Nadia Ameri Of The Flower Apothecary: “Everyone has time for a little bit of movement”

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadia Ameri.

Nadia is a psychologist and the founder of The Flower Apothecary. She is also a mother of 3 and a certified flower essence therapist. She studied flower essences therapy through The Bach Center in England.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Upon the birth of my third baby I felt this overwhelming feeling I needed to reinvent myself. I was a psychologist by profession but I knew I was meant to do something different. At that time, my older two children had been exhibiting fears i.e. fear of the dark, fear of spiders, fear of dogs. They were normal childhood fears but I didn’t want them to suffer. Somebody said to me: “Why don’t you talk to your pediatrician about this?” I knew if I talked to my pediatrician about this, she may suggest medication which I didn’t feel was the appropriate next step . Being a fan of homeopathy, I knew I could address emotions naturally. After some experimenting with flower essences (which are NOT essential oils), I formulated the brand’s first product called FEARLESS. Four drops of this remedy 4 times a day for about 1 month and my children’s fears were GONE! It felt like I had a magic wand! I knew I was on to something. And I wanted everyone to have access to this same powerful healing tool I did. I wondered why the use of flower essences wasn’t more widespread. I realized because they had too big of a learning curve and it was too expensive to buy several bottles of them and start mixing them up at home. So I decided to take that learning curve out to make their benefits more easily accessible to people and to make them more cost effective. And that was was what led to the birth of The Flower Apothecary. To this day, Fearless remains one of our best sellers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting stories come from those who have healed lifelong emotional ailments from the flower remedies we manufacture. One lady would have random bursts of crying that she couldn’t identify any triggers for. The sales lady in the vitamin aisle at one of the stores we are stocked at suggested she try our product Pure Joy. After 3 weeks the lady came back to the vitamin shop and thanked and hugged the sales lady explaining to her that the random bouts of crying had gone away and she feels like she has her life back. Another story came from a mother who shared with me that she gave her 11 year old daughter a few drops of our product Crisis Intervention after her daughter was panicked about being ostracized from her friend group at school. Her daughter reported to her mother that Crisis Intervention felt like “an explosion of calmness in my mouth.” Stories like these just mesmerize me because they point to how easily you can heal something so elusive like emotions if you just have the right tools.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was that I didn’t budget correctly. Oftentimes the size of a small company’s budget is nowhere near as enormous as the enthusiasm of the founder. I spent money I didn’t have without really having a long term plan. But I learned that you can spend on what your company needs, you just have to plan properly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am one million percent grateful to my husband for supporting me 100 percent with this vision. Without his support, guidance and enthusiasm I wouldn’t have been able to sustain the company. He helped me with trade shows, household chores, funded the company and so much more. He was both my rock and my teacher.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Flower essences are the best kept secret in wellness. I’m illuminating this gentle and effective healing modality. Flower essences heal the root of emotional imbalance instead of masking symptoms. There is a strong correlation between stress and illness, between the wellness of the mind and wellness of the body. Flower essences directly improve emotional ailments like stress, grief, sadness, low self esteem etc. In turn, when the mind is free from dis-ease, the body can more easily ward off disease. The beauty of the flower remedies is that they are based on the healing vibration of the particular flower. So you are literally ingesting healing vibrations.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Sleep. I always, always, always say: sleep is a healer. At the onset of any condition whether it be a cold or a trauma, get a good sleep. Sleep is medicine in and of itself. Eat at home. Food is also medicine and home-cooked food is healing. In fact, you can consider home-cooked meals as preventative medicine. There is wisdom in old recipes that have been passed down through the grandmothers. Although it can be fun to try out new recipes, I always incorporate traditional foods into our meals. Everyone has time for a little bit of movement. Sometimes you hear people say they don’t have time to exercise but you can break up a 30-minute walk into 2 walks that last 15 minutes each. Stop and appreciate the pockets of beauty around you. I used to work in an area of town that was gray. That is the best way to describe it; gray buildings, gray streets, it seemed like even the air was gray and it got a little depressing. When the lack of vibrancy in that particular area got to be overwhelming, I focused on the pockets of beauty that existed in the predominantly dull environment. I remember there was a tree that had these gorgeous yellow blooms all Spring. I would park next to that tree in the mornings and take a minute to focus on that yellow color prior to going into the office. I would focus hard for about a minute or two until I felt I was immersed in that happy yellow color. This simple little 2-minute practice re-invigorated me. Just as you brush your teeth everyday, take your flower essences! Flower essences are the best kept secret in wellness. Flower essences should be an integral part of any self-care routine. For example, when you are feeling a lack of confidence, take some flower essences that flood your energetic system with confidence. It is such an easy and simple step but it is so profoundly effective. My daughter has this crippling perfectionistic tendency. One page of easy homework can literally take up to 2 hours for her because she scrutinizes herself so harshly. When we discovered it was her perfectionism that was causing her to take such a long time to finish tasks, we addressed it with flower essences. This made all the difference. It no longer takes her an inordinate amount of time to do a small task.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The Flower Apothecary is that movement. My mission is to educate people on the transformative power of flowers through my classes and through product education.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Running your own small business meant you had to run every aspect of that business yourself. Everything from bookkeeping to social media. You don’t have to be perfect at everything all the time. It will be 100 times harder than you think it will be, but thats normal. Social media is probably your best form of advertising Yes, there will be a lot of difficult people on your path but there will be more wonderful people.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health because I’ve seen first hand how some of the tools and practices have furthered the downward spiral of some people’s mental health.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: theflowerapothecary

TikTook: @theflowerapothecary

Facebook: Facebook.com/groups/theflowerapothecary

On Facebook, I have a private group where we discuss the flower remedies in depth with students of my courses and with people who have used the products. We share experiences and insights.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!