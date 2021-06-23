Nadia Byer-Thomas of 800-Tech: “Don’t be hard on Yourself”

“Don’t be hard on Yourself”. This isn’t only a leadership lesson but a life lesson. Sometimes when we fall short in doing something we become our toughest critics. However, we are quick to forgive others and to be understanding when they fall short. I think we must remember to be gentle with ourselves, to extend patience to ourselves.

Nadia is a consultant with government and private sector with 17 years’ experience. This experience has enabled her as our chief integrator of business productivity tools to assist a wide cross section of businesses in achieving their optimal performance and efficiency. She helps businesses, seamlessly integrate technology into their business operations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think it really initiated when I was doing my undergrad at St. Francis College in New York. Then, I had not selected a major because I had just finished A-levels where my concentration was sciences, but I no longer had that interest. So, I spent the first year doing what they call fundamental courses, which allows you to get exposure in every aspect from psychology to philosophy to business management to technology and even arts, the whole works. In that year I did a bit of self-discovery and recognized that I was quite passionate about Business Management and also passionate about technology. Based on that and speaking to some great professors at the college who gave me the support and guidance I needed, I was able to complete two Bachelor’s, one in Business Management and the other in Information Technology.

Returning to Trinidad, I got to utilize the Business Management side of my degree quite aggressively, but not getting the exposure to use the Information Technology degree. As time went by, I progressed from one organization to the other and eventually ended up in a private/public organization that specialized in the diversification of Trinidad and Tobago. In that space, I was not only able to utilize my business degree, but also my IT degree.

I also started to dabble a little bit into projects because, as you can appreciate when you’re doing projects focused on the diversification of Trinidad and Tobago, you get a lot more exposure to projects and how projects are run, from genesis to execution to project completion. I became not just passionate about management and IT but I also became passionate about doing projects, where I can have a goal, complete the goal and then move on to a new initiative. So, I spent time studying for my PMP which is Project Management Professional Certification, which just added to my wealth of knowledge. I was then able to marry Business Management, IT, and Project Management. I think that is what encouraged me to leap towards 800 TECH which is my family-owned business because I was able to do even greater exploration in that regard. In this space, I sit as the Director of Operations, and in that capacity, my purview allows me to utilize my business management acumen daily. It’s an IT company so that speaks for itself, and everything that falls under my purview is completely project-oriented. So luckily, I got the best of all three worlds, you can say because I have a career, a life path that allows me to marry all three of my passions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The most interesting story that happened to me was actually during the interview process. We were recruiting for a Network Technician position. Following the normal process we went through putting out advertisements, and we got some recruits that were coming in for the interview. My team was sitting in the interview with the potential candidate, and we’re going through the list of questions, asking this and that, then we realized that this guy kept answering in the third person. So eventually we said, “why are you answering in the third person?” He responded, “Oh, I’m not this guy, you know.” I’m like, “Excuse me, you’re not this guy?” He’s like “no, no, he couldn’t make the interview so he asked me if I could just come and hold on”. Imagine realizing you are interviewing by proxy. The gentleman sent his friend to interview on his behalf.

The minute we realized that this was a situation, one of the interviewers got up and immediately walked out of the room because he was completely irritated. But me being inquisitive, I had to understand the why behind it. I said, “why would you come to this interview? Why would you not declare what’s going on?” I needed to understand. He said, “Well, my friend wanted the job but he couldn’t make it, so he asked me if I could just come and answer everything on his behalf. And it is my friend, so I figured why not.” The guy honestly thought his reasoning was legitimate. He didn’t understand what the issue was. I have done too many interviews to count, but that one was by far the most interesting!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Maybe I should start with the backstory. Before I started at 800-TECH, I worked for a company called e TECK, which was a private/public government entity. When working for Government entities the financial support is derived from the government, so, when you’re managing budgets it’s an easy transactional activity. Migrating to 800-TECH, my enthusiasm to keep abreast with all payments continued. Thus, when the bills came, I just cleared them immediately. By the first week of the month, everything was paid for.

It’s funny now, it wasn’t funny then! At the end of the month, when it was time for salaries, and my business partner was like, basically where’s all the money, what has happened. And I’m like, how do you mean? I paid all the bills, everything is good. But that’s not how you pay bills in an SME, you pay bills as you go. So, of course, it was crazy because now we were scrambling to get money to cover salaries. After all, I just paid for everything all at once.

The lesson for me was what happens in bigger corporations is not how SMEs operate. I think I needed to appreciate that different environments require different skill sets and a different mindset of how you manage resources. It was a very hard lesson and a very quick lesson because this occurred within the first three months of me crossing over, in my enthusiasm to stay ahead of the curve and complete tasks, I ended up bumbling completely. All our vendors were very happy though!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think two elements make our company stand out. The first is the fact that we are a Business Technology Solutions provider. What that means is that we go beyond the concept of providing IT services, rather our company seeks to understand your business strategy from end to end. We get involved in the strategic vision of your business, and we also get involved with the operational processes that drive this vision. Thus, for example, we can explain to you how your manufacturing company works, how your accounting business works because we take time to understand the story behind your business. The reason why that is so imperative for us is that when integrating technology, the worst thing as a technologist is applying a blanket approach. That blanketed approach can’t work. You really must have an appreciation for that company’s value proposition to ensure the best fit technology is implemented. Other technology companies focus on recommending things based on the familiarity that drives revenue as opposed to solutions-driven.

The second element is we function as your IT business coach. Understanding your business story and integrating technology into the environment is the first step. The critical element is coaching our clients. We guide usage, understanding the technology is the best fit and work with our clients to dispel technology hesitancy. We coach our clients to be part of the change and to be change agent advocates. The word “change” has become the buzzword, but nobody accepts their role as a change agent. By showing our clients how the integration of technology can increase ease of doing business, increase productivity and efficiency these 3 drivers ease the transformative process.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Now, the biggest project that we’re working on is digital transformation within an organization. This ties back into what we discussed regarding the elements because many people think digital transformation strategies are inserting a piece of technology to digitize a process in the organization, but it is deeper than that.

The Digital component is the pace of change for the rapid adoption of technology into a business. The Transformative component is the journey from the current state of the organization to the future state that was envisaged during the strategic planning phase. This transformative component can be subdivided into three key elements:

A strategy that focuses on creating a competitive advantage People and the culture of the organization will facilitate the sustainability and innovation that will drive this transformation Finally, the communication and technology of the vehicles will deliver the change.

Upon completion of the transformative phase business models are re-engineered to better align the strategic vision.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

No, I’m not satisfied with the status quo with regards to women in STEM, but more importantly, I think that this is an issue that cannot only be treated within the boundaries of STEM. Rather, this is a more global issue and is focused on two key elements, the organizational cultures, and self. When I speak to organizational culture, I believe that women in the technology space should not be placed in a box bound by only administrative-technical responsibilities. Rather, women should be allowed to experience and explore the highly driven technical side of ICT. Additionally, women seated in positions of power such as CIO, CTO, CEO should not be an anomaly but rather the norm. Women in positions of power are examples to the younger generation of women and inform the conversation that these positions do not intrinsically belong to men. But rather, opens the conversation about the attainability of these positions can be achieved by shifting culture within organizations.

The second concept is “Self”, having self-confidence. Some people think that STEM is a male-dominated space. But there is room for both women and men. Women entering this space should epitomize strength, knowledge, and self-confidence. As women we should not dim our light, rather stand bravely and fearlessly. Thus, while this issue exists with STEM it extends beyond the bounds of STEM. It requires an organizational cultural paradigm shift and a personal mental shift for change to be engendered.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

I think the biggest challenge women face is always credibility. Even from my own experiences, sitting in executive meetings, with my business partner who is male. My business partner, to his credit, would say, Nadia is the subject matter expert in digital transformation, and yet still, every single question is redirected to him. He would redirect the question to me, but yet still the following question would be directed to him. This issue is not specific to a culture or the Caribbean, but rather an issue women struggle with globally. The need to ensure that your voice is heard and respected as a source of knowledge. This is a huge challenge that we have as women. We have to push twice as hard to show the very same thing that our male counterparts can do, we can do with ease and grace.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech? Can you explain what you mean? to answer later

Three myths are bandied about regarding STEM and women in tech. The first is that tech is a male-dominated space. That is a complete misconception. There is no data that drives this information. It is simply the perception of a few. Additionally, what we must be cognizant that this perception differs based on region. In some regions, there is equity between females and males being in the tech space. In some regions, it’s predominantly men, in others females. So, it’s an unfounded myth.

Additionally, another myth that must be dispelled is that men are better than women. Again, there is absolutely no evidence that speaks to this. Most of the data captured demonstrate that girls typically score equal to boys, or even surpass boys in the context of educational attainment. In the work environment, men and women are equal to the task and perform at similar levels. The difference is that men are eager to support their male counterparts. Thus, a woman and a man may perform equally in the professional space, however, the man’s excellence is rewarded, and the woman receives the proverbial “pat on the back”.

The third myth is that women perceive STEM careers as something for men and prefer to do more administrative tasks rather than lean towards the technical end of the spectrum. Society’s belief system has impacted women to such an extent that even their own vantage point of view is skewed. They are therefore not willing to extend themselves any further into the technology space. This struggle begins from childhood, not just in the educational space, but even on the home front. That myth must be dispelled. Mothers must encourage their daughters, fathers must encourage their daughters, teachers must encourage girls. They all have a part to play to help girls understand that they are enough, and they are capable.

Women sitting in positions of power such as CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, help dispel these myths. Women supporting women, women being mentors and role models. When you have a representative in that space, you believe it’s possible. When you have a woman guiding you through the steps, showing you the pitfalls, helping you cross the difficult roads, it encourages more and more women to become part of STEM, to have confidence, and to sit in positions of power.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My five leadership lessons learned are first, “Changing Mindsets Begins with me, PERIOD”. This even goes back to the concept of the male/female dynamic and the myths around women in ICT. It’s good to be an advocate for women, in theory, but it must be exemplified through action. Changing mindsets is not simply stating women and men are equal but being a change agent. I must lead by example to change mindsets. For example, in the earlier years, our company supported residential clients. We were required to do site visits at customers’ homes and provide support. As a woman, I did not want to hire women for this job. Although, I knew that women could hold the position my concern resided with safety on the job. I had to do some self-introspection and I realized that I was showing a bias to the men rather than putting the measures in place necessary to ensure that our women would be safe while executing the job. Not just speak about change but be the change. Thus, measures were implemented to safeguard all staff irrespective of gender. The second leadership lesson learned was “Managing Expectations”. This was a lesson I learned early in my career. Sometimes, while working with a client I was pressured into providing shortened project deadlines, although the project scope was extended. Although I knew it was an impractical request and was unachievable. I have learned that being direct with your client creates an umbrella of integrity, honesty and strengthens the relationship between me and my clients. I have learned that when I am executing projects for clients, I present a realistic time frame based on the project scope. I often ask the client, “Do you want the project done fast, or do you want the project done well?” This statement is usually followed by a chuckle from the client. Additionally, I share with the client my expertise even if it’s counter to their opinion, I think you must share your perspective and guide the discussion being the subject matter expert. Being willing to express your opinion openly and honestly despite it being controversial and counter to the client’s opinion creates space for greater respect, increase the client’s eagerness to seek your guidance because they know that I speak from a position of knowledge, unafraid and unapologetic. The third lesson learned was “I am leading individuals and not leading teams”. I can speak from my personal experience. During our staff meetings, we share the organization’s vision and where we have reached in that journey. Part of the discussion focuses on staff motivation to energize the staff to meet their targets. As you can appreciate, every single staff member has their personality and their motivation triggers. For example, for some staff members I simply indicate the required activity, some need to understand the overarching objective and impact their role will have. The key is to understand their motivational triggers. I will get the same desired result at the end, but to motivate my team, I must know how to tap into their personality to excite and enthuse them. A homogenous approach cannot work The fourth lesson learned was the “Value of Being Heard”. This is a critical lesson because good communication is the foundation of all relationships. In my organization one of the things, I practice is reflective listening. If a team member shares during a staff meeting, I actively listen by repeating elements of what was stated. However, that is only the first step in communicating. For example, in my organization, we are currently doing a webinar that is called “Five steps to become Globally Competitive”. During our weekly toolbox sessions, we opened the floor asking our team the following questions:

What do you think about the webinar series?

Where did we fall short?

How can we do better?

Where did we miss the mark?

We took on board constructive criticism through action. Some of the suggestions were used to enhance our performance the following week. Listening and actioning opens that doorway for candid conversations and transparency between myself and my team. This has always been our communication model, “Every voice matter”.

5. Finally, the fifth lesson learned was “Don’t be hard on Yourself”. This isn’t only a leadership lesson but a life lesson. Sometimes when we fall short in doing something we become our toughest critics. However, we are quick to forgive others and to be understanding when they fall short. I think we must remember to be gentle with ourselves, to extend patience to ourselves. Also, we juggle a lot of the balls at the same point in time, sometimes things slip through the cracks, and that’s okay, it’s part of life. It’s a lesson learned. As Maya Angelou says, “If you know better, do better.”

