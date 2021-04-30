Nancy Cooper: “Give More Detail Than You Think You Should”

Give More Detail Than You Think You Should: Have you ever heard the phrase “you don’t know what you don’t know?” Well, this can also be turned around where we need to realize that just because we know something doesn’t mean others do. This is why it’s super important to make sure that we are building up the characters, giving backstories, and even reminding readers during the story about certain critical aspects. These things may be obvious to us as the writer but your reader is new to your story. Make sure they have all the details.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nancy Cooper.

As a young child Nancy began remembering a man whom she had never met but missed very dearly. She later came to realize this man was someone whom she remembered from a past life and that she had come to this life to heal the wound of his loss and the trauma she had experienced around it. This revelation led her to discovering the connection between past life trauma and its effects on our current life experiences and has written and published book one of a series that shines light on this topic, Witch’s Wound. Witch’s Wound represents the wound women carry from past life traumas into their current life that result in a deep fear of being seen and recognized for their gifts and abilities.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

It all really started when I was a little girl. I used to have memories of a man that I knew I had never met but missed dearly. As I grew up, I learned to push these memories and feelings into the back of my mind and try to ignore them; yet the echo always remained. It wasn’t until I was in my mid twenties that I had had a dream about this man and a story began to blossom in my mind.

I remember thinking, “Wow, that would make an amazing book!” But I was always too intimidated to make the move to actually write it. After several years of the story gnawing at me, I finally had to get it out of me and onto paper.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I would have to say it has been the amazing fans I have begun meeting and connecting with on social media platforms. My story is one that is very unique, and I always wondered if I was the only one. I will never forget the day when a tagged post popped up in my Instagram notifications. A fan had shared their story about how they also had a memory of a past life lover and have suffered under the weight of that loss their whole life too. I felt like my heart could have burst in that moment to realize that I was right. That I wasn’t alone and, that by putting this story out there, I could help normalize a topic that so many have been suffering with in solitude.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Self-doubt and fear of putting myself out there were definitely the biggest challenges I faced through this process. The fear of being seen is, in fact, caused by my own Witch’s Wound. The processes of writing the book, recognizing where the fear comes from, and representing myself as a business woman and author has played a huge part in my own healing. I think the biggest lesson I have learned when it comes to writing is that you just have to sit down to do it even when you have no idea what comes next. It’s about learning to trust ourselves. We wouldn’t have this call in our hearts if our stories were not meant to be shared and put out to the world. The story lives inside us, and, when we sit down and prepare ourselves to write, we give our brain permission to reveal it. So many times I would pull out my computer, not having a clue what comes next, and yet I would end up writing for hours. It’s so fun to be open in that way because we are learning the story too as it comes into being, but we are the first ones who get to read it. What a gift!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Honestly, I would say the funniest mistake I made was allowing people into my celebration of my accomplishment who shouldn’t have been there. I had been semi-dating this guy who I had known for years and was so excited to share with the my first printed copy of my book since it had finally arrived. His response was to hold the cover up next to my face and tell me I wasn’t holding my face right and didn’t look like the cover photo. I still laugh thinking back at this moment because I remember feeling like I was in some kind of dream or something or I was being punked. This was how someone thought it was appropriate to celebrate someone’s success? Good grief! What made me laugh the most at this, though, was my pure joy in realizing that I had made progress in my own journey; that I could handle putting myself out there. It made me realize that this man’s behavior had absolutely nothing to do with my book and was 100% about his own insecurities. So, I guess there are two lessons I can share: one, be mindful who you invite to the party, because not everyone wants to celebrate you, and two, know that when people don’t align with your work it doesn’t devalue it in any way. It simply shows you who isn’t able to recognize the value you have to offer, and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it because they just aren’t your people.

And don’t worry readers, that was the last time I saw that guy.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Yes! I am currently working on book two of the Unfulfilled Promises series and I am also putting together my Witch’s Wound Workshop, which is a seven-week program for women who recognize they have a Witch’s Wound that shows them how to work through healing it.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I think the most interesting parts of the story could be introducing people to what a Witch’s Wound is. The term “Witch’s Wound” represents the deep wound women carry around that pertains to their fear of being seen or heard. In ancient times, women used to be revered for their gifts and seen as powerful goddesses in human form. It wasn’t until the patriarchal energy came forth that women started being seen as dangerous and needing to be oppressed. As a result of this oppression, women began to feel it was unsafe to be seen for the powerful, wise, magical beings they were for fear of being labeled as a witch and being tortured and killed. This created a wounding that was passed down generation to generation and even stored in our DNA as cellular memories from past-life experiences. Due to our Witch’s Wound, many of us have carried on the mantle of oppression by suppressing our own gifts, as women, and continue to hide ourselves from the world for fear of the consequences of being seen. Our gifts lie within our Witch’s Wound, and, as that wound is healed, we will be able to access and tap into those gifts and feel safe sharing them with those we feel called to share them with.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want women to know that they are powerful and to understand why they may fear expressing that power to the world. My hope is that they will begin to learn more about their own Witch’s Wound so that they can do the work to heal it and feel comfortable stepping into their soul’s purpose and what they feel called to do. The world needs their magic.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Be Authentic:

We live in a world where we are constantly bombarded with information telling us what we should be, look like, and like, and it can be very easy to lose ourselves in the process of filtering this information. The truth is, the world needs the outliers — the ones who mix things up and tell a new story. Without having people push the envelope and requiring people to stretch their imaginations, our world would become static and never evolve. There is only one of YOU out there and you came here for a reason, be who you truly are and do it.

Give More Detail Than You Think You Should:

Have you ever heard the phrase “you don’t know what you don’t know?” Well, this can also be turned around where we need to realize that just because we know something doesn’t mean others do. This is why it’s super important to make sure that we are building up the characters, giving backstories, and even reminding readers during the story about certain critical aspects. These things may be obvious to us as the writer but your reader is new to your story. Make sure they have all the details.

Write Like You Are The Reader:

I have a background of sales and sales training and one of the number one things I would always say was “sell like you want to be sold.” What this means is that we cannot dissociate ourselves with our target market. It can be so easy to go into writer mode that we forget about reader mode. Think to yourself about the times you have read books you absolutely loved and couldn’t put down. What made them so special? What drew you in and kept you captivated? Now think of books you couldn’t get into that ended up unfinished, living on your bookshelf. Your story is yours but make sure you write if for your reader.

Write About Your Passion:

I know it can be tempting to want to try to write about something that seems to be trending or really popular, but that wouldn’t be enough to keep you motivated to keep going or to write something that really touches readers. People can read your passion in your work and this is what will connect them to you and your story. If you aren’t deeply invested in your story it will show.

Don’t Die With The Music Still Inside:

I once heard a story about a nurse asking a very old man on his deathbed what his greatest regret in life was, and he told her that he had always loved music and wanted to write songs, and now he was going to die with the music still inside. Here’s the thing: we all came here with a “song” to sing and share with the world, and I know the pain of keeping the “music” inside when it was meant to be shared. It’s your time to be heard now. Do not rob this world by dying with your music still inside.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I knew my story was meant be come to life and be shared, and it literally became like an ache inside me — like a baby past it’s time of delivery. It had to get out. There was no more stopping it, and I finally said yes to myself. At the time of writing my first book, I worked full time and was very busy. Free time was not easy to come by, but I always had time in the evening to stream a favorite show before bed, so I replaced that time with writing, and I was dedicated. Every night. I wrote my book in six months.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Crazy enough, I am a writer who doesn’t like to read much! My inspiration has come from those who have managed to write their story, get it out there to the masses, and have it turned into film. This is my absolute inspiration. It’s not so much their stories, it’s what they achieved! And I think that is incredibly amazing and it inspires me so much! It shows me what the possibilities are, and I appreciate these authors so much for helping me to dream bigger by showing me what is possible.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Definitely the Witch’s Wound Awareness movement. This is my passion project, and, during this lifetime, I hope to reach millions of women and help them step into their power.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

IG: thenancycooper

Facebook: facebook.com/nancycooperinc

www.thenancycooper.com

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!