Nancy Hernandez is on a Mission to Empower Women Around the World

1. Nancy, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, please share a bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! Well, to start, I am a model of Guatemalan decent, and I was born in Los Angeles, California. I am a mother of two, and I absolutely love being a mother. I first began my modeling career on December 6th, 2017 when a routine photoshoot for a small boutique became very popular. The video was a behind the scenes look of me modeling a pair of jeans and a top from the small boutique. This publicity opened up many doors for me in my career, and provided me with a plethora of opportunities. I am unique in the fact that I don’t represent the typical zero-size model, nor do I represent the usual plus-size model. I am a 5′ 4” Latina who weighs 160 pounds, and I’m a size 8 in jeans. I would say that I represent the models and women who get overlooked because they are not skinny enough nor plus-size enough to be desirable in the industry. Many women are overlooked because of their body type, and I am here to encourage and inspire all women to be confident in their own skin.

2. What would you say your greatest accomplishments have been so far in your career?

My greatest success has been inspiring young models of ethnic backgrounds to pursue their dreams. This is something that’s extremely important to me because I strongly believe every human being should be able to know that if they put their mind to something, they can accomplish whatever they desire. Aside from that, I’m very proud to work with prominent brands and companies who embrace todays hip-hop culture, racial diversity, and all body types. There is truly no greater success than helping, inspiring, and uplifting others.

3. What are the greatest challenges you have faced in the modeling profession?

I would say that the biggest challenge in this industry is ignoring all of the non-believers and harsh critics; however, there will always be critics no matter what you are doing in life. Someone is always going to have something to negative to say, and it doesn’t matter if it’s family, friends, or complete strangers- there are people who are not going to want you to succeed. One just has to remember that it’s your life and you can do whatever you want with it. In the modeling industry, it’s easy to feel out of place when you’re not skinny enough, not plus-size enough, not light-skinned enough, not young enough, not tall enough, too curvy, and so on. So, to all my fellow aspiring models- always stay positive, ignore negativity, and always remain true to yourself!

4. What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

When I’m no longer here on planet Earth, I want to be known by my friends, family, and fans as someone who inspired the future generations. I want to be known as an advocate for women body positivity as well as racial equality. I want to teach young girls and boys around the world that they should embrace and be proud of who they are and what they look like. Above all, I want to be remembered as a great mother, daughter, and wife.

5. Nancy, thank you again for joining us today! Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.