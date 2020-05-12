Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Myth’s That Prevent People From Writing Their Books

By

81% of people want to publish a book, but less than 1% actually do it. This is not a surprise to me as a coach who has helped hundreds of women turn their stories into published masterpieces. Far too many people have faulty beliefs about the book writing process. Today I want to share the top three myths that keep people from sharing the story they know they are called to share.

1. I am not a good writer.

You don’t have to be a good writer to write a book. All you need is knowledge and dedication to your topic. I had a teacher tell me my writing was terrible and I am working on my 6th book and have collaborated on two other books. If I had internalized what she said I would never be where I am now. To make the reading process good for my readers I hire an editor with all of my writing. This helps to bring it all together. My ultimate goal was to share information with women all around the world and if I let my writing strategies keep me stagnant I would have never been able to write my books or expand my business.

2. There are already a million books on this topic.

There are million mansions and luxury vehicles, but that does not stop you from wanting to live or drive in one so why should a book we any different. What if your favorite singer or actor chose not to go after their dream because someone with a similar career already existed. Sure, there are a million other books on the same topic, but none of those books are written by you, with your voice or your perspective. So stay encouraged that your audience wants to hear from you.

3. I do not have the time to write a book.

Here is the neat thing about the book writing process. You can write your book all in one day or you can write it over time. The average author takes 2 years to write their book. So just think if you were to commit to working on your book for 30 minutes a day, don’t you think you could have a completed manuscript in 730 days ( 2 years)? You definitely could so just take it one step at a time.

All in all I share these myths to first validate the feelings you have, but to more importantly let you know that none of these are reasons to not write your book. If you have a desire to write your book do not let excuses or any myths get in the way of making it happen! The world needs to hear your voice.

Dr. Nicolya Williams, Life Coach and Best Selling Author

Dr. Nicolya Williams is the type of woman who pursues her goals with passion and determination. She is dedicated to helping other women Conquer their Chaos and reach their goals. Dr. Nicolya is a personal development coach, radio host, best-selling author, and blogger for women. Dr. Nicolya graduated from The Ohio State University (B.A., Psychology) and obtained her M.Ed from the University of Dayton with a focus on Clinical Counseling and School Counseling. Dr. Nicolya graduated with honors from Concordia University-Portland with her doctorate in Transformational Leadership. Dr. Nicolya holds a Coach Practitioner certificate and is licensed as both a Community Counselor and School Counselor, with a Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant license.

As a coach, Dr. Nicolya divides her time between empowering women one-on-one, and motivating groups of women through Master Classes. She enjoys encouraging women to write their own books; to tell their stories and share their message. To reach her audience, Dr. Nicolya speaks at conferences and acts as a mentor to women around the world, teaching them to rediscover their spark after divorce and breakups.

Dr. Nicolya, a lifelong learner, strives to continue her personal growth through reading and interacting with her social and spiritual community. She is an avid reader and is devoted to building up her own strong women; her two daughters, Kaelyn and Kamryn. Dr. Nicolya is committed to creating a space for women to be heard and find the happiness and success they deserve! You can connect with Dr. Nicolya at nicolyawilliams.com or on all social media platforms via @NicolyaWilliams.

