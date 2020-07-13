Nagging, Anger, Ego, SQ and Happiness

The scientists have finally coined a term. They call it SQ or Spiritual Quotient.

They have also developed complex mathematical models such as AHP – The Analytical Hierarchy Process to measure this unique quality of human nature.

However, what may that mean in simple language?

To show its practical application, I shall state here 3 extremely common problems that are faced by several people all over the world:

—

1. > You may be surrounded by people who simply love nagging and this experience may have been making you extremely angry from within.

2. > You might be experiencing constant displeasure within for some reason which you yourself may not be able to completely comprehend. This may happen even when overall life may have many positives. Yet, something may still seem deeply missing.

3. > You are able to recognize that your own ego is your true problem. However you have no clue how to handle the monster.

—

Can something be done to transform each of these situations?

Yes! In scientific terms the solution lies in igniting or grooming your Spiritual Quotient (SQ).

Your SQ is your spiritual intelligence. It is a form of energy which is present inside every human being however in most people it stays in the dormant condition.

This hidden energy can be invoked with correct spiritual training and then can be used to transform any practical situation.

However, I will not throw any more technical jargon. Instead I will show a practical process.

Thus in that context, each of the above mentioned difficulties can be cured by taking following 3 steps, which in turn shall automatically harness your spiritual quotient:

Step 1: Find yourself at least one person who can help you calm your nerves.

In the science of spirituality, this person is called a “Guru” or a “Teacher”. Otherwise they can also be any kindhearted person or a genuine well-wisher.

This person shall help you calm your nerves with positive methods and established interventions. Plus always motivate you to do your best.

Most importantly, they WON’T JUDGE you for your mistakes and failures. Instead encourage you to gather your strength and inspire you to make best of your situation.

Nevertheless, once you have found such a person consider 50% of your job done. Meaning you should be able to find happiness in life on several good occasions.

Those suffering the pain of nagging are immediately able to find a new light flowing into their situation as a result of this initiation.

Step 2: Learn to find joy within.

Actually, this step shall automatically start happening once you are able to find the right coach or a teacher.

However still, some people may have to work diligently to be able to find joy within on a regular basis. The success rate here shall depend on your various past experiences and your current mental make-up.

Nevertheless with correct guidance everyone shall be able to improve their situation to a great extent. Therefore, one must never give up.

“It must always be remembered that we all have the natural capability to be joyous from within and this secret is often hidden in our own organic strengths.”

Once this level is achieved, 90% of your problems shall stand resolved. Meaning you shall learn to date the princess named Happiness on a regular basis.

For people facing problem of either loneliness or mysterious displeasure within, this effort proves helpful in the most amazing manner.

Thereafter, for the final assault…

Step 3: Learn to understand yourself.

This is often the trickiest and the longest part of the entire healing process. Besides, this step is most relevant for those who wish to go beyond their ego.

Moreover, unlike finding joy-within, this step won’t come on its own. Instead this transformation shall require a definitive support under guidance of a well experienced coach or a teacher. (Ref: BG 4.34 & 35)

Further, this step would require several rounds of guided conversations with the teacher along with regular self-motivated practice sessions.

Basically, it shall require you to undergo following 4 sub-steps:

—

>> Culturing your natural strengths with an aim… >> To overcome your various gross and subtle weaknesses and… >> Thereafter using this new found energy to negotiate your path in the practical world… >> By analytically comprehending your situation and adjusting your life objectives.

—

This may certainly sound a little complex. Yet this journey is always worth the effort.

A well determined person shall certainly cross over all their existing limitations with the guided support of a dedicated teacher. For such people, success in this effort is absolutely assured. (Ref: BG 4.36 & 37)

Even the toughest ego can be transformed with a sincere effort. This is the truth. The rest is all about individual choice.

However yes, if someone is looking for active support in any of the above discussed matters then they are most welcome to get connected with the author.

— — —

And that shall be a 3-month training program with 3 weekly sessions of guided conversations. Total 36 Personalized Sessions.

You shall be charged a nominal fee per session and in turn you shall get a series of self-reflection exercises to comprehend and improve your situation.

Read Student Reviews on Google.

E-mail: puneet500 AT gmail dot com

— — —

Also available: Insightful Spiritual Training programs for the entire family:

Other Individual Training Programs: