Myechia Minter-Jordan of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health: “Addressing racial disparities and access to oral health care”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan.

Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, MBA, serves as the president and CEO of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, a national nonprofit committed to creating a more equitable, accessible, and integrated health system through grantmaking, research, health improvement programs, policy and advocacy, and education, as well as leadership in dental benefits, care delivery, and innovation advancements. Dr. Minter-Jordan has more than 20 years of health care leadership experience as attending physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Chief Medical Officer at the Dimock Center and CEO and President of the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement and Catalyst Institute, Inc. She is an important advocate for racial justice in her community, serving as a founding member of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, the COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force and several other national boards and committees.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

It really all started with the foundation my parents created for me when I was little. In our household, the golden rule was to work hard and apply yourself, and my parents were a perfect example of that. My mom was a nurse and dedicated her professional life to helping her patients, and my father worked his way up from riding on the back of a truck to reaching retirement as a foreman. While both contributed to my strong foundation, it was my mother’s 30-year legacy of nursing that really drove me to pursue a career in medicine. My mother exhibited a strong work ethic and a commitment to all of her patients. She was a role model and teacher for the nurses and students on her team. It was also this legacy that fueled my deep passion for creating a better, more equitable health care system — one that allows the same opportunities of access and care for everyone. So, I excelled in school and attended Brown University School of Medicine and then went on to Johns Hopkins University where I earned an MBA from its Carey School of Business. I later worked as an attending physician and instructor for Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Throughout my early life and career, I’d seen and experienced impacts of systemic racism and inequity on the health and wellbeing of communities. When I came to Boston to serve first as Chief Medical Officer and later as CEO of the Dimock Center, I knew that I wanted my work to contribute to breaking down barriers to care. Over my 12 years at Dimock, I focused on addressing inequities and improving care delivery by focusing on the comprehensive integration of all aspects of our health and behavioral health services and forming partnerships with world-class institutions like Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Mass General Brigham HealthCare. As a result of that work (which wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible, dedicated staff), the Dimock Center became a national model for comprehensive, integrated health and human services — something I am still very proud of today.

One of the significant improvements we made at Dimock was the way in which we delivered oral health care. In most cases — despite increased research supporting the strong correlation between the two — oral health care is treated as separate from overall health care. We see it not only in the way our country delivers care, but in our education and legislation of it. More than 76.5 million Americans don’t have dental insurance, and Medicare and some state Medicaid programs don’t provide oral health benefits to adults and seniors.

At Dimock, I witnessed the severe impact that lack of oral health care access had on different patient populations. I saw young children with devasting oral health disease who had to undergo restorative procedures under anesthesia. I also witnessed pregnant women who were in dire need of dental treatment that would otherwise negatively impact their pregnancy. In response, we integrated our medical and dental care services as part of a comprehensive primary care experience for patients. We trained and educated teachers and parents on disease prevention within our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. We also trained pediatric providers in fluoride application and coordinated services between our dental and pediatric clinics. In many instances, our staff would walk our patients from the pediatric clinic to the dental clinic while providing education to our families.

In an effort to further expand this integrated and equitable model of care, I accepted the role of President and CEO for the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement in 2019, and most recently became the President and CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. The CareQuest Institute operates as a catalyst for systems change through various initiatives ranging from grantmaking, research, health improvement programs, policy and advocacy, and education, as well as leadership in dental benefits, care delivery, and innovation advancements. Looking at it now, my current role is a culmination of my life’s work and experiences — all stemming from my youth and the work ethic and empathy for others that my parents instilled in me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I remember having a patient who had been abused by her partner and who was drinking heavily. She had come to me for a physical and I quickly realized that what she needed most was a safety. As a community health center physician, I was able to get her housed in our detox program and connected to a mental health provider. In subsequent visits we were able to address her hypertension and overall care. I realized through that experience that my role as a physician was to treat patients holistically and comprehensively with a deepened understanding and appreciation for all of the socio-economics factors that impact health.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My funniest mistake was probably made while speaking in Spanish to my patients. I confused “embarazada” and used it to describe being embarrassed while it actually means “pregnant”. I learned that patients are very forgiving and that my attempt to speak Spanish was worth more than my gaff. The appreciation and patience that was extended to me by my patients reflected how much they valued my commitment to cultural competence. That experience encouraged me to continue to practice my Spanish and to enjoy my patient conversations all the more when it was in their native language.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To whom much is given, much will be required”. I have been so fortunate in my life and had blessings that many may never experience. This makes me committed to giving back and thinking about others while appreciating all that I have.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As I mentioned earlier, I recently took on the role of President and CEO for CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. We launched earlier this year and focus our work on transforming systems that impact historically marginalized communities by addressing and improving one of the biggest, yet underappreciated, causes of health care disparities in our country: oral health.

Since March, the team has made great strides and contributions towards creating a better, more equitable health care system by quantifying the links and impacts of poor oral health on overall health. We know rethinking the oral health system requires data, so we started by building one of the largest integrated data sets for oral health and medical information in the country, opening up enormous potential to leverage data to design more effective programs and national inform public policy.

In addition to research, CareQuest Institute also works in other areas ranging from grantmaking to policy and advocacy to education and health improvement programs. Across each of those areas, our goal is to influence and create better solutions as it relates to dental coverage, care delivery and innovation advancement. We know all of this cannot be done alone so we collaborate with others who have the same mission and are dedicated to moving the needle forward in creating change. Our collaboration across industries, political lines, and communities is something we’re very proud of and right now we are focusing our collaborative energy on strengthen the Medicare and Medicaid programs by encouraging Congress and the Biden Administration to add dental benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income adults.

While we work towards comprehensive oral health coverage for everyone, we’re also focused on advancing new modes of care including teledentistry and minimally-invasive care. Teledentistry has countless benefits for increasing access to care, especially for populations of color, those living in rural communities, people with disabilities, older adults, and other historically marginalized groups who face significant structural barriers to care (my colleague, Dr. Sean Boynes, recently talked to you about this in the interview series Telehealth Best Practice). Combined with minimally-invasive care options, teledentistry has the potential to transform the way we access care.

In recognizing these benefits, CareQuest Institute worked very quickly to lift up these new modes of care within many Federally Qualified Health Centers across the country during the pandemic. We started in Massachusetts and are continuing this work in multiple states across the country.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

I will begin by saying that anyone who has committed themselves to helping people live healthier lives as a health care provider is admirable and deserves to be celebrated and appreciated. At times, the impact of health care providers is only recognized when patients are in the throes of a health-related crisis. The pandemic remains a stark reminder of the daily commitment, incredible dedication, strength and resiliency of our front-line health care workers.

As for what makes an “excellent” health care provider? I believe it is someone who puts patients first and strives to treat them holistically and comprehensively with empathy and understanding. Care must be provided with a deep recognition of the social determinants of health. Our health care system does not work for everyone because it was not built for everyone. Health care providers who understand that, who are aware of their own implicit biases, who recognize the impact of health inequities, who see the problems and gaps within our health care system — and who, most importantly, are committed to finding solutions to those problems — are best positioned to create a better future for us all.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare many of the longstanding problems in the U.S. health care system, biggest of which: the inequities and disproportionate points of access for historically marginalized groups. It also showed us how fragile the traditional (outdated) dental care system is in this country. Our fragmented and siloed the dental care system is begging for a better solution and CareQuest Institute is answering the call.

As a result of the pandemic, six million people lost dental insurance, bringing the total number of Americans without dental insurance to 74 million — three times the number of people without medical insurance. Additionally, more than 1 in 10, or 28 million, adults have delayed getting dental care because of one or more concerns, including the cost of care, lack of insurance, or concerns about risk of exposure to the virus.

The reason this is such a critical problem is because growing research tells us that oral health is inextricably linked to overall health. Poor oral health can lead to directly to a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. It can also contribute to depression, poor maternal health outcomes, and sometimes death. Pandemic-related research even showed that it can increase the risk associated with COVID-19. Despite this, Medicare and many state Medicaid plans do not cover basic dental for adults. In fact, of the 60 million Medicare beneficiaries, more than two-thirds (37 million) don’t have any dental coverage at all.

Also consider that during the pandemic, nearly all dental services (besides emergency) were deemed nonessential, causing dental offices along with critical preventative care to shut down for months. Many people did not see a dentist in over a year — including thousands of underserved children who typically only see a dentist through school-based programs.

And even when presented the chance to prioritize the oral health community at a very critical time, the CDC and other leading health organizations still needed to step in to ensure dentists and their teams were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., as well as administer it. Many dentists, despite having the tools and skills to administer the vaccine, were not allowed to administer the vaccine in their state.

I think this all adds up to the need for a more integrated health care system where dental and medical health are symbiotic in all aspects — delivery, coverage, and education. If we begin to treat the mouth and body as one, we can create the foundation needed to fix so many other problems within health care.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

I couldn’t agree with you more: health care workers were absolutely the true heroes of the crisis. There are so many incredible stories to share from the oral health community alone — dentists who offered up their office for extended medical care or who donated their PPE at the outset of the pandemic. Dentists who went to extreme lengths to ensure patients could safely and comfortably return for routine care, and even dentists who became vaccinators. During the pandemic, the oral health community really stepped up and did everything they could to not only help combat COVID-19 but continue care for so many of those who needed it.

One way in which dentists were able to do this was through the expansion of telehealth that happened nearly overnight and enabled the use of teledentistry in almost every state. Within the first few months of the pandemic, more than a quarter of providers were already seeing patients via teledentistry. That number only continued to grow throughout the pandemic, to the point where last August, more than 75% of providers said they expected their teledentistry usage to stay the same or increase beyond COVID-19.

Teledentistry policy and reimbursement vary widely from state to state, including for Medicaid, which significantly impacts access for high-need patients. Some states allow it, some have stricter laws limiting its use, while others have little to no regulations. The pandemic helped relax many of these restrictions, allowing for greater flexibility of its use and ease of reimbursement. Dentists, especially rural dentists, used teledentistry to primarily prescribe medications, conduct visual exams and triage patients. When it was most important to prioritize care for high-need patients, teledentistry enabled providers to do so while still allowing preventive, personalized care to continue for others. This greatly helped reduce the burdens on an already strained dental and health system and maximized the best possible care for all.

As we emerge from the pandemic, we must continue to work with state legislators to evolve policies and expand the use of teledentistry, as well as help more of the health care community realize its benefits.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1 . Addressing racial disparities and access to oral health care: One of the most important lessons from the pandemic is that systemic racism has a very real public health impact. We know this not only from the powerful experiences of Black and Brown people, but from our data that shows these individuals experience greater barriers to care and worse health outcomes. Consider:

Americans living in poverty are twice as likely than those at higher incomes to have unmet dental needs due to lack of insurance coverage.

Those living in poverty are 102x more likely to have difficulty doing their job because of oral health conditions and they are 215x more likely to have oral pain than those at high incomes.

Black adults are 22% less likely than white adults to have had a routine dental visit in the past year, leading them to have more than seven times the unmet dental needs than white adults.

Latino adults are 52% more likely than white adults to report having difficulty doing their job very often or fairly often due to poor oral health.

The first step in eliminating these racial disparities is recognizing and acknowledging that they are there — that racism is very much a public health crisis.

2. Policy change: Approximately 74 million American adults don’t have dental insurance — three times the number of people without medical insurance. Medicare and several state Medicaid programs don’t include dental coverage, leaving millions of people without basic dental care. We must continue to advocate and work with Federal and state legislators to advance these policies — right now we have an incredible opportunity to pass a Medicare dental benefit. It is vital that we advocate for this as Congress goes through budget reconciliation. And we have a tool that makes it very easy to make your voice heard on this important legislation: https://www.carequest.org/advocacy/Medicare-Dental

3. Redefining dentists’ role: The oral health community is often siloed from the rest of the health care community. Aside from places where dental and medical services are provided at the same location, such as in some Federally Health Qualified Health Centers, dental teams often don’t work as part of the patient’s core care team. Dental teams are thought of as separate and treated as such, so it is critical we begin to remove these siloes so patients can be treated more holistically. Where oral health has been integrated into the care team, e.g. Group pregnancy models or group diabetes treatment models, we have seen a significant improvement in overall health care outcomes.

4. Embracing technological advancements: Crisis often puts innovation into overdrive out of necessity, and that’s exactly what happened during COVID-19 when it came to teledentistry. Before the pandemic, telehealth was not being used widely as a tool to expand access to care among the dental community. When COVID-19 hit and forced many dentists to halt all in-person care, teledentistry became a critical lifeline for many to continue care for patients — from prescribing medicine to conducting visual exams to educating patients about good oral hygiene. COVID-19 pushed the telehealth revolution forward by a decade, if not more, and we need to continue the momentum for widespread adoption of its use at both the individual provider level as well as the state level.

5. Systems change: At the end of the day, improving the U.S. health care system requires fixing the oral health care system. Oral health care is a significant driver of health disparities. We must fundamentally shift the notion that dentistry is separate from overall health care and carry that message into our work, particularly around legislation, education, and delivery.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Dental professionals have been an underutilized resource over the course of this pandemic. Hospital workers have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients for the past year plus and it’s caused increased industry-wide burnout. Leveraging the dental team is a key solution to addressing barriers to primary health care caused by issues like physician shortages, especially as dentists are uniquely qualified and extensively trained.

On a yearly basis, more than 18 million people visit the dentist even though they haven’t visited a primary care physician or another medical professional, meaning dental offices are an important access point for primary care services like chronic disease screenings, vital sign checks (such as blood pressure), vaccines, and testing.

We also need to leverage advancements made during the pandemic in telehealth, a resource that even patients are excited about. Expanding access to care via teledentistry allows dental providers to prioritize patients who need in-person care, instead of funneling patients through an already overwhelmed emergency care system, while also allowing dentists to continue providing preventative care. In order to use teledentistry most efficiently, we need to allow more people in the dental community to utilize it. Right now, in many states, dentists are the only professionals allowed to use teledentistry services to treat patients. Non-dentists, such as dental hygienists, are unable to participate. Opening up the ability for these non-physicians to utilize telehealth services allows for more professionals to treat patients and for patient care to be equally balanced across practices.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

The medical field, and dentistry in particular, are known as spaces that often lack diversity. As a Black physician, I’ve been on both sides of the patient experience. I know firsthand the difference it makes to see a medical professional who looks like you and has a personal understanding of what you’re experiencing. That’s why I think creating a space for others who are interested in the profession to explore and ask questions is critical to improving diversity in the field. Creating an opportunity for young people to consider dentistry as a career begins with showing them what the job really entails. Shadow programs, 1:1 mentorship, and internships are great ways to increase that pipeline of diverse dental providers.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

It’s a great question and something we constantly ask ourselves at CareQuest Institute. It can seem a bit daunting when thinking about everything that goes into changing the U.S. oral health care system so that it’s more cost-effective, efficient, and equitable. To bring all these moving parts together, we created the Community Oral Health Transformation (COrHT) learning community to bring patients and providers together to create a roadmap for the future of the oral health industry.

Along with 120 of the industry’s most prominent organization and leaders, including the American Dental Association, we created the Three Domain Framework, which charts a clear path for providers and practices to expand access to care, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost burdens associated with poor quality of life due to oral disease.

The framework gives patients and dental and medical providers the freedom to collaborate on treatment plans that work best for a given situation within the context of overall health. And it emphasizes patient and provider safety while addressing critical gaps in both patients’ access to care and providers’ financial viability.

The three domains can be adopted in any order, meaning the care team can determine where to begin. Providers can safely begin shifting their models of dentistry by starting in a domain that supports their unique needs and those of their patients. The domains include:

Advancements in Teledentistry: The pandemic has increased interest in and utilization of teledentistry, but widespread adoption requires defining new treatment codes and rethinking the flow of care for a variety of dental visits. Domain one focuses on the identification, development and adoption of telehealth strategies and builds an accessible evidence-based virtual delivery approach specific to oral health that can enhance disease prevention and whole-person health. Prioritization of Minimally Invasive Care: The pandemic also sparked interest in Minimally Invasive Care (MIC), as providers sought treatment methods, like sealants and silver diamine fluoride, that limit aerosols and the spread of COVID-19. MIC can reverse or slow early disease stages using a program of anticipatory guidance and collaborative decision-making with patients. Domain two prioritizes the use of MIC for oral health management and maintenance. Integration and Personalization of Oral Care Delivery: Domain three outlines an integrated care approach personalized for each patient, using risk stratification, care coordination, specialty referrals and predictive analytics that can prolong the health of the mouth from the tissue to the bone. Poor overall health can lead to deterioration of oral health, and poor oral health can lead to overall health complications. This domain addresses both sides of that coin, relying on evidence-based practices to enhance a person’s overall health.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would change hiring practices to better align with the skills of the job rather than only focusing on educational attainment. By improving how we hire, we could increase employment rates. Stable employment begets economic empowerment, improved health and welfare and a reduction in the wealth gap.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out www.carequest.org or follow along on social media including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.