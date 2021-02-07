My year on antidepressants

When I was younger, up until 3rd grade, I cried every single day before going to school. I either had anxiety about a test we were going to take that day, or I had anxiety if a project was due. On days where there wasn’t any project or a test or anything special, I would cry because I would be anxious that I was going to be late to class.

That is my earliest memory of my battle with depression and anxiety.

Last year, I found my depression multiplying. Quarantine meant that I no longer had to face people in public and put on a fake smile. The negative thoughts I had about myself, my low self-esteem ate me up during the day. Overnight, I was alone with my thoughts. My mind had nowhere to run away. My weekends were filled with me feeling bad about myself, locking myself in my room, and crying.

I realized I needed professional help. Earlier in the year, I started seeing therapists.

I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

In my first session with a therapist, while looking at the floor, with tears in my eyes, and said, “There is no one in the world, that hates me, more than me”.

I hoped that my therapist would say some magical word and my depression will disappear. However, after a couple of sessions with my therapist, I wasn’t making any progress. My thoughts put up a brick wall that I couldn’t breakthrough. I knew I needed something more. My therapist and I found a psychiatrist for me to see, with hopes of starting the medication.

I was prescribed anti-depressants in my first session with my psychiatrist. The anti-depressant I started taking was Sertraline. Its brand name is Zoloft, which is a common anti-depressant brand. I started at 50mg daily.

I learned that Sertraline is known as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors treat depression by increasing levels of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is one of the chemical messengers (neurotransmitters) that carry signals between brain nerve cells. SSRIs block the reabsorption (reuptake) of serotonin into neurons. Serotonin is the key hormone that stabilizes our mood, feelings of well-being, and happiness.

It made me realize that my brain lacked serotonins which was making me depressed. My psychiatrists said to me that this is sometimes biological, and we cannot help it.

It’s hard for someone without mental illness to comprehend the need for medication. If someone breaks their arm, it’s normal to say that they need a cast. If someone breaks their leg, it’s easy to say that they need crutches. Mental illnesses however are invisible. Since you can’t see the problem, it’s hard to understand it. Simply saying, “stop crying” doesn’t work.

There is less stigma when treating physical difficulties, but when it comes to mental health, there is so much stigma associated with it. I fear the judgment I will face once others find out that I need a pill to be happy and get away from my negative thoughts.

In the year I started treating my depression, I learned one important thing. Just medication is not going to work, it’s important to follow up treatment and see a therapist to deal with underlying issues I have about my self-image.

Anti-depressants are not for everyone, but if you think you need them, please talk to a psychiatrist.