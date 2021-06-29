Myra McElhaney: “A decision with determination”

A decision with determination. You need to decide that healing is your choice. Like I always say, “Just because there is tragedy in your life does not mean your life has to be a tragedy.” I remember the day I realized that my marriage had “ended in death” and I was not going to continue living as if I was married to a dead man.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Myra McElhaney.

Myra McElhaney found her calling- helping people to “Enjoy Life and Do Good”, after the heartbreaking loss of her husband Phil. She learned it is possible to reclaim a sense of purpose even through life’s difficult journeys, by sharing her story with women’s groups and companies such as Coca-Cola, AT&T, Delta Technology and Porsche. She has written several books including “Building a Life You Love After Losing the Love of Your Life” and currently sits on the board for Dress for Success Atlanta.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in the small Georgia town of Alto, population 1,200. My mother and sister still live there. It was a happy childhood but I knew the world was a pretty big place and couldn’t wait to explore it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Enjoy Life and Do Good” is my mantra. When my husband was in ICU for a brain tumor, I picked up my bible for comfort and opened it to Ecclesiastes, the part that says, “For everything there is a season…a time to be born and a time to die.” I thought to myself, this isn’t what I need right now. But I continued reading and it talked about enjoying the good in life and this gave me strength and gave me purpose and freedom to move forward.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Desire. I’ve always wanted to see and do more. Very young I knew there was life beyond Alto, Georgia. That desire made me take chances, like moving to Atlanta. It was a scary thing for a young country girl but my advice is to say yes to things that scare you. Adventure Seeker. I have done everything from zip lining to motorcycle riding, to going on safari. It keeps me young. Resilience. This is the magic potent to heal all wounds. It’s important to be able to get up and try again, take a chance. Loss is not the end, it’s just part of my story.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My husband and I were only one day apart in age. We had been married about 16 years and celebrating our 50th birthdays with a trip to China. We had just bought a new home, he was the top salesman at his company, and I was talking with a literary agent about a book idea. We were on top of the world. Then he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Glioblastoma Multiforme. The deadliest, fastest growing type of brain tumor. He was given 12–18 months to life. Our lives became about doctors’ appointments, treatments, surgeries and recovery. Despite one of the top surgeons in the country removing the tumor, radiation and chemotherapy, Phil died exactly 15 months later.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the fear of losing him. The thought of going through life without my soulmate was the worst that could happen. Treatment allowed us to focus on the day-to-day steps and despite watching this healthy, smart, athletic man lose his abilities little-by-little, I could not allow myself to think about facing the future without him.

How did you react in the short term?

I soldiered through the visitation, funeral and burial with the help of family, friends, Prozac and Xanax and a good therapist. Every good southern woman has a pitcher of tea in the fridge. When the funeral was over and the casserole brigade went home, I replaced the tea with a pitcher of Margaritas. I did lots of grief therapy with Ben & Jerry too.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Eventually I realized I needed to move forward. I saw a therapist regularly. I read memoirs of other widows to see how they survived. Journaling was helpful in expressing and processing my feelings. I allowed myself to rest and heal. Our family and circle of friends hovered around and gave me comfort and a distraction from the pain. Books and movies allowed me to escape. Walks helped me get out and move. One foot in front of the other is a metaphor for getting through tragedy but it literally helps.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

A combination of therapy, journaling, self-care and spending time with friends were all part of the healing process. ‘Widow brain’ is real! After any trauma, your thinking isn’t clear due to chemicals in the brain reacting. Trauma isn’t something you get over in a few days or weeks.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better? One big emotional shift is when I decided to end my marriage with a dead man. Not long after Phil died a friend lost her husband. She asked me to help her with some paperwork. I was reading an insurance document that stated, “…the marriage ended in death.” It felt like a punch in the gut. In that moment I realized that my marriage was over. That it was up to me to decide how I was going to live. When I got home, I wrote a letter to him in my journal, thanking him for marrying me, for the lifestyle we had created together, for loving me and for all that he had taught me. Then I wrote that I knew he would want me to move forward and now I knew it was time. I eventually sold ‘our’ house and cars and moved out of the burbs into a high-rise in the city and began creating a new life.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

It’s difficult to pick one person. Many friends and family members helped me. It’s always interesting in a crisis to see who steps up and who stands back. It’s never who you expect. What surprised me most was how his friends, the guys, surrounded me. His best friend Ted helped me with the will, with probate, and he is still my go-to-guy for financial questions. One of Phil’s racquetball buddies, Mike, was like a guardian angel, always watching over me. He still reaches out for every holiday, birthday and anniversary with encouraging words. And to make sure I regularly change my air filter!

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Some people who go through trauma get to a place of “I’m glad that happened because…” I don’t believe I’ll ever get to that place. I do realize that it’s never too late to build a life you love, even if it’s not what you had imagined for yourself. There is always something to be grateful for. Positives that came out of this including saying, “I love you” more often; being more understanding of others because you never know what they are going through; intentionally enjoying every day because you never know what tomorrow will bring. That includes having fun. How sad it would be to come to the end of your life and realize you hadn’t taken time to enjoy the ride!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I am much strong, more resilient, and more resourceful than I knew. I’ve learned that people are willing to help if you ask. My husband, like many men, always handled the home maintenance stuff. Before moving out of ‘our’ house, the roof needed to be replaced, a tree fell on a neighbor’s fence, a pipe burst, the hot water heater broke down, an animal crawled into the attic and died, greeting potential home buyers with an unwelcoming odor. But I didn’t panic. Nope, I survived losing my husband, this was nothing. I learned that when you don’t what to do, you ask for help.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. A decision with determination. You need to decide that healing is your choice. Like I always say, “Just because there is tragedy in your life does not mean your life has to be a tragedy.” I remember the day I realized that my marriage had “ended in death” and I was not going to continue living as if I was married to a dead man.

2. A support system. Whether it’s family, friends or a formal support group you need people to talk with and share activities.

3. A purpose. Maybe you are dedicated to seeing you children or grandchildren grow up or having a clear goal in your life or career. A purpose gives you a reason to move forward.

4. Time. Allow yourself time. Grief doesn’t heal overnight. No matter if you are healing from a loss from death, divorce, financial ruin or a natural disaster it will take time to grieve the many “layers of loss” from that tragedy.

5. Rest. Just like a physical trauma heals during rest, an emotional trauma heals during rest. Know that you’ll tire more easily and may have mental fatigue and difficulty concentrating. “Widow brain” is real and caused by chemical reactions to stress and trauma.

Bonus: A distraction. Something to focus on, if only for a short period of the day, that gives your mind a break. Many people find exercise, meditation, journaling, etc. as a great emotional outlet. Personally I did lots of grief therapy with Ben & Jerry! Good ice cream and bad movies can give you a mini escape. And a maxi-body if used to often! A massage, mani-pedi or other self-care is a better short-term feel-better option.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to start a club called “Enjoy Life and Do Good.” It’s something that the country needs right now. We don’t know how long we are going to be here on earth so let’s choose kindness. It doesn’t cost a thing and it won’t give you an ulcer.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I bet a lot of people say Oprah. She has seen the world in a lot of different ways and seems to remain positive and focused to help others. She has influenced the world and championed women. I would cherish the thought of just sitting in her presence in absorbing some of her energy.

How can our readers further follow your work online? www.MyraMcElhaney.com @EnjoyLifeDoGood www.linkedin.com/in/myramcelhaney @MyraMcElhaney www.facebook.com/myra.mcelhaney

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!