Namita Mittal Pande Shares Her Mindful Morning Routine

I follow a few Microsteps throughout my day. First, I start my day with a morning regimen. I don’t check my phone for the first 30 minutes after waking up, I journal about three things that I am grateful for, and I journal about a few things that I want in my life to manifest my long-term goals.

In the evening at the end of the workday, I go to the gym and attend a group class with a trainer and loud music. This helps me to take my mind off of my daily chores, reduces my stress, and also makes me stronger. Before bed, I wind down by reflecting on my day.

During the weekends, I go for long and strenuous hikes. This gives me a chance to clear my head and realize that we are so small in front of this vast world. The view at the summit and the feeling of accomplishment gives me a lot of joy. These Microsteps have helped me in my healing and made me a better person, mother, employee, leader, and friend.

I began many of these Microsteps after learning more about behavior change. I manage a small team, and we read Atomic Habits together and encouraged each other to adopt new habits. The book stresses how small, incremental, everyday routines compound into massive, positive change over time. It also shared that the most effective way to change your habits is to focus not on what you want to achieve, but on who you wish to become.

If I could talk to my younger self, I would tell her that, when stressed, she should evaluate the stressor and pen down everything — journal the feelings or create a to-do list — and then create a plan. You can manage stress much better by actively engaging in problem-solving with someone or alone.