Nancy J. McKay of Amazing Outlook Coaching: “Give yourself permission to feel everything”

I grew up in a household of highly functional alcoholism. I was spunky when I was little until that was scolded out of me. I learned to walk on eggshells at an early age, knowing how to people please and trying not to disappoint anyone. I now recognize that my longing to feel needed, validated and valued took hold because of traumatic events during my childhood. As I grew up, a standard for what I deserved was not demonstrated or set. As a result, I grew into a woman who spent most of her life coping with trauma in unhealthy ways, like abusing alcohol, promiscuity, and self-sabotage. My mother died of metastatic lung cancer in 1995 at the age of 64 and my father committed suicide in 2007 because of his alcoholism.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The best way to predict your future is to create it”

I have many quotes on the walls in my office that I look to for inspiration, and this one is probably my favorite because it resonates with me so much. I’ve always believed that if something doesn’t feel right, change it. Fear keeps many people from pursuing their dreams, and as a result they settle for the status quo. I didn’t want to live my life that way, and for the most part I never have. When I stop enjoying myself, I make a change.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

One morning in November of 2014 I doubled over in excruciating pain. Thinking it was an appendicitis attack, my husband took me to the nearest ER. After an ultrasound, I was told I had a fibroid tumor on my right ovary. During a condescending visit with my ob-gyn, who gave me a perfunctory exam, she said, “You know, Nancy, fibroids rarely turn to cancer, but If it makes you feel any better, I’ll order a follow-up ultrasound for six weeks from now.” I was stunned into silence. Hindsight being what it is, I should have insisted she order a new ultrasound immediately. After the follow-up I received a call from my doctor letting me know that I had a mass on my right ovary. Wait, what?? She referred me to a gynecologic oncologist, and I met with my new doctor about ten days later. He told me that he was not going to guess whether the tennis ball-size tumor was cancer. I needed a complete hysterectomy, and the tumor would be biopsied while I was still on the operating table in the event I needed further surgery.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Between that appointment and my surgery was the scariest part. I had eighteen long days to let my imagination run wild before surgery. I gave Google a real workout. There’s a reason they tell you to stay off the internet when you have a health issue; it scares the hell out of you. I started planning my funeral in my head. I had one moment that I was completely overcome with fear. I was coming down the staircase in our house and prayed to God to remove it: I can’t do this, please take away this fear. By the time I reached the bottom step, it was gone. Vanished. After that, normal pre-surgery jitters were all that was left. I somehow knew I was going to be fine.

I woke up from surgery on my fifty-eighth birthday to be told I had Stage 1C ovarian cancer. Not exactly the gift I asked for, but as I now have realized it was truly a gift.

How did you react in the short term?

I watched what chemo did to my mom years before, and a friend had died the previous year from a reaction to her last round of chemo. When my doctor announced the day after surgery that I would go through six rounds of chemo, I said “we’ll see about that.” He looked at me like I had lost my mind by daring to question him and advocate for myself. Since my cancer was caught early, chemo was essentially an insurance policy. You can see why I was hesitant to agree to poisoning my body if it wasn’t absolutely necessary. I went home feeling confident in my decision. Then one day, about a week later, my intuition led me to change my mind because I knew it would be okay.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I gave myself permission to set boundaries. If something felt right, I did it. If something felt off, I didn’t feel guilty about not doing it — with one exception — work. I didn’t anticipate the fatigue to be as bad as it was. I really hadn’t planned to miss much work because of how I scheduled everything. I was convinced I could control this. I scheduled chemo on Wednesday’s, I would work Thursday and Friday and feel like shit over the weekend and be back at work on Monday. Best laid plans, right? I never made it to work the following Monday, but finally did the week from Monday! I felt extraordinary guilt about that and found myself apologizing profusely to my boss. If I had known then, what I know now — it would have been a much different scenario. I had intended to journal more about the experience (and now I wish I had), but honestly, I just got through it the best way I knew how. I was grateful for all the love and support I received, and I expressed that gratitude. I could have been more conscientious about eliminating sugar from my diet, but then I discovered gelato and that idea went straight out the window; “heaven on a spoon” I called it. I never wondered “why me?” and as a result I wasn’t angry. I intended to go through this experience with dignity and grace and I believe I did.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband was a rock and my hero. He was with me every step of the way. He was my caregiver after surgery. He stayed with me for my first chemo appointment and got me settled in for each one after that. He came with me to pick out wigs and held my hand when I had my head shaved. He made sure I had everything I wanted and needed (like gelato). I don’t know how I would have done it without him.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Looking back, the message I received was “wake up and live the life you truly want.” I was lucky to be diagnosed so early — that’s so rare with ovarian cancer. The symptoms are so benign, they are frequently the same as those associated with menopause, which is what I thought. No screening test exists for this dreadful and frequently deadly disease. These are the symptoms every woman needs to be aware of:

Abdominal bloating or pressure

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency)

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

My cancer diagnosis in 2015 changed my life, beginning with my perspective. This is where my personal mantra “I didn’t get sober and survive cancer to be miserable” was born. I was unhappy in my job, and I knew that it was up to me to figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life — and it wasn’t settling for the status quo. I was already drawn to personal development; I had questioned my purpose in life many times while enjoying a lot of Chardonnay on my patio, but it wasn’t until after I was sober and had cancer that I knew that I had to do work that fed my soul. Making a change was my only option.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I am a recovery and resilience coach. I began training to be a life coach when I was sixty-one, so that I could help women who are struggling with major life challenges, like addiction, cancer, etc. I’ve also become certified as an Equus Coach, which is combining life coaching with horses as co-facilitators. This is a unique experience that really expedites personal awareness. When I’m working with my clients, I am bringing all of my life experience, childhood trauma, addiction and cancer, along with all of my training, to the table. I want to inspire as many people as I can. If I overcame these challenges, anyone can. I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. I talk about my experiences to anyone who will listen, and I write about it!

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

It doesn’t have to be a death sentence; Cancer research has come a long way, and many people who are diagnosed with cancer won’t die from the disease.

Cancer can be a gift; I would not be doing what I love had I not been diagnosed with cancer. I was given the gift of a second chance — and I took it! Unfortunately, many people either can’t or won’t accept it for what it could be.

Cancer is a circumstance; Cancer doesn’t make our life scary or awful, our thoughts about cancer do. It’s amazing what a positive mindset can do for you when you’re being challenged with this disease.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Find The Best Oncologist Available. If possible, find a doctor who has a great bedside manner as well as being a skilled surgeon and oncologist. This is someone you’re going to be seeing a lot of for a long time. As difficult as this stage of your experience is, try not to make this decision from a place of panic. I chose my first oncologist the day I learned I had a mass. I chose this doctor because I didn’t want to wait two weeks to see the doctor who was my first choice. Always go with your gut. Be Your Own Best Advocate. You, and you alone know how you are feeling. You must advocate for yourself. Ask as many questions as you need to. Don’t take “no” for an answer. As I mentioned earlier, my first oncologist was not used to being questioned. He was condescending and as a result I found a better doctor for me. Give yourself permission to feel everything. Your feelings are your feelings, and you don’t owe anyone an explanation. No is a full sentence, so is Yes. You are going to feel every emotion on the spectrum, and you are entitled to them. When we allow ourselves to actually feel the feeling, and not resist it, the emotion will pass through your body in about 90-seconds. If you resist it, it will keep bubbling up until you deal with it. Your feelings come from the thoughts you are thinking about your circumstance. You might ask yourself how you would rather feel? If for instance you’d rather feel calm than fear or anxious, you would then change your thought to something that helps you feel calm, like “at this moment, I am safe.” Gather your support team. I can’t emphasize this enough. We all need help, and you must be willing to ask for what you need. Find a local support group for your type of cancer. When we have people who are going through the same thing, a bond is formed that’s magic. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable — that’s where courage is created. Be informed, but limit internet time. As I mentioned earlier, the eighteen days between the doctor visit and surgery were the worst — only because I was on the internet almost constantly. I was making funeral arrangements in my head. It was awful. Do yourself a favor and stay away from Google.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

As far as our topic of cancer goes, I would want to inspire researchers to develop an early detection test for ovarian cancer, like mammograms for breast cancer and Pap tests for cervical cancer. Also, women and medical professionals need to become more aware of ovarian cancer symptoms, which bear repeating:

Currently the only definitive way to determine if a patient has ovarian cancer is through surgery and biopsy.

There are SO many…but if I can only pick one, I think it would have to be Brené Brown.

She is brilliant and funny as hell. Her work inspires me and has taught me not only how to be vulnerable, but how to give myself permission to expose that vulnerability. Learning about being in “the arena” has been critical for me to acknowledge my courage and has really helped me build my resilience. I would love to thank her personally.

