create something from nothing it is easy to think you know best, but your clients probably know more since they are the ones experiencing your business first hand. Listen and you will gain respect. Your clients will also feel valued if they feel like they are being listened to. a

3. Continue to grow through learning. You can’t possibly know everything about your business, it’s just not possible. Read and look at what others are doing in your business. When we first opened I visited all of our competitors and read about what other coworking spaces were doing all around the world. I sifted through what would work for us and used it. Continue to learn and you will always have your finger on the pulse of what’s happening.

4. Love your mistakes. So you try something and it doesn’t work. So what? Learn and move on. Because our business houses so many other small businesses, our clients appreciate a good, “yeah I really fucked that up” story because everyone has made mistakes! The comradery they feel around your story is so important. Early on, I wanted a space called, The Quiet Room in our spaces. So, I took a good amount of space and dedicated it to a room where there would be no phone calls or talking. It was a great idea, but the reality of it was that people didn’t really use it. I really loved the idea, so I downsized the Quiet Room to a small office and converted the larger room into an office. I filled it quickly and those few clients who wanted a quiet space, were happy. It was a good mistake.

5. Lead by Example: Even though I’m the owner, I don’t make exceptions for myself when it comes to me being in the space. I don’t walk around with phone calls on speaker phone or eat on the floor or break any rules that I have for members. This is so important. It garners respect both ways.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: He is one of the most brilliant minds in the world, the universe, but even though he is so freaking smart he understands how to communicate his knowledge effortlessly, but it’s not without effort and he openly says so. Making something look easy and achievable is one of the most inspirational things anyone can do. He inspires me to be better at communication. It truly is an artform.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.