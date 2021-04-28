Naming Wellness: Eddie Constantine

Men have spoken the names of women since the beginning of time. And, for a man to speak the name of one woman, you have to ask yourself, why? What is it about such a dame, who has the power for a man to even mention his existence, within her breath? What is it about her persona, presence, artistry, color, and ability to manifest treasures, which causes men to write love songs, poetic sonnets, and draw paintings for a certain caliber of women? Clearly, there is something greater than beauty. There is a greater mystery in how she is able to capture and perform the very mysteries of womanhood! How does such artistry serve to bring a grander purpose to the world? Furthermore, how do they move to capture a man’s mind, body, Soul, and heart? Now, that’s another twist and story to unfold.

These tales of beauty, treasures, and love for a particular woman take place through different languages, cultures, traditions, and musical styles. It is truly a blessed performance! Why? Well, that’s for you to decide! Why do you think? There are different rationales and reasoning why a certain dame has been selected by a man for a song’s performance. Yet, we come to see what one man’s speaking of one feminine name says about his own persona. There are vibes and traits, which are revealed in what a man sees about his own journey and decor, when he has connected to a certain woman, by the very mention of her name. Such a spiritual connection, and form of intimacy highlights how a certain male poet, musician, visual artist, and singer has outlined his personal, Earthly journey (and story), through the woman he has truly connected his artistry to. Of course, that can be a good or bad thing! Many times, you will have such men, who will dedicate their artistry and talents to women, who mean them no good! Regardless, this is also a reflection of their artistry (and presence) on Earth. There is always room for growth. There are always ways for evolving.

Being in the French world, with French connections, places us in another world of one tale, for the feminine mystique. Yet, always keep in mind, that its about the significance in creativity. How does she create? How does she move through a unique feature and storyline in Earth’s spacing? There is always a journey and hidden treasure, when speaking of this ancient narrative-one as ancient and as old as time!

GINA! Who is this dame? Why does this singer sing about her, through a French tongue? Well, perhaps, such reveals another story to convey. Is it possible that he met her in France? Could it be that a certain woman, named Gina, guided him into French waters, in order to meet her there? Possibly. Travel stories have their own telling and journeys, indeed! Some are for adventure. Others take the place of family bonding. Education has its place, as well. And then, you have those travel tales of, love! Gina. Such sacred words. What is truly in a name?

Eddie Constantine