Nancy J. McKay: “Have FUN!”

Nancy J. McKay is a certified life and Equus coach, author, and speaker. Her mantra that inspired her new career was “I didn’t get sober and survive cancer to be miserable.” Nancy founded Amazing Outlook Coaching, LLC in 2018 at the age of sixty-one.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a household of highly functional alcoholism. I was spunky when I was little until that was scolded out of me. I learned to walk on eggshells at an early age, knowing how to people please and trying not to disappoint anyone. I now recognize that my longing to feel needed, validated and valued took hold because of traumatic events during my childhood. As I grew up, a standard for what I deserved was not demonstrated or set. As a result, I grew into a woman who spent most of her life coping with trauma in unhealthy ways, like abusing alcohol, promiscuity, and self-sabotage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The best way to predict your future is to create it”

I have many quotes on the walls in my office that I look to for inspiration, and this one is probably my favorite because it resonates with me so much. I’ve always believed that if something doesn’t feel right, change it. Fear keeps many people from pursuing their dreams, and as a result they settle for the status quo. I didn’t want to live my life that way, and for the most part, I never have. When I stop enjoying myself, I make a change. On the other hand, I had to hit my rock bottom with alcohol before I realized that not only was I no longer enjoying life, but I could also no longer drink safely.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Ability to Dream (Big)

I’ve always been a big dreamer, which was probably one way I disassociated when I was young, by daydreaming. For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be an entrepreneur. In the past I tried several different types of business models, none of which were successful at the time because of poor planning and visions of grandeur while I was drinking heavily. I finally quit drinking, but I never quit my dream of starting and running a successful business. Today, I am doing work that I genuinely love, that helps women raise their awareness of themselves and their strengths.

Resilience

I consider my upbringing, getting sober and having cancer as my three most precious gifts. These are my gifts of adversity. They gave me resilience. I feel that I can get through just about anything now. It really is true, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Perseverance

Entrepreneurship is the epitome of perseverance. There have been times when it may have been easier to give up and get a “real” job — though in this environment of age discrimination, maybe not. Giving up would’ve meant letting myself down — something I couldn’t do now that I’ve finally learned to love myself. I know I have my own back.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I’ve had a variety of career experiences that have spanned over 45 years. I’ve spent time in retail and restaurants; twenty-three years off and on in the oil and gas industry; eleven years in the kitchen and bath design business, with five of those years designing independently.

I retired from my last job, which was back in the oil and gas industry, to run my coaching business full time.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I started working on myself — I dove headfirst into the personal development pool. I was working with a therapist, and I added a life coach to the mix. I worked on my self-confidence, learned about vulnerability and courage and how to set boundaries. The tools I learned in recovery have been invaluable. I started to dream of creating a new career, one with purpose, and I got busy training for it.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

My cancer diagnosis in 2015 is what changed everything for me, beginning with my perspective on life. This is where my personal mantra “I didn’t get sober and survive cancer to be miserable” came in. I knew that it was up to me to figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life — and it wasn’t in the oil and gas industry! I needed to do something that fed my soul. Making a change was my only option.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

People were always coming to me for advice or a sympathetic ear. Knowing that I am a good listener and having discovered the benefits firsthand of working with a life coach, I made the decision to move forward with my dream.

I began my training to be a life coach in 2017 and now have three different certifications. Learning to listen to my body, “my inner wisdom” has been life changing. I believe my intuition has always been strong, the only thing was, I ignored it much of the time. Often, I would revert to people pleasing and did what I knew would make the people around me happy. Had I learned earlier in my life to listen to my body, I may have avoided some misery.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I love coaching and I can’t imagine doing anything else. I work with women virtually, and in person with the help of horses as co-facilitators. Horses are fabulous to work with because they won’t connect with us if they sense incongruity. So, it’s easy for me to tell if my client isn’t being honest with themselves. When someone lands on their truth, they relax. The horse senses the change in their energy and when they feel safe, they relax. I know the horse is relaxed when they drop their head, start licking and chewing, or rolling on the ground. Then they will come over to the person and connect.

I help my clients find the courage to uncover their limiting beliefs that are keeping them stuck. Most of them struggle with a variety of issues like making decisions, career issues, addictive behaviors, self-sabotage, or general discontent with the direction their life has taken. We work on how important mindset is and how with the right mindset, even the worst of circumstances can be managed if we can change our thoughts. It isn’t the circumstances that create our experience, it’s our thoughts about the circumstance that creates our experience.

When I’m coaching someone, and I’m in the “zone,” my heart expands — I can feel it, and I know that I made the right call, I can feel it in my core. When the client gives me feedback like “you’ve just blown my mind” well, that’s the icing on the cake.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband was skeptical when I wanted to leave my corporate job and everything that came with it — great pay and benefits primarily. He sees how much happier I am, and he has been remarkably supportive. That’s not to say that he’s hasn’t had his doubts and fears about my new role. It’s been a big change, and I couldn’t do it without him. He’s still my biggest fan.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Becoming an equus coach has been the most interesting and unique part of my business. I experienced it first as a client. First in Tucson at a women’s retreat. The following weekend in California at a workshop held after the annual gathering of the coaching program I was in. Two weekends in a row, in two different states, two different horses gave me the same feedback. My intuition told me to pay attention and to get myself grounded. I knew I wanted to learn how to do this fabulous work and include it in my practice. Though I loved them, horses were not a part of my world, with the rare exception of a trail ride here and there. I was working with a practice client one day, getting my coaching hours in, and she said, “I’ve gotten more from this one session with you and the horses than I have in four months of therapy.” My heart opened and once again, I knew that I was doing the work that I was meant to do.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Of course, I did — and I still do! We all have that voice inside of us that tells us we’re not good enough (not to be confused with our inner wisdom). The trick is to not listen to it. That’s where mindset work comes in and is so important. Knowing that the best coaches in the industry have moments of insecurity has helped me feel normal when I hear that voice say, “who the hell do you think you are?” I work on my mindset, just like I coach my clients to do. And if that doesn’t work, I ask my own coach for help.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Well first, I asked all my friends for their support. While I was in training, I formed many friendships, and these women are still very important to me. We gave each other the important support we all needed. Since then, I have maintained those friendships and have added several other strong circles of coaches and entrepreneurs for support. It takes a village. And as I mentioned earlier, I have a coach to guide and support me. I believe it’s important for coaches to work with a coach.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I have a magnet on my refrigerator with the quote “Life Begins at the End of Your Comfort Zone” which I believe completely. I believe that if we don’t stretch and do new things, we don’t grow. I am not averse to taking risks and have been known to act impulsively. This time, I did my research. I enrolled in training. I practiced. I prepared. I took a chance on myself.

Declaring my dream and intention to my husband was one of the more difficult and yet rewarding things I’ve ever done.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Believing in yourself is more important than action. It wasn’t until I was a couple of years into my business that my new coach taught me about mindset. Now, I had heard the “your thoughts can change your life” theory, and I’ve always had a positive outlook, but she really showed me how our thoughts create a feeling, that feeling drives our actions and that leads to our results. She helped me to do thought work, because if we don’t believe in ourselves, then any action we take won’t lead to success. Instead of “I’ll believe it when I see it” is now “I’ll see it when I believe it.” Set goals and track progress from the beginning. I had goals, but I kept them in my head. When I wrote them down, I didn’t really believe them (see above). Setting goals that are specific, measurable and time bound and keeping track of your results is critical. I have found that going back to gather that information is difficult and unnecessarily stressful (see below). Don’t sweat the small stuff-and keep your sanity. I’ve gotten myself into a sweat and stressed to tears by some things that I thought were a huge problem, that I now know weren’t anything to get my nighty in a knot over. When we get overly stressed, we make expensive decisions to fix them. See item 4. Set realistic financial goals. I thought (see item 1) that it would be easy to be successful. I heard it takes time to build a business, and I honored that, but I didn’t really believe it. I realize now that I should have been a bit more prudent financially, and yet my investment in my business is paying off and will for years to come. I know this because I believe in myself, and I have my own back. Have FUN! This is one of the hard lessons for me. I have a very strong work ethic — which is great, and, when you believe you’ve got to hustle to be successful, it’s hard to take time out for fun. What I learned not too long ago is that when you take the time to have fun, and stop the hustle, that’s when the magic happens. That’s when your business takes off.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That’s a big question. And like many people I’m sure, it’s difficult to name one passion that I would like to inspire a movement around. I’ll give you my top three:

To eliminate trauma and to increase love — for everyone and everything. According to Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey in What Happened to You, “love, given and felt, is dependent upon the ability to be present, attentive, attuned and responsive to another human being. This glue of humanity has been essential to the survival of our species — and to the health and happiness of the individual. And this ability is based upon what happened to you, primarily as a young child.” If childhood trauma could be eliminated, our world would be a vastly different place.

To shatter the stigma of addiction & alcoholism. The stigma of alcoholism kept me drunk for a very long time. And as I mentioned above, when we look at trauma, we uncover one of the largest contributors to addictive behavior. When we bring awareness to any issue, we can normalize solutions. Alcohol is the only addictive substance where consuming it is the norm, rather than maintaining our natural state of sobriety.

And there are many women’s rights issues that are top of mind for me. Reproductive health and making decisions that are right for the individual; equality in pay and business; age discrimination is more prevalent among women. I believe that if more women were in positions of power, our world would be more compassionate, fair, and sustainable.

There are SO many…but if I can only pick one, I think it would have to be Brené Brown.

She is brilliant and funny as hell. Her work inspires me and has taught me not only how to be vulnerable, but how to give myself permission to expose that vulnerability. Learning about being in “the arena” has been critical for me to acknowledge my courage and has really helped me build my resilience. I would love to thank her personally.

