Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
The Thrive Questionnaire

Namita Mittal Pande Shares Her Mindful Morning Routine

The Intake and Portfolio Team Lead at Pfizer takes small steps to build more intention into her day.

By

I follow a few Microsteps throughout my day. First, I start my day with a morning regimen. I don’t check my phone for the first 30 minutes after waking up, I journal about three things that I am grateful for, and I journal about a few things that I want in my life to manifest my long-term goals. 

In the evening at the end of the workday, I go to the gym and attend a group class with a trainer and loud music. This helps me to take my mind off of my daily chores, reduces my stress, and also makes me stronger. Before bed, I wind down by reflecting on my day.

During the weekends, I go for long and strenuous hikes. This gives me a chance to clear my head and realize that we are so small in front of this vast world. The view at the summit and the feeling of accomplishment gives me a lot of joy. These Microsteps have helped me in my healing and made me a better person, mother, employee, leader, and friend. 

I began many of these Microsteps after learning more about behavior change. I manage a small team, and we read Atomic Habits together and encouraged each other to adopt new habits. The book stresses how small, incremental, everyday routines compound into massive, positive change over time. It also shared that the most effective way to change your habits is to focus not on what you want to achieve, but on who you wish to become.

If I could talk to my younger self, I would tell her that, when stressed, she should evaluate the stressor and pen down everything — journal the feelings or create a to-do list — and then create a plan. You can manage stress much better by actively engaging in problem-solving with someone or alone.

    Namita Mittal Pande, Enterprise Automation Services, Intake and Portfolio Team Lead at Pfizer

    Namita works as an Engagement and Portfolio Team Lead for Automation powered solutions which include engaging with Business and Client Partners to discover solutions that can augment human capabilities. By automating repetitive, mundane, time-consuming, and manual processes, her team is able to take the robot out of the people and make the world more human. Automation reduces human error and creates room for meaningful work which increases creativity and innovation within the team. She reports to the Peapack Office in New Jersey.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Thrive Questionnaire//

    How kL D. Fernando Makes Her Food Choices Intentional

    by kL D. Fernando
    Tom Werner/ Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    10 Unexpected Ways to Boost Productivity and Reduce Stress

    by Marina Khidekel
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.