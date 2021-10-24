Nancy Cooper: “Make it a movement”

Make it a movement — It’s so important to get into the true essence of the story. It’s not about getting people to read it. It’s about getting your audience to connect with the storyline and the characters. My fans love my characters, and they feel connected to them and invested in their story and the outcome. The best type of promotion is having fans out there telling other people how great your book is.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nancy Cooper.

As a young child Nancy began remembering a man whom she had never met, but missed very dearly. She later came to realize this man was someone whom she remembered from a past life and that she had come to this life to heal the wound of his loss and the trauma she had experienced around it. This revelation led her to discovering the connection between past life trauma and its effects on our current life experiences and she has written and published book one of a series that shines light on this topic, Witch’s Wound. Witch’s Wound represents the wound women carry from past life persecution into their current life that result in a deep fear of being seen and recognized for their gifts and abilities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Absolutely! And it is such a pleasure to be here with you today.

As explained in my bio I grew up feeling a deep loss of a man whom which I had never met but yet still had memories of and knew we loved each other very much. I used to sit in front of my night light after everyone else in the house had gone to bed and I would pray, hoping he could hear me, and I would ask him why I had been abandoned and left here and beg him to come take me home.

Even as a child I knew that this was not something that was safe to talk openly about so I suffered through the pain of this loss in silence, with no support, or access to it. As I grew older, I learned to push down those painful memories and the heart ache and sought comfort in seeking validation from as many men as I could. It wasn’t until I had realized that this behavior was not only harmful to myself, it also was not alleviating any of the pain — in fact, it was making it worse.

It wasn’t until I went through a break-up that was shrouded in betrayal, lies, and deception that something clicked — or as I say, it triggered my spiritual awakening. It was as if some wall had suddenly been pulled away and all the memories of this man I had missed as a child came crashing back into my mind like a tidal wave of repressed trauma and heartache.

Fortunately, by this time in my life I had found a support group through a spiritual community and learned that these were actually past life memories and began to understand them. I eventually learned that the man I had memories of had been named Michael and he had been my husband. We had lived together in Scotland until he had been called off to war when I was pregnant with our child and was no longer around to protect my child and myself from the rumors that I was a witch. After several years of his absence the villagers were convinced that he was gone for good and came for my daughter and myself resulting in our deaths.

It was these memories that inspired the Unfulfilled Promises series and book one, Witch’s Wound. I turned my pain into purpose and through putting it out there I have created a space for other women who have suffered silently, alone with their own past life trauma to speak about it and find support and I now have a full program designed to take women through an intensive 12 week healing to overcome and transcend their past life persecution so they can fully embrace their truth and pursue their purpose while feeling empowered.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I would say that failure has been the greatest teacher of all through out my career. Most significantly when I decided to step into my calling and pursue my soul’s purpose. I had no plan — only my book — but I knew there was more to the story. It wasn’t just a book. It is so much more than that. The book had taken on its own energy. It became more than a transcendental love story. It became a vessel of spiritual knowledge and teaching brought together through the power of a love that spanned lifetimes. It became this beautiful thing and I knew there was more.

When I quit my corporate job, I literally had no plan at all. My spirit said “jump” and so I did — with very little savings and no plan for how the rest would fall into place so I ended up highering a coach and she showed me how I could convert the story into something more. After that, I set out on my own and got to work.

It’s been almost a year and after a lot of trial and error, I have finally found my niche and hit my stride. I cannot tell you how good it feels to be working fully in alignment with my soul’s purpose. What a gift.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Actually, yes! I am! I have started working on my new stand-alone spiritual guidance book that will go into detail about what is currently happening with the massive awakening of humanity across the globe and what it means for Light Workers and Starseeds.

I have also just recently launched my Light Language Certification program for those who wish to learn how to use Light Language either in their personal lives or add it to their energy healing businesses.

It’s truly a humbling experience to be called to bring through such sacred and ancient knowledge and to bring it back to humanity in this pivotal and transformational time we are in — and if I am honest, it’s also pretty intimidating as well — but I have learned to trust the process and seeing how beautifully I am supported along the way definitely helps.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Absolutely! Witch’s Wound is written from the perspective of the main character Annalyse and follows her journey through reconnecting with her true self and remembering her purpose. We spend time with her in the present while also being taken back in time through her dreams or memories to 18th Century Scotland. I think the most moving portion of the story is when Annalyse begins having dreams about her past life and we are walked through the memory — which is actually my own past life memory — of her death and how it transpired.

It is written from a space of compassion and forgiveness and has been a scene many of my fans refer to when they reach out to me about my book. It is very emotional and moving. Yes, the story is about Annalyse finding her soulmate, but more importantly it is about her healing from the past life persecution she endured. This is the scene that brings us all back to a time where we haven’t felt safe for simply being a woman who shines brightly, and it was due to this type of persecution, in this part of the book, that the entire program I developed came to be.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Trust: Writing is really hard. We get in our heads, we doubt, we question the worthiness of our voice and our message. It’s a really challenging thing to do — to write a book. I would never have found my purpose if I had not trusted that my story was meant to be shared. I knew I hadn’t experienced the pain and heartbreak for my entire life for nothing. I knew there was purpose in the pain and I held on to that knowledge like a life raft as I waded my way through the dark waters of doubt, disbeliefs, and my own Witch’s Wound that left me terrified of being seen and feeling exposed.

Perseverance: There is no way around it. This is a must. If you are not 100% committed to seeing your story come to life it will always sit, half baked on your hard drive and your heart. Here’s the thing; it hurts to not listen to your soul calling you to stand in your greatness. It is through the suppression of our gifts, our passions, our authenticity, and our purpose that our souls begin to suffocate. If you’re not willing and committed to see it through do the inner work to get there. Stories are meant to be told just as much as birds are meant to fly and caterpillars are meant to turn into butterflies. Do not deny your story being told simply because you don’t believe it’s worth sharing. If it’s there, in your heart, it is meant to be shared — whether you think it’s worthy or not.

Discipline: Discipline is one of those terms that gets easily confused with “motivation,” but they are very different. Discipline is the ability to prioritize doing that which makes you uncomfortable over doing what feels good. When I wrote my first book I was working full-time, while still committing to my hot yoga practice and being a single mom. The only time I had to write was after getting my little one to bed. So — that’s when I wrote. I didn’t watch my favorite streamed shows, I didn’t read other people’s books, or do any other hobby. I wrote — and I ended up writing the entire book in less than 6 months. Discipline is essential if you want to write a book.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Well, for me it was the book that clarified the brand. See, I knew I was meant to help people. I have always felt that in my spirit. The problem was the clarity. I was unclear on how I was supposed to do this and what it would look like. It was by writing my book that everything else fell into place.

Before writing my book, I was still in a space of feeling lost and unclear as to what my true purpose, calling, and passion was. I buried myself in staying busy as a means of trying to ignore the dissatisfaction that was growing day by day due to not listening to the call of my heart leading me to my soul’s purpose.

After the book was released, things began to unfold, and I was able to access the clarity that I needed to move forward with what I was being called to do. So, for me, I’d have to say that writing my book was everything. It allowed me an outlet to heal my own past life trauma by being able to rewrite the story on my own terms and it unlocked a narrative that until now has been far to taboo for people to speak about openly.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I think the biggest thing to consider with this is the “why.” Why is this person wanting to write a book? If the why isn’t strong enough then the cost, the sacrifice, and the struggle will never feel worth the effort. A book can become the cornerstone of what a larger movement — or brand — is built from. It’s not about notoriety or making a lot of money. It’s about creating a movement that people can get behind and help you build through their belief in it.

I have met some of the most amazing women in my journey who have stepped up and held space for me in what ever way they can in order to help me succeed. This wasn’t because I have paid them or promised them some fancy outcome. It has been purely because they believe in me, the work I am doing, and my message. We can’t do anything by ourselves. We live in a world of co-creation and collaboration, and we will always need help in some way or another so when we stand in our authenticity and bring our gifts to the world it attracts the right people who are in alignment with that message.

This is how we grow our brands. This is how we expand. We do so by standing in our truth and finally allowing ourselves to be seen for the bright, shining stars that we are. It’s through the final allowance of accepting ourselves that we become open to receiving the acceptance of others. That’s where the magic happens and everything else begins falling into place.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I knew how hard it was to gain visibility. It’s so ironic how so many of us silence our voice and dim our light for fear of being seen, yet when we finally do the work to heal this persecution wounding inside us and finally speak up, there is no one around to hear us.

It’s like my main character, Annalyse, says in my book, “I guess speaking my truth was like any other skill, use it or lose it. I wasn’t sure how long it would take me to regain my voice, but now that I saw it was safe to have one, I knew I wanted it back.”

We have to stay consistent in our sharing. So often I would struggle reusing promotional posts and content thinking “my audience has already seen this,” but then I remembered that social media only shows each post to a small percentage of our following and if we are doing the work, we will also be growing our following and bringing in new people. The biggest lesson I learned in promoting myself and my work is it’s no longer about the energy of “look at me,” but instead simply standing in our I Am presence and becoming impossible to ignore.

I would say my biggest piece of advice for those who are starting this journey would be to not be afraid or ashamed to be proud of your work and to speak about it and share it as much as you can. You wrote a book after all — that is definitely something worth talking about.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

I think that is really going to vary based on each individual. This is such an interesting and sneaky trap we can fall into when it comes to promoting ourselves and our work because we are authors, not PR experts or marketing gurus. It’s important for us to recognize where our strengths are and where they are not. I certainly wouldn’t expect a doctor to fix my car, so why would I expect myself to be able to promote my book as well as someone who specializes in that work?

I personally believe that if someone wants their book to get out there, they will have to be aggressive about it and have a team dedicated to this for them. There are so many amazing books out there and many talented writers, it is such a shame for some much magic to go unappreciated. For the author them self, they should stick to promoting their work on their social platforms. If we want people to talk about how amazing our books are, we have to be talking about it too.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Have a great cover — I know it’s kind of a stinker, but books are judged by their cover and if the cover isn’t eye catching then unfortunately it will easily become overlooked. The name needs invoke something — My book, Witch’s Wound, could have been named a lot of other things but that specific term and phrase truly embodied the whole message of the book and the work the main character is doing in her life. When potential readers come across the name of my book their curiosity is piqued and they want to know more. Make it a movement — It’s so important to get into the true essence of the story. It’s not about getting people to read it. It’s about getting your audience to connect with the storyline and the characters. My fans love my characters, and they feel connected to them and invested in their story and the outcome. The best type of promotion is having fans out there telling other people how great your book is. Be vulnerable — This is a tricky one and probably the most difficult. People love to become a part of something and enjoy feeling as if they are connected with something big. If you make yourself available to your following by sharing about your experiences and why you wrote your book people will connect with you and your message. Do your research — It’s not enough to just write the story. We then have to have the editing done (do not skip this!) and the formatting. I have come across a few books in my time where I couldn’t even get into the story because I got so distracted by the errors inside the book. Find an editor and format your book properly so that you feel really good sharing it. The universe responds to us and if you put something out there that you don’t feel amazing about sharing, it won’t get shared.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

To be honest? That person would be Henry Cavill. No question. I find him to be an amazing actor and businessman and respect his commitment to his work. I even use some of his workout moves in my own workouts because I recognize how dedicated he is to his health and being able to fully commit to a role he takes on, so I’d honestly be okay with skipping lunch and taking him up on a workout instead.

It is also my ultimate dream to see my books made into film and for Henry to play the character of Michael. I believe that he could truly embody this unique character, so if Henry did happen to read this, I hope he would know what a compliment that truly is, that out of all the actors in the world, he would be the one who I would want to bring life back to this amazing man I have gone my entire life loving and missing. I can’t think of a higher compliment to give someone.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for that invitation. They can visit me on my website at www.thenancycooper.com, follow me on Instagram @thenancycooper, or join my Witch’s Wound Support Group on Facebook.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.