Nancy Flaherty: “If you wait for everyone’s approval you will miss your own opportunities”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nancy Flaherty.

Nancy Flaherty has been fixated on fashion and style history her entire life, and as U.S. editor for Captendance Magazine was able to combine her journalistic quest for knowledge with her passion for the world of fashion couture. Creating Grace in Paris, the online magazine about shopping in Paris, allowed Nancy to share her favorite places for finding that special item in the City of Light. Nancy is currently on the board of Fashion Group International Atlanta and The LA Mannequins, which allow her to equally obsess over fashion, philanthropy and style. Hidden Gems with Grace is an omnimedia outlet which explores cities and neighborhoods offering that hint of French Flair, including entertainment via podcast, Cafe with Grace, a HGWG YouTube channel, and weekly IGTV #5FridayFavs, in addition to various in-person opportunities offering fashion and shopping experiences for any style minded historian.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Being able to attend Paris Fashion week as a journalist was always the highlight of my year. I was able to spend quite a bit of time in Paris during these weeks and I would explore the “Hidden Gems” of fashion boutiques meeting the owners of small businesses that have been in Paris for years, with a rich history behind each of them. As the seasons went by, friends would ask for suggestions when they went to Paris or would ask to join me “the next time you go”. I eventually founded an online magazine, Grace in Paris, to showcase those Hidden Gems, and I have created a fashion shopping tour of the Paris I know and love with Hidden Gems with Grace. To further help my readers with creating their own French style, I have written a book, “French Flair: Ten Essential Items for Style and the History that makes them so Iconic” which showcases examples of the style I try to emulate every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

My greatest passion is exploring style history decade by decade. One of my favorites to discuss is the history of Gabrielle Chanel’s marketing plan for her brand and it’s Little black Dress. During a visit to Paris, I had a customer who wanted me to help her find her very own little black dress from Chanel. We started at the 31 Rue Cambon address and were told that there were no simple black dresses from that season’s collection, so we switched gears and went to several vintage and resale shops in a few of my favorite neighborhoods. We eventually found three for her that fit beautifully, and she took all three home with her!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

RSVPing for fashion shows is a process with many steps. Guo Pei was showing at Paris Haute Couture week and I reached out to the PR firm handling the access to the show, explaining that the SCAD Fashion museum in Atlanta was going to open an exhibit with some of her iconic creations and I would like to see the latest show to write about her. They responded with a “yes, please join us at the show in Paris”, and I thought all was done. I didn’t realize I needed to send them my Paris address so that they could send the actual invitation; I thought I was in. When I got to the show, I told them my name and the name of the magazine I was working for, but I was not on any list! I was a fast talker and explained my situation and they did let me in, and I even have some wonderful pictures from that experience. The lesson learned here is that I will always check and recheck the protocol for RSVP and attending events!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have so many places I love to go to when I am in Paris that I have nurtured special friendships with the shop owners, and they are so pleased to see me year after year. It’s like greeting old friends when I bring people into the stores to shop. We share stories about the history of the brand and why I love it so much. My customers appreciate the VIP experience they receive from the fashion insiders I introduce them to when we are shopping. I’m different from other fashion fanatics in that I explore the history behind the brand and what makes them so iconic.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always be flexible, but not at the expense of your company’s goals. I started as a fashion journalist and have turned my love of fashion and style history into an experience for my customers that allows me to share the knowledge I have accumulated about the fashion industry while shopping in Paris! I used the year 2020 when I was not traveling to write a book about the style I adore so much, French Flair. The history behind each piece I write about is the unique spin I have on my suggestions. Instead of just writing about a statement handbag, I explain in my book what is a statement handbag and what makes it so special.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been on the board of the Fashion Group International, Atlanta chapter for about four years and next year will be the Atlanta Regional Director. FGI is a non-profit that allows people from the fashion industry to connect with each other, while creating opportunities for and supporting the next generation of fashion professionals. If I can help the next fashion journalist or teach someone about fashion history to preserve the industry, I am satisfied that I have brought a little bit of goodness to the world.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Dress shabbily and they remember the dress, dress impeccably and they remember the woman” Coco Chanel. I love to follow the fashion industry and see what the latest fads and trends are, but in my personal choices I always like to stay true to my own style. I might bring a color or an accessory into my routine for a season, but my classic French style is always the foundation for what I wear and how I pack for my fashion excursions. It was the inspiration for my book, “French Flair: Ten Essential Items for Style and the History that makes them so Iconic”

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

The fashion industry is constantly changing. We are always reinventing ourselves to create excitement for the next big thing. I enjoy exploring what’s new and interesting from the fashion perspective — it eventually becomes another chapter in the style history I know and love.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

1 . Be true to your own esthetic don’t be a copy of someone else’s. There are so many stylists and fashion shopping tours available and each one is unique. My company is special because I explore the history behind each brand, I love to tell the story that makes us fall in love with a piece for the journey it has taken to be in the place it has been found.

2. Keep records of your fashion history for future generations. I’ve been fortunate to see so many archives through fashion museums and the company archives themselves. The brand’s biggest regret is always that the original designer has not kept the pieces from early collections or has not kept them as organized as they would have liked. Even if you can’t physically keep the pieces, make sure to record your progress!

3. Be kind to everyone, network with intention. Being a member of FGI has brought me so many wonderful connections over the years. Whenever I travel, I always look at the membership directory to see who is in that town that I could connect with. We all have the same passion for the fashion industry, and we are ready to help each other with at the very least a quick hello over a cup of coffee or a cocktail!

4. Be flexible, but don’t bend to accommodate everyone or you won’t please anyone. I’ve hired many assistants to help me with my brand and my day-to-day tasks, and each one has had a different idea on how to make my company the “next big thing”. What I have come to realize is that it is not their company that they are promoting but rather they are attempting to stamp their brand on my company. I am now more aware of my choices and the decisions I make might take other opinions into consideration, but they are ultimately all mine.

5. If you wait for everyone’s approval you will miss your own opportunities. I used to send in my drafts to my editors and hope they liked “me”. I’ve put many hours into creating a proposal for an article for a magazine, and finally realized that when I write for myself, and people with similar likes, that I get the most compliments. Be true to yourself and the followers and customers will find you.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

As a fashionable fanatic “of a certain age”, I would love to see more campaigns that explore models and spokes persons who represent more than just one dynamic. We love to see ourselves in the marketing campaigns put in front of us, let’s use the current wave of diversity-driven advertising to reach more customers, when the opportunity is given to us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am most excited about my role as Regional Director for FGI Atlanta. During my two-year tenure, I plan to promote the history of fashion in Atlanta with in-person events as well as online opportunities. We need to preserve and promote our past to help create better opportunities for the future.

