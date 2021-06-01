Nadiya Albishchenko of INAS EXIM: “Self-motivation”

My visions are variable, some of them achieved and parked, some getting added as new challenges, the life is a constant movement. Vision gives you direction and you must build the steps how to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadiya Albishchenko.

Nadiya Albishchenko is the Founder of INAS EXIM LLC, public Speaker, Author, international FMCG trader, environment activist. In 2020 she participated in women empowerment platform held in UAE and was Titled Best Personality also obtaining an award for Second Runners up of BeingShe Universe 2020. To learn more about her voyage, thoughts and the drive that got her from being an ordinary child in a middle-class family to a successful entrepreneur she is authoring her very first book “Synergy: A synopsis into an elite business partnership” expected to be on sale by mid of September 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I come from Ukraine an Ex-USSR colony raised in a middle-class Russian traditional family, experiencing the joy of Independence from a communist regime to a now democratic country. As a young girl I had a dream to explore and experience the world one day. Things didn’t come easy but for me that made it more thrilling!

To fulfil the dream in my best limitations, I was quick to assume that English language could be the key to global exploration. The urge to learn the language to help me fulfill my dream today seemed like a shot in the dark but it was the shot that possibly helped me beyond expectation.

So, with my naive belief, I gave my total dedication to learning the language. To add advantage to it, I also started working to gain experience during my early university days, taking up internship with a large national firm, moving later to the banking industry, slowly moving towards an opportunity of eventually working for a reputed exporter from Ukraine this was a big break and it became possible because of the know-how of the English language. The goal was to grasp an opportunity, first with the hope to travel and also to learn business communication in English which, I thought, would again help me grow globally.

Nevertheless, the attainment of employment in a foreign company remained firm in my mind. Putting tremendous efforts to get an offer from a foreign land I kept trying until one day I finally got a job offer from Egypt for a computer hardware company. Taking the risk of leaving my present job I sprang to the opportunity and before I realized I was already in the flight to my first international job. In the first few months I learnt a lot, interacting with people, trying to communicate with them but soon I realized I was not growing and needed a change. I had to look for better options and voiced it to a few friends. Soon enough destiny had it and one of my friends invited me to visit Dubai.

Dubai was known as the land of opportunities. I took a great risk, resigned from my job in Egypt to go visit my friend, somewhere inside me I had a feeling that I would have an opportunity in Dubai. As they say, the universe reciprocates the energy to help you when your determination is strong enough and that is exactly what happened.

I managed to get a job in a private travel firm, things were hard and challenging but I learnt to know I was a tougher, a hard nut to crack I took every challenge as a learning. Simultaneously, I kept investing in myself while I was working in UAE educating myself, studying online, planning my vacation during exams.

I firmly believe in Investing in oneself and educating oneself is the best way of doing so. This helped me progress faster eventually getting a break to work as a regional representative for a large multinational. Until today I still keep investing in myself with a double MBA degree and my most passionate subject — Genetic Engineering, majoring in Breast Cancer and function of Mitochondria cells I have not stopped to move forward and am planning mores studies on the subject.

Anyway, as a regional representative of a MNC I got exposed to multicultural, multinational and global networking, I used my knowledge of Genetics along with the experts to help develop new formulations in various types of dairy products working closely with my company, this allowed me to gain deep expertise in developing products as per nature of the usage. Being exposed to practical experiences, directly communicating with the end users to understanding challenges faced during manufacturing and the technical aspects based on the nature of the product gave me deep insides to understanding and knowing the products. An experience that helped me to establish my own passion.

Finally, it was time for me to put in use my savviness to my own advantage and on May, 2018 I started my own company that had the expertise to support clients with customized solutions calling it INAS (International Network for Achievable Solutions).

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Working for a long time doing a fulltime job with multinationals and blending so much with the culture one does not realize they have a personal responsibility too. Being a full-time mother working hard to insure my child is at school on time, I reach office on time I lead a robotic like… a life that gave me live hood at a very high cost. It was when my son got admitted in the hospital due to bacterial infection and his temperature was not coming down I asked my direct superior for an emergency off to which he replied — “You are not sick your son is, adjust the holiday against your annual leave we can’t give you any off.” — It was not the matter of an off, but the way the message was given to me so abrupt that too at a time when I was shaken-up due to my son’s condition. I was at the peak of my carrier honest, hardworking, ethical, sincere worker that was generating results for the company I was working for and this kind of attitude shook me up… let’s just say work me up from my somnambulism.

Today I look back and thank the person who did me the favor else I would never have woken-up and planned my exit to start on my very own.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

A very famous saying goes — “There is always a woman behind every successful Man!” I would like to rephrase the saying — “There is always a woman behind every successful person!”

In my life I have always found my Mom standing with me during every phase of life. Be it challenging times or successful achievements, she has been my encouragement and support helping to pick me up every time I fall, standing by myside every time I stumble, encouraging me anytime I feel low, she has truly been the wind beneath my wings to help me take off and fly high. I have always known this but have felt so close to her that I have never thought of sharing. I want to take this opportunity to thank her for believing in me.

Today after receiving success to become an entrepreneur, I would like to express myself and tell her — “Thank you Mom! You have been the best and without you I could have never thought of making it this far.”

“Mom — I Love you, I don’t know what I would have done without you!!”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

INAS EXIM LLC — International Network for Achievable Solutions, company offers solutions. It works with its clients to help them with the challenges they face and we work on finding the right key to help manage the issues. We at INAS are not just another trading company that provides products we work to provide solutions, help grow the companies and work along with them as partners insuring Easy, Profitable & Sustainable solutions understanding, evaluating and analyzing all our client partners to help provide a win-win situation.

Our team of experts and networking can help develop specialized products for the food industry in any market, ranging from developing taste to appearance, characteristics, performance or packaging solution for the products.

INAS works closely with its clients not only to help provide customized products and packaging but goes the extra mile to help them develop new ranges sharing its global expertise to help support growth and development. Helping them with new innovative ideas plus, suggesting marketing strategies working with them hand in hand as a team to help implement it.

We consider all our customers as our business partners!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

People mostly think — I have made it! What more can I ask for, but do I think the same? No! No one ever makes it life; it is a constant growth and one needs to keep moving forward.

Under the Covid pandemic, one day I was sipping my green tea at home watching my children play when I realized what kind of world are we leaving them with? So much plastic waste, a world full of environmental challenges, global warming, carbon footprints is this the world I want to leave for them?

I decided to help change the world a little in whatever capacity I can. I want to leave my children a better place. Today, I am proud to say that INAS EXIM LLC is extending its wings to develop new range of Bio-Degradable and Ocean friendly products. I am investing my time and dedication to help change the world to be a better place. My new project of “Equal Earth” where we plan to create platform dedicated to give back the Earth equal to what we take from it.

INAS EXIM LLC is also working with environmental support groups to promote ReCycle, ReUse, Reduce and Refuse trying to spread awareness not just with a message but with alternatives to help make a healthier planet.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the most important is one should believe in is oneself. I trust I can do more investing in myself for no one will work and value my money the way I would. To start a business was a childhood madness, possibly put into my head by my very first business coach my grandma, who was into network marketing selling cosmetics through her contacts, trading with friends and relatives. She was very popular communally and had many chains of followers. I got inspired from her.

Once, one of my clients from professional network had asked me if I can find a supplier for sunflower oil, knowing that my original roots come from Ukraine a country that is the leading producer and exporter of Sunflower Oil to the world. This topic of discussion grabbed my attention. I started searching for my old contacts I had during my work in Ukraine. Getting connected to the right source and this got me to think that I could possibly be trading with the commodity in future. I managed to get like-minded partners who helped me support my dream. What started as a casual discussion changed my life. This was possible because I believed I could do this, trusted myself and got on the ground to do it. Your initial steps in business are very delicate and you have to be a strong believer in yourself to achieve success.

Interpersonal skills: Something that has helped me sail through some of the very challenging storms in my life. It is always important to have a respectful relationship be it a customer or suppliers. This skill helped me under all phase of life. I have always kept myself very level headed even while going through experiences where people have taken advantage of my trust. This has not stopped me from building my network although it has taught me a lot how to choose and connect to the right people. In the end it is who you know that makes a lot of difference specially to get attention in today’s competitive world, connections are and have always been the most important aspect of business life.

This skill has helped me achieve great lengths be it sourcing or selling, friends, well-wishers referrals have always helped me support, grow and sustain my business.

Recently due to Covid a lot of companies have experienced non-shipments, major delays and unavailability of goods / material. But we are proud to say we have had a much smoother sail than most due to our strong partnerships between both our buyers and suppliers. We have thankfully managed to grow a strong reputation that has rapidly spread in the markets we work in.

There was a time when I had shipped a large consignment to Jordan and the shipment got rejected due to sudden change in regulations by the authorities. My client even though had branches in various other countries was not able to do anything with the cargo. With the help of my relationship I managed to get the shipment re-shipped to another Gulf country got the shipment approved and cleared from the authorities and also helped the new client in my best capacity to sell the shipment. All this would not have been possible without my network and interpersonal skills that helped me during this very challenging situation.

Self-motivation: While you believe in yourself it is also important for you to keep motivating yourself. Pushing and promoting yourself. Reminding yourself what you are, where you are, why you started, where you want to be in life. Achieving goals should not be your only target but setting new goals and improving should be continuous effort. This can only be possible if one keeps motivating oneself. Be focused with all your energy. In case things are not going your way, stop, re-charge, rest but never quit.

Like everyone I have days when things seem to be falling apart. That is the time I remind myself where I am, how I reached and the challenges faced.

I remember when I was a new nursing mother and I had to give my exams in Ukraine where I needed to travel over 6 hours by train and change buses, my family and friends objected to my travel but I motivated myself reminding me how important it was for me to do it. How I had put my handwork and efforts to prepare for the exams. I took it upon myself traveled, gave my genetic engineering exams and on the same day came back to my state It took will power and self-motivation constantly reminding myself of my focus on completing my exams. That qualification helped me later to relate characteristics in milk which helped engineer and develop a new modified Mozzarella cheese that we successfully distribute in the region of MENA today.

Life is full of obstacles just remember that you are bigger than that!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

It is always easy to talk about good advices one receives and challenging to talk about the bad once you got stuck with. The reason for that is when you are stuck to the bad advices you will eventually make the best of it and that bad advice would change you for the better.

I can think of time when I was new in business with a business partner who I trusted and he advised me to invest with him in export of walnut business. I had no idea on what I was getting into but I trusted my partners advice and guidance. That made me learn the hard way as it taught me never to invest into projects you are not aware of based just on advices. I lost a lot of money and never recovered. Had I been a little wise and not lost the money I would have not faced so many challenges during the start of my business. Anyway, it was a lesson that cost me almost all my carrier savings at that point.

My advice after this event to people is know the rule of the game, you don’t have to be a master of it but either you have to be an integral part of the deal or know the basic rule of the trade before you put all your eggs in one basket based just on someone’s advice even though that someone is be your trusted business partner.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

My very first business setup was with a partner before I started solo and moved on to make my own company three years later. When I started my first business with partnership I had to rely on the skills of my partner in terms of connectivity, reliability. My part was to get export clients through my network and his job was to support supply through his skill-set. Our strength was to re-export Sunflower Oil and Walnuts from Ukraine to the Middle East. It did not take me time to find potential customers for it and sooner than we had expected we managed to bag a few orders for the region for Sunflower oil.

Depending and totally relying on my partners trust to be able to source the correct product reliable suppliers I was relaxed. But I soon understood that my partner had mucked-up with the supplies. He had booked the consignment through third part and paid them advance instead of buying it direct through the source. His communications were not up to mark and we had no indication when the shipment would take place. Plus, he had booked an order of Walnuts that he paid for in advance for a client that I was not even aware of.

The operations complete operations were not handled in the right manner; lack of reports, wrong amounts transferred, issues with export documents, labels, pricing on certain products, nothing was right! The biggest challenge was I had taken advance from my client for my orders and the funds were all blocked and I couldn’t face my customers due to the deadly in the shipment.

After lot of connections, networking’s and support we managed to recover the advance we had paid to a third-party agent for sunflower oil once we received the refunded, we finally proceeded with the shipment through the right factory. Thanks to the patient of my client and my reputation with them I managed to keep them calm for almost 100 days before we could commence the shipment. As for the walnuts shipment that he had booked through him we are still fighting the case in the court and that moneys seems to be far from being recovered.

My partner’s poor communication on the above made us loose time and a lot of money. The point learnt was never to hand your investment in other people’s hand, no one will work for your money as you would. All the above lead to a break in our partnership that costed me my 20 years of mortgage payment plan for my family house.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

All things have a bright side to it and with my three years of challenging partnership I looked at it as a lesson that no University in the world would offer. I took away the skill-set to set-up my very own company, even though I had lost a lot of money I gained a lot of experience. Once I managed to set the business up I already knew believed that I could do it. I had people asking me for goods, goods that I knew now where to procure from. My ambition to do business was bigger than one fall, a fall that not only taught me how to get back up on my feet again but also how to balance.

This time it was my money, my rules, my efforts. I hired a friend, trained her to help me manage my documentation and communication. Made sure things were put in the right place micro managing and putting structure to it, insuring secured and healthy transactions to help grow of the business. It did take me time to get my courage back to start by myself but the thought to quit was never a question.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being a founder”?

It has indeed never been a joy ride to set-up the business specially when one experiences the kind of challenges that I had gone through. Given that I have mothered my two wonderful gifts during the journey which, was not at all easy. Yes, the emotions play a vital role to your success and failures but you have to learn to grow above your emotions. Easier said than done!

I still remember when during my second pregnancy I had a full container of privately branded tetra packed milk lying in my store and the struggle I had to take to sell it. I was at the peak of my pregnancy. But what I never stopped believing was I could do it. With all the challenges I still was visiting potential buyer trying to sell to tell you the truth I was so focused to do so I didn’t even care if someone would buy it from me for sake of being kind to a pregnant lady… Haha!

Our focus should be bigger than our emotions, bigger than our Egos, bigger the urge to do it the determination, the passion and above all the thrill or kick you get out of an achievement is what should make the difference for you. Yes, I managed to sell the stocks but never had the inclination to do an own brand of Tetra pack milk ever again ☺

The fun of being the founder is always that you are responsible, you are the captain of the ship and you need to reach a point. You can find fruits at the end of the journey or cactus. So, my advice is — You better learn to make Cactus Salad — you never know when you would need the skill!

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This apparently is a question that needs to be answered based on a lot of things. Depending on the knowledge, qualifications, attitude, if you have it in you? Today in this competitive world My advice to a young founder would be to get into venture capital try to make some extra money and then get into bootstrapping.

For me Bootstrapping would be the eventual goal for your major investment as there is no greater thrill than to have a business from scratch. However, just to keep a diverse portfolio it is always better to keep your money divided. As I mentioned earlier nothing can motivate success like investing your own money in your own business and nothing is more electrifying then, to see it grow.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Success is that what majority people would like to achieve in varied matters, but what do you need to be successful entrepreneur and how do you gain specific set of skills to be the one?

The very beginning of a great ideas always starts with the vision. Vision is the simple answer to the question, why am I doing it? how am I planning to do it? My visions are variable, some of them achieved and parked, some getting added as new challenges, the life is a constant movement. Vision gives you direction and you must build the steps how to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

I believe while you are starting any kind of business set up, you should think about purpose of your creation and set your short- and long-term goals, how you would fulfil your dreams, how to avoid possible failures and to stay focused on it. Having a vision is not sufficient to succeed, you must be also creative. Creative in a sense of being different in finding solutions to differentiate yourself from others. Creativity generates new ideas, and the idea should be practical and implemented into reality, this is how business works.

When you are in business you must learn to manage people understand strengths and weaknesses and make the best of it to get the final results. That’s how you develop your strategy and that should be your focus to reach and accomplish your goal.

I have learnt persuasiveness, over a period of time which can be seen as a mirror reflection in my negotiation dealings to achieve desired outcomes. Now I can firmly say that I have a strong ability to convince people, because of the knowledge that I obtained while creating my own start-up from scratch. You have to set examples and walk the talk.

Self-motivation that is what I am blessed with. Focus all my energy on specific targets. In case if nothing was going my way, I need to have a formula — recharge & reboot remind yourself your vision. Remind where you are today and how you got there. Nothing better to boost your motivation than that!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs and founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Every person is unique in their own way, but all of us follow into trap of mistakes. I do not like to judge people so cannot comment for others but for me, my biggest mistake was blind trust. Before starting any new venture make sure to protect your own rights in terms of clear funding source, roles and responsibilities of partners. We usually say let us start, things we will sort out and fall in place when time comes. Have a larger vision, create strategies beforehand, when we reach a point what we need to do, how we plan to achieve the targets. I never planned beyond start-up rest was understood… on the way usually becomes by the way.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It is always good to be a hard worker but one must always remember to also be a smart worker as that is what will yield your hard work. Working hard, putting efforts could always give you short term benefits but working smart promises you a path of success. One needs to learn to switch off to do so. Switching off is the most important aspect to help think different. May be once a week or even once in two weeks… go for a walk without your mobile, go to the beach, a run in the forest, a cycling trip… something out of work and best without anyone connected or related to work unless that someone has the same capacity to switch-off which usually never happens.

Always remember being in the problem can help us solve it but being on it helps fix it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I am an influence and can start a movement I would possibly start a moment of planting trees. Everyone should plant at least one tree each month that too in the wilderness. Can you imagine if everyone goes in the dessert of UAE to plant a tree every month (can be a tree that can survive the extreme conditions) or plant a tree in the Amazon forest… how it shall change the climate condition. We have to give back to nature what we take from it and my momentum shall be focused on clean healthy earth.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet H. H. Sheikh Mohammed the crown prince of UAE and the ruler of Dubai. He is a visionary and it shall be great pleasure. This would also allow me to talk to him about my developments in the region and share my inputs on Environmental protection and studies on Human DNA that I have been so passionately wanting to start. This passion has been my main purpose to graduate in genetics.

@https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohammedbinrashid/

How can our readers further follow your work online?

yes sure, for more details about my professional background you may follow the link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadiya-albishchenko-3474b739/

www.inasexim.com

