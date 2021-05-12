Nail Therapy To Relax : Makartt “Birds of Paradise”

According to Angert, people who struggle with minor anxiety often find solace in the repetitive motion of nail painting, and—because it requires concentration—those of us who have racing negative thoughts can get a reprieve. There are many nail companies out there. We found one of are favorite that has everything if you want to be PRO.

Makartt, nail brand known for its easy-to-use and flashy DIY nail kit collections, announced today it plans to release its Summer 2021 nail collection at midnight on April 15th at makartt.com and amazon.com. The collection features bright yellows, oranges, reds and greens and is inspired by the vivid bright colors of exotic birds found around the world.

Makartt “Birds of Paradise” Nail Collection Details:

• The collection includes a 4 color poly nail extension gel kit, 6 color gel polish set, nail décor & embellishment set and a set of ombre press-ons

• All products within the collection are cruelty-free and includes everything consumers need to do

their nails at home

• The Birds of Paradise Collection features this summer’s hottest and brightest colors, including hot pinks, bright oranges and yellows and green

• The entire collection will be available on sale on makartt.com and amazon.com on April 15th at 12AM EST

“We are so excited to announce the upcoming launch of our Summer 2021 collection,” says Sally Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Makartt. “We have been anticipating this exciting launch for months and really bringing an entire collection filled with the latest summer colors as well as ensure that there’s a product for every type of nail enthusiast in this collection, whether you’re a beginning or a professional, there’s something in this collection for you.”

About Makartt

We are your nail lab in-a-box. Makartt strives to provide our customers with beauty products and tools that blend self-expression and beauty by listening to, working with, and learning from our creative customers. At Makartt, we take our greatest inspirations from our creative customers, where amazing designs, colors, and techniques are being innovated every day, everywhere.Instagram: @makartt_official