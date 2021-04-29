Mysteries Of A Sangin’ Woman: Ella J. Bradley-Hughley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

There comes a time, when we come across the names of, the great ones! Possibly, it may be hard to locate a recording of that person’s sound. We often soundtrived to hear their voice. And yet, even those are hard to come by. It’s a shame. A real shame, in fact, when we are denied the pleasure of experiencing, from a person, whose name was mentioned in decades-old newspapers, and spoken about, as being the songbird of a certain town. In fact, during that time, it was their voice, which brought beautiful, entertainment, and nectar for the local population. It was their ability to highlight the sacred, Universal artistry of music, and its ever-growing, boldness! Music is grand! In fact, it’s a Universal blanket, which spiritually feeds the minds, hearts, and vibes of those, hoping to find nutrition, within its haven. My, oh my, what a pleasure, that may be!

Yes. It’s a shame we don’t get to hear them. Perhaps, we may have to dig a little deeper, as their music may have been hidden from public decorum, and view. For now, we have the images and the information. Those sources, alone, provide us with what we need in extending our search for their musicality and legacy. So, for now, we have an image of one musical dame, who blessed the town, with musical treats for generations to explore. Imaginations of wellness for what she gave to her space. For now, we shall honor and acknowledge, her name!

Ella J. Bradley-Hughley