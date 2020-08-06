Myke Celis Is Transforming Lives Globally As A Master Life Coach

It’s hard to find people who you can share a few minutes with and leave a completely transformed person. Something leaves you, and something unfathomable replaces that baggage you’ve held on to for far too long. Ever heard of Myke Celis? I’m sure you have. His influence is far reaching. You should remember him for his many tours and talks. Maybe you even remember his amazingly inspiring TEDx Talks.

Talking about TEDx, Myke Celis has had quite a number of moments. Whether it is “The Power of Why Me”, “Escaping the Now”, “Passiontivity”, or “Youreka”, I have personally enjoyed all his talks. The thing about Celis is his simplicity and approach; the way he connects with his audience in a way that says “I understand. I have been there”. This is reflected in not just his talks but his writings as well.

If this is still all strange to you and you have no idea who I’m talking about, then you’re in luck. I’m about to introduce you to one of the most truly inspiring and impactful individuals I know. His calm disposition, his honest analogies, his clear expression of thoughts and ideas, and the ever reassuring eyes that connects deeply with your soul- these are some of the little things that make Celis a great Global Master Coach and Mentor. Indeed, there is no noise making. Myke is just one of those people who are more felt and experienced than heard or seen.

But who exactly is Myke Celis?

Myke Celis grew up pretty much like most other people. At age 5, he fell in love with the unicorn because it looked different. That perception stuck. He now teaches that daring to be different is actually a bold step towards success. He had his own share of downs growing up. In fact, he describes his family as “dysfunctional”. He has been a victim of abuse in relationships, betrayal and has been at the point of bankruptcy. But it was all of these experiences that made Celis the man that he is today.

At present, he is a Global Master Coach in Life Coaching, Neuro Linguistic Programming & Timeline Therapy certified by the Life Coach Training Institute (USA), Coachology (Thailand) and the International Coach Federation (ICF), respectively.

Celis is an alumnus of the University of the Philippines, Diliman where he studied Broadcast Communications and Media Studies in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He is today so many things in one. While he unleashes himself through several avenues and activities, he has just one objective; to help people become the best versions of themselves. Myke Celis is not just a serial entrepreneur but a radio talk show and multimedia host and TEDx speaker. He is also the owner of four thriving businesses; a successful ad agency, a Coaching Company, an amazing Chinese restaurant and a fascinating gourmet bakery.

Recently, Celis added ” best-selling author” to his resumé. He told Marketing In Asia in a recent interview that his best-selling book “#bestmeever” began as simply a personal hashtag in 2015, using his personal experiences to inspire and motivate people to be the best they can be. #BestMeEver soon became a highly sought-after series after he launched two other books that have become international certified best sellers. It is interesting to know that prior to launching his two latest books in Amazon, Celis was already a certified local best selling author in the Philippines, with his book as part of National Bookstore’s top 10 best sellers.

The #Bestmeever series is a great piece of life’s lessons comprising the need to never compromise positivity and integrity and how you can create your own door when one is slammed at your face. Myke Celis is today one of the most sought-after Global Life Coaches in the Phillipines known to be a Celebrity Life Coach. This wide acceptance reflects greatly on how well received his books are. Those who have used them have expressed great satisfaction and how much their lives have been transformed by feeding their minds with the positivity, passion and love with which Myke writes.

The entire world deserves to hear and read Myke’s words. They are what we all need to kickstart that journey into self rediscovery and growth. In his words; “I help people discover (and become) their own #bestmeever. I help people overcome limiting beliefs, gain clarity amidst daily adversities and achieve their biggest goals by tapping on their “unicorns” within and allowing them to flourish into their own #bestmeever anchored on self love, self acceptance and self worth”.

We must not also forget that the most important motivation and reward for Celis is growth. Seeing people grow into their full potential is what he seeks and he has done that consistently for a few years now. The testimonies abound; lives have been transformed and changed in no small way; goals have been achieved, dreams have come true and there’s a plethora of people who are simply living their best lives as a result of that interaction with Myke.

The top business executives, celebrities and high-end individuals who benefit from Myke know why they patronize. Their lives and businesses speak for themselves.

Myke’s passion and commitment to helping people is brought to bare as he has proven time and again that it is not about the money. His free coaching sessions to the unemployed and the LGBT community are worthy of note. There are also lots of resources you can find on his facebook page.

You can make that choice today to become your #BestMeEver and watch your life transform for the better.