Mysteries Of A Sangin’ Woman: Ella J. Bradley-Hughley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When We Don't Have The Pleasure and Treasure For Hearing A Singer's Voice, We Can Always, IMAGINE!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
There comes a time, when we come across the names of, the great ones! Possibly, it may be hard to locate a recording of that person’s sound. We often soundtrived to hear their voice. And yet, even those are hard to come by. It’s a shame. A real shame, in fact, when we are denied the pleasure of experiencing, from a person, whose name was mentioned in decades-old newspapers, and spoken about, as being the songbird of a certain town. In fact, during that time, it was their voice, which brought beautiful, entertainment, and nectar for the local population. It was their ability to highlight the sacred, Universal artistry of music, and its ever-growing, boldness! Music is grand! In fact, it’s a Universal blanket, which spiritually feeds the minds, hearts, and vibes of those, hoping to find nutrition, within its haven. My, oh my, what a pleasure, that may be!

Yes. It’s a shame we don’t get to hear them. Perhaps, we may have to dig a little deeper, as their music may have been hidden from public decorum, and view. For now, we have the images and the information. Those sources, alone, provide us with what we need in extending our search for their musicality and legacy. So, for now, we have an image of one musical dame, who blessed the town, with musical treats for generations to explore. Imaginations of wellness for what she gave to her space. For now, we shall honor and acknowledge, her name!

Ella J. Bradley-Hughley

https://www.discogs.com/Ella-Hughley-Ella-Hughleys-Sounds-Musical-And-Lyrical-Lectures/release/3152714
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ella_J._Bradley-Hughley

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

