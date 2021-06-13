Nancy Kalina Gomez of CouchIssues: “Accept”

Accept. This has to be the hardest. The shock or the reality presented to you is not what you, or anyone, wants. You might deny it or accept only bite-size pieces. “I just talked to her yesterday.” “Well he was sick for a long time.” “The economy is bad all over, it was only a matter of time before layoffs started.”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nancy Kalina Gomez

Nancy is a multilingual professional (fluent in Spanish, conversant in French and Portuguese) with over 25 years of experience as a Clinician. She has been interviewed on the PsychCentral Podcast and created several webinars on various topics for PsychCentral and World of Psychology. She has also been featured in Medium and Thrive Global.

She earned a Master’s Degree in Clinical and Counseling Psychology from Teacher’s College, Columbia University. Prior to that, she specialized in Clinical Psychology with Adults/Adolescents at The George Washington University where she completed the required academic coursework towards a Psy.D.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born to an American Mother with ancestors from Eastern Europe and and a South American Father with ancestors who fled Spain. I have traveled throughout South America and other countries every summer since I was 2 years old. I have also lived in South America. Growing up, I spoke English with my Mother and Spanish with my father and began learning French in the first grade.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Always say, ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’ and make copies of everything.” The first part reminds me how courtesy and empathy for others is paramount in life. The second part reminds me to keep records about important activities — University papers, receipts, etc. It has served me and saved me a lot of hassles!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

What does it take?

Well, first, it’s ongoing. There isn’t a stopping point really. For example, you can reach an academic or career milestone. Cool. But what will you do with that? How will you develop those KSAs (Knowledge, skills and abilities) that you’ve gained to go further in your calling to improve the product thereby the lives of others?

Believe in yourself — Unwaveringly. Whether it’s your father, mother, sibling, friend, etc., there can be naysayers and it can cut deep. Be private about the details of your goals. YOU are the one in charge. If you believe it, have done your homework on it — then you can achieve it.

Persevere — NEVER give up. EVER. You can modify your path by adding, subtracting or changing steps (always good) but do not give in. It’s not going to be easy but, as the saying goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Accept Adapt Allow Move Respect

Accept. This has to be the hardest. The shock or the reality presented to you is not what you, or anyone, wants. You might deny it or accept only bite-size pieces. “I just talked to her yesterday.” “Well he was sick for a long time.” “The economy is bad all over, it was only a matter of time before layoffs started.”

Adapt. Let’s say you have errands to run. You wake up and get ready to go out but right before you do, it starts to rain. You might need to change clothes, get a raincoat, take an umbrella, eliminate an errand that is dependent upon weather. Right? You adapt.

In the case of any loss, you may find that you need to have some comfort time in the morning — tea, meditation. Maybe you need to scream and cry yourself to sleep in the evenings. Maybe you need to avoid a part of the city or certain places because they are full of triggers. It’s OK! Maybe you need to go into work a little later or take time off altogether. Maybe cancel some social gatherings so you can begin some healing.

Figure out what you need and incorporate it into your schedule. Your brain literally needs that time to adapt. Your body needs time to relax and stop producing stress hormones.

Allow. Allow all of this to happen! It takes time. A simple example — when you are cooking, you know that it’s going to take time to prep the ingredients, combine them, cook them, etc… and you allow for that in your schedule. Allow for this process too!

Move. You might need a few days or a week to just be in your jammies and lounge around. That’s fine. You might only sleep and cry. Releasing the emotions and resting is important. It is ALSO important to start moving — not necessarily moving forward in how you think about this situation — but moving your body, cleansing, putting things back into order — wash clothes one day, clean up a room the next. This is important to signal to your body and mind that it’s time to pave a way towards positive strength of movement.

Remember — the living keep on living.

Respect. Respect your loss by allowing the immediate reactions of shock, exclaiming. Respect your life by making your way back to it. Remember — it’s ok to get back to a modified routine. And it’s ok to feel sad for awhile.

If you are finding it too difficult to get back to your routine, it’s OK to ask for help. Find a grief therapist. It’s also OK to be referred by your therapist to a psychiatrist to take medication temporarily so you are not spiraling. We are in the 21st century — there is NO REASON to suffer. Sometimes, it is too hard and consulting professionals is NOT wrong. Medication is NOT “being weak”.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

See the 5 Things above. In addition, self-help books, grief groups, therapists, art therapy, crying or screaming into your pillow at night, snuggling with pets, honoring how you process this experience.

How can one learn to to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

See the 5 Things. The “letting go” will happen naturally. The body and mind along with our effort is a triad of powerful resources that we already have.

If you find that your daily activities are interrupted because of continuous negative thinking, you can contact a therapist for help. Nothing wrong with getting all the help you need and deserve.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I think that trying to create anything to feel better before you’re ready, only puts undue pressure on yourself. Many people are uncomfortable with those who are grieving. It’s raw emotion and can make us feel anxious. So there is a push to “get on with it” before someone is ready.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

“This is what happened to me_______________” “I feel__________________ about it.” Being mindful, being present and staying in reality about the event is important to lay the foundation of an authentic healing.

That is about as far as I would go though, because each person needs to process the experience their way. We can offer general guidelines but a “One-size fits all” approach isn’t optimal.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You know, there are campaigns and causes that would benefit from grassroots movements and so on. I feel that, in my career, providing positive interactions with children and their families also has, hopefully, had far-reaching effects. The children will remember how they were treated and can recall the feeling of being respected and honored at the time they need it the most.

You too!