Naama Stauber Breckler of Better Health: “Take the time to find the right people”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Naama Stauber Breckler.

Naama is a four-time healthcare entrepreneur focused on creating human centric solutions. She is the CEO and Co-founder of Better Health, a new type of medical provider offering an end-to-end care solution, bundling clinical consultation, education and home delivery of medical supplies.

Prior to founding Better Health, Naama was the CEO and Co-founder of CompactCath, reinventing the self-catheterization experience for people with chronic bladder issues. She also co-founded MocaCare, creating smart heart health solutions, and Avails Medical, a diagnostics company for rapid digital detection of infections.

Naama started her career as a software engineer in the Israeli military, building defense systems as an officer in the IDF, and as an early network security engineer at ForeScout Technologies (Nasdaq: FSCT). Naama holds an MBA from Stanford GSB and a B.Sc in computer science.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve spent over a decade working in healthcare and startups focused on creating human-centric solutions. Today, I am the CEO and co-founder of Better Health, a new type of medical provider offering an end-to-end care solution that bundles peer-support, coaching, education, and home delivery of medical supplies.

I actually started my career in a very different place — building defense systems for the Israeli Defense Forces. I spent 6 years there, first as a software engineer, then as an officer and product manager. After the military, I continued honing my engineering skills as an early developer at ForeScout Technologies, which is now a public company.

I’ve always loved software and building and I wanted to learn how to do it at scale from the best in the field, so I went to Stanford for business school. At Stanford, I rediscovered my passion for healthcare. Throughout my early career, I volunteered in organizations helping people with disabilities and healthcare had always had a particular pull for me, so it felt natural that the idea for my first company at Stanford’s design school was a healthcare-focused one. We worked with a group of physicians, engineers, and patients with chronic urological conditions and created a novel intermittent catheter. We took our product all the way from an idea on a whiteboard to an FDA-approved medical device that now helps patients nationwide.

In the process of getting our products to market, I was shocked to discover how difficult it is for people to access life-saving medical devices and supplies. I realized that there was a much bigger systematic problem to solve, and that was the seed for Better Health.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

While we were still in the early days of exploring the idea that became Better Health, we spoke to hundreds of individuals dealing with chronic illnesses, as well as caregivers, physicians, and nurses. One of the most shocking realizations we had from those conversations was how difficult it is for patients to get the help and information they so urgently require.

For instance, to a doctor, all catheters may just seem like tubes with little difference between them. But to someone who has to use a catheter daily, minor differences can make the difference between them being confined to their homes and living normal lives. But that’s something only other catheter-users will understand. And it’s the same for ostomy bags, diabetes monitors, and so on.

More often than not, the best person to help these patients are their peers. Peer support is a proven effective way to improve outcomes of different chronic conditions and we’re bringing it to medical supply users. Unlike some other medical providers, we were able to learn that supply delivery is just the end of a very long journey for these patients.

So we start at the very beginning, by offering educational programs like webinars, peer coaching sessions, and personalized content, along with product consultations and home delivery of supplies. That’s what I believe really makes us different.

We helped a person with an ostomy prevent leakages for the first time in almost 20 years. For another one of our members, a catheter user, we were able to help get the products and confidence he needed to leave his home and change his catheter in a public restroom.

What I love most about working in healthcare is how tangible and immediate the impact you can have is. Something that seems like a small change — a new product or even a word of support and encouragement — can have a profound impact on someone’s life. Learning how to successfully manage your condition and supplies is key to unlocking your happiness. Confucius said, “A man with his health has 1000 dreams; a man without it has only one.” We want to help people get from 1 to 1,000 dreams, by helping them better manage their chronic condition and supplies and as a result, improve their overall health.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started Better Health, we were so elated about our new office! We wanted to be conservative with our spending so we were even more excited when we learned that a local technology company was vacating their office and was leaving their equipment/furniture behind. We quickly hired a moving company and took everything in sight — from ink cartridges to monitors. Finally, after a long day of movers and logistics, we came back to our office with a ton of new equipment. We started setting up the monitors to find out that many did not have power cords or weren’t compatible with our laptops. We had inherited 20 cartridges and a printer, but the printer barely functioned and the ink wasn’t the right match.

Ultimately, we had to buy additional adaptors, a new printer, and even some new monitors. Oh and of course, the chairs were wildly uncomfortable, so we had to get new ones. Slowly, our office transformed into our own, with just a handful of remnants from the other company. At the time, we couldn’t help but laugh at our carelessness. But really, what I realized was how important it is to set yourself up for success — a comfortable chair makes all the difference when you’re sitting in it for 8 hours a day! We were reminded that it’s critical to invest in our space and, of course, make it our own.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been really fortunate to have amazing female role models throughout my career. Software engineering is traditionally considered a very male-dominated field, but that wasn’t my experience. In my programming course in the military, we had 65% women, whereas most courses until then had 65% men. The joke around the military base was that 65% of the class will drop, but, unsurprisingly, women were at the top of our class! When I was assigned to my unit, the Lieutenant Colonel leading my division was a woman, as were most of my direct managers later on. Even in college, 50% of my Computer Science program class were women. Throughout my career, I was fortunate enough to see and learn from women in positions of power. It was a very empowering experience and made me feel like there was no glass ceiling I couldn’t break.

Another person whom I’ve considered a mentor since I started my journey at Better Health is Bob Hurley. Bob is the former president of eHealth and has a lot of experience building relationships and partnerships with insurance companies and large corporations. As a healthcare startup serving insured members, partnerships with insurance payers are pivotal for our success. A startup is such a fast-paced work environment and initially, I found the pace of working with payers to be incredibly challenging. One of the biggest things I learned from Bob was how to be more patient, and develop an appreciation for large complex organizations and their processes. Bob taught me how to navigate these large corporations and to realize that, at the end of the day, you work with people, not with companies. It’s been really encouraging for me to be able to see things from his perspective and how the relationships he built some 40 years ago continue to thrive and pay dividends today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

As you said, the word “disruptive” is usually a positive adjective. But in healthcare, that typically means radically changing the existing system. Our healthcare system tends to be both fearful of change and slow to change. So, in our context, we should be mindful of how and when we are disruptive. I think we all want to make a positive impact on patient care, but how we do that can make all the difference. We’re disruptive in that we’ve shifted the conversation from being a “supplier” to being a provider that is focused on improving patient outcomes.

But our solution doesn’t go against the grain of existing payment models — we’ve found a way to leverage the existing system to better the lives of millions of people while building a sustainable business, which is novel for the healthcare industry. There are plenty of examples in which companies tried to change the dynamics of the system, forcing patients to pay out of pocket for care, or over-engineering a solution that simply doesn’t fit into existing clinical processes. Particularly in our industry, often the best innovations come from deeply understanding the existing care models and finding a way to improve them to make systemic change in patients’ lives.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to take risks — if you’re considering being an entrepreneur, now is the time to try it: When I came to Stanford I was initially planning to go work at an established tech company. But while I was there, I found myself increasingly drawn to the entrepreneurship path. I remember shortly before graduation I was still debating whether to take the leap of faith and start my first company. I then went to the “last lectures” of two of my Professors, Irv Grousbeck and Joel Peterson, both of whom encouraged us to take risks early in our careers. That really resonated with me and gave me the push I needed to jump in with both feet and start my own company. I’m not sure I’d be an entrepreneur today had I taken another job right out of business school

Take the time to find the right people: Jim Collins, the author of Good to Great, said "People are not your most important asset. The right people are." Finding the "right" people for your company takes time, but the consequences of bringing on the wrong people can profoundly impact company morale and culture. But it is inevitable that we will sometimes make poor hiring decisions — it's how we mitigate them that's critical. At the end of the day, making a tough decision to let go of someone who is simply not a good fit is just as important as hiring the right person.

Choose an industry and type of company that aligns with your passion: Understanding who you are, what motivates you, and how you work best is vitally important when choosing an industry and a job. For instance, I thrive in a fast-paced culture where I get to solve complex problems, which is why I loved being a software engineer. So before starting Better Health, I thought not only about what problems interested me but also what type of company and work environment would encourage me to bring my best self to work every day. At Better Health, I'm lucky enough to be able to combine my love of solving complex problems with my love of making real-world impact.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We still have so much to do when it comes to improving our healthcare system and outcomes for people with chronic conditions. Our vision is to be an end-to-end partner throughout a patient’s healthcare journey for everything that doesn’t require hands-on doctor intervention. This past year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth has exploded but the majority of services offered are still centered around primary care or mental health. The next logical step is to expand into specialty care and chronic condition management.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

That’s an interesting question and I can only answer it from my personal experience. I had my first son a little over four years ago, and although I thought I knew what to expect, I was still surprised by the physical toll it took . Pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery often take more than a year and can have a big impact on your physical and emotional state. Men increasingly take on an equal role in child-raising, but one thing they cannot do yet is carry a child. It’s a wonderful challenge, one I feel fortunate to have experienced, but a challenge nevertheless.

I think more and more employers understand this today, and are working to accommodate mothers’ needs — from pregnancy to maternity leave to rejoining the workforce — and that’s how it should be. It’s a priority for me to ensure that our culture is reflective of the diverse and individualized needs of parenting.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Delivering Happiness by Tony Hsieh is one of my favorite books. The central theme of this book is about delivering happiness as a business by living a life of passion and purpose. The book provides an alternative approach to corporate culture that focuses on the simple concept of making people around you happy, and by doing so, increasing your own happiness. It has had a major impact on me and I try to implement a lot of its takeaways at my company. It’s also on our company’s reading list, and each new employee receives a copy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been passionate about finding ways to better integrate people with disabilities into society. When I was younger I volunteered with an amazing non-profit in Israel called The House of Wheels, helping kids with cerebral palsy and their families. We may not be able to take people’s disability or chronic conditions away, but I believe we can all do our part to help them lead the kinds of lives they want to lead, without barriers. It starts from the public space, like making restaurants accessible, recreation areas, and public transportation, and continues to equal employment opportunities and accessibility at work. In Hebrew ‘charity’ is the same word as ‘justice’ — we’re not doing others “a favor” by working towards equality, it’s just the right thing to do and we all benefit from it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Envision, create, and believe in your own universe, and the universe will form around you.” ― Tony Hsieh. Throughout my life, I’ve aimed to pursue problems that will make an impact on our world, and I’ve done so in my own way. Perhaps my journey has been unconventional, from years of military service to starting up several healthcare companies. But throughout it, I’ve maintained a firm perspective that when we focus on creating meaningful solutions through a human-centered approach, the rest will follow. I hope that everyone finds their spark and follows it, as that is the truest form of happiness!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can start at my website http://www.joinbetter.com or follow me on LinkedIn — Naama Stauber Breckler.