Nancy Juetten: “It’s never wrong to be uncommonly kind.”

In my series on people who are making a difference, I interview the “get-known get-paid mentor” Nancy Juetten who works with authors, speakers, and experts. Be sure to watch the video linked in her answer about, “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?” I began to cry when I watched Nancy’s generosity toward a high school classmate’s last wish to visit Disney. Success principles are something Nancy clearly exemplifies in her own life — it’s not just a book she recommends and places on her bedside table. I know you’re going to enjoy this interview with this special leader.

Thank you so much for your time! I know you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what early experiences brought you to your specific career path?

When I was 9 years old, I wrote a letter to the president of the Tootsie Pop Corporation to share how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

A few weeks later, I received an important certificate in the mail, signed by the president.

It said something like this:

“Very few people know how many licks it takes to get the center of a Tootsie Pop. This certificate belongs to one of the few who do.”

For most people, this would have been a silly item to throw away. For me, it was a big deal. I used words on paper to compel a person of influence to write back to me and celebrate me for the news I shared. I think I felt important for the first time in my life.

Right then and there, I knew that using words to influence others would be an essential part of my career and my life. I served as the editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper for my high school and subsequently worked in corporate marketing before launching my boutique publicity agency. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, I wrote a book – the Bye-Bye Boring Bio Action Guide – that helped establish me as the Get Known Get Paid mentor and create a business that reached multiple six figures in revenue from all sources. The focus of the work has always been about supporting others in getting seen, heard, celebrated and compensated for their winning ways in the media that matter for their message.

In 2020, I made a slight shift to guide service-based professionals to book themselves on the right podcasts without booking an expensive booking agency. This was a powerful, productive pivot to make my offerings even more relevant and of service during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?

Most everyone can identify with the angst that accompanies attending a milestone high school reunion. About a year ago, while anticipating such an event and wondering what to wear, what I would say to classmates, and whether or not my life had measured up, I stumbled upon a Facebook post from one of my classmates. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and wanted to go to Disneyland to see the holiday lights before cancer would steal her last breath. Dana Hall Kennon and I worked together on the weekly high school newspaper for Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, California decades prior. She was the features editor, and I was the editor-in-chief. We had not been in touch for decades. Still, I was so moved by her post that I decided to rally my classmates to make her dream come true. I also reached out to a reporter who covered the San Fernando Valley to see if she might like to share a good news story about friends helping a friend in this special way.

Within moments of connecting with the reporter via a direct message on Facebook, it was GAME ON. Classmates contributed money for Dana, her daughter, and a dear friend to experience the holiday lights, and the reporter was there to tell the story.

The video story has since been viewed by 143,000 people, received 853 likes/hearts, and welcomed 21 comments. It was the most rewarding publicity effort I’ve ever had occasion to contribute to throughout a career that spans decades.

Time stops when a friend is in need and has the courage to make a bold ask. I am glad I saw that post and could be a catalyst to create such an abiding memory that can live on indefinitely to inspire so many.

What are 5 things you would tell your younger self?

Find the courage to be you, quirks and all.

Trust your gut instincts to make the decisions that really matter. Your stomach never lies.

Aim higher than you thought possible. You are worth it and can do it.

How you start doesn’t determine where you end up.

It’s never wrong to be uncommonly kind.

You are a successful person. Can you share some tips on how young people today can get ahead?

Find something you love to do that makes you come alive. Pursue it like it really matters – because it does.

Read The Success Principles by Jack Canfield at least once a year for the rest of your life.

Learn something new every day.

“Surround yourself only with those who lift you higher.” This is a favorite quote from Oprah Winfrey.

They say the new influencer is a #Givefluencer — how are you paying it forward with others in your life?

A few years ago, everything that could go wrong in life did go wrong. My business success path was harshly interrupted by the 5 D’s – disease, diagnosis, divorce (of a close family member), disaster (home burglary) and death. It was derailing and humbling to say the least. What I learned from the drama of those epic experiences is that life is too short to spend time fussing over things that don’t have lasting impact.

Today, the focus is on putting more life in my years, being the kind of friend, wife, mom, entrepreneur, and human being that I most want to have in my own life.

That means leading with generosity because it’s the right thing to do and being uncommonly kind in all of my dealings in business and my personal life. That’s how I pay it forward and also love my life every day.

Is there a particular book that you read that really helped you in your career?

The Success Principles: How to Get From Where You are to Where You Want to Be by Jack Canfield is among my favorite business books of all time.

I met him at a book signing when the first edition of this work debuted. As I took my place in line to have my book signed, I was struck by how Mr. Canfield looked me right in the eye, asked for my name, and looked me right in the eye – as if I was the only person in the room.

He was modeling what is it to see, hear and celebrate others by his careful attention to the single person before him, even though there were scores of people eagerly standing in line to have the same experience. That book has been by my bedside table since that day, and the pages are colored with highlighter pen and post it notes. When the work the success principles, the success principles work. It’s the best $20 investment in my personal development I’ve ever spent.

Because of the role you play in the community, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire “good news” what would be your headline and 3 talking points?

Be the kind of person who goes the extra mile for a friend in the clutch moments. When you take that role, you demonstrate generosity in uncommon ways; you bring people together for good, and you have the potential to inspire hundreds of thousands of people to follow your lead in their own communities.

How can people connect with you?

I lead the Raise Your Voice Make Your Impact Facebook Group and invite you to join thousands of service-based professionals who are serious about raising their voices, making their impact, and making money every step of the way. It’s free to join. Just answer the 3 entry questions, and I’ll see you on the other side. www.getknowngetpaid.com/group.