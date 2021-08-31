Naming Of My Tongue: Nasrat Parsa #Afghanistan

There is power in revealing one’s particular identity; especially, within the contact of a nation. Proclaiming it loudly and with pride, the claiming of one’s identity symbolizes the very nature of having laid a place for oneself, in this world. Within the context of moving through the atmosphere, understand that there is a space and a place, where one’s cultural identity is, celebrated.

When hearing the very words of “Pashto,” one is left to picture the imagery of this term. What is the culinary? What are the colors, which are worn and adorned by such people? How do these images bring a unique persona, when it comes to moving through another tongue, which has its own story and painting to display?

We are still moving in the country of Afghanistan. The majority make-up of the population are known as Pashtuns. Legendary Sheroes and Heroes dominate their tales. One of the most dominant tales pertains to the tale of Meena Peshwar Kamel. A Pashtun woman, who stood up against foreign invaders and dangers within her own country, she fought for a better Afghanistan.

When you hear a son from her culture (and community) sing out the beauties of the Pashtun language, just know that such is to be admired. Such is to be treasured. The continuing of one’s language is part of the wellness, for the love of, self. Acknowledging one’s culture, within these Earthly spaces, through the gift of song, ensures that our humanity is ever aligned with the Universe. Heaven is pleased and we are restored!

Listening to one song, named in honor of the language for a people, you become curious. What is the language of “Pashto?” What are the stories of its telling? How do these stories awaken the language for such a people? Furthermore, what does it mean for a people to be revived, when they hear their Mother Tongue?

There is one particular song, which is a celebration for one of the tongues of Afghanistan. It is called, “Pashto.” The atmosphere is right. The mood feels lively. Regardless of what is happening in Afghanistan, during these current times, life is not leaving the land. For, as long as the Spirits of the people are kept in tact, the land will continue to sing-even if it means from, afar!

Nasrat Parsa