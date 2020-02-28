“My top three lifestyle tweaks that will support people’s journey towards better wellbeing” with Dr. William Seeds & Carolyn Zaumeyer

As time goes by, our bodies do not process white foods as well as they used to. By eliminating sugar, flour, potatoes, bread, pasta, bagels, crackers, etc. many people are able to shed the extra weight that sneaks up on us over time.

Nurse Practitioner Carolyn Zaumeyer has been specializing in women’s health (gynecology) for more than 28 years. She is the author of two books and more than 33 publications, has served on the Advisory Board of the Duke/Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program and is an established public speaker, having presented nationally and internationally at more than 100 conferences. After establishing the first independent nurse practitioner practice in Florida in 1994, Carolyn has become a well-known expert and resource for nurse practitioners embarking on business ownership, women’s health, and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy. She is currently the #2 provider of Bio-Identical Hormones in the entire US. For more information, visit https://lowteflorida.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I am a Nurse Practitioner with a passion for helping people age healthier and live happier with hormone optimization.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

Our hormones naturally decline as we age ~ optimizing hormones not only helps you feel better, but there are many health benefits to aging with hormones than without (Less incidence of osteoporosis, arthritis, heart disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and even Alzheimer’s disease!

Many people have a “sluggish thyroid,” — meaning it is no longer functioning as it did when we were younger. Optimizing your thyroid through natural treatments can help with your metabolism (weight), mental clarity, energy, hair, and much more.

As time goes by, our bodies do not process white foods as well as they used to. By eliminating sugar, flour, potatoes, bread, pasta, bagels, crackers, etc. many people are able to shed the extra weight that sneaks up on us over time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have had the pleasure of working with Suzanne Somers on a couple of projects. There is an interview we did together on LowTEFlorida.com talking about Sex After 50! She loves talking about sex — I tend to squirm a little, she makes me laugh.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I think my biggest issue was self-doubt ~ doubting that I could be a successful businesswoman.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned that those doubting thoughts were a waste of time!

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

It is amazing what I hear from my patients that I have treated: “this is life-changing,” “my osteoporosis is correcting”, “your saved my marriage,” “my cholesterol has gone down, and all I did was your treatment.” So, my treatments are changing my patient’s health and changing my patients’ lives. With my treatments, there are studies documenting less incidence of heart disease, osteoporosis, breast cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, and maybe even divorce!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many professionals that have been excellent mentors and teachers. My family and friends have always been available to lend an ear and help me problem solve. My biggest cheerleader is my life, love, and business partner, Alex.

Alex has worked with me side by side for the past many years, helping me with my speaking engagements, exhibiting at expos, and meetings. He has heard me speak so many times — he could give my talks! He is so well versed on the topic of Bio-Identical hormones; hearing him speak, you would never guess that he was a high-end millwork and cabinet maker!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I feel that if we could optimize the world’s hormones, we would have less war, happier people, and less divorce.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Trust in your gut feelings

Get working agreements in writing

Think BIG ~ nationally, not just locally

Do you have someone you admire in this industry?

Dr. Gary Donovitz is the Founder and Chairman of BioTE Medical. His teachings gave me the confidence that I was treating my patients in the best possible way, using the right hormone (bio-identical), the right dose (scientifically calculated), and the right delivery system (pellets — the safest way to bring hormones into your body).

If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be?

Suzanne Somers — I have worked with her on several projects. We laugh because we both feel we could talk non-stop for a week and not run out of things to say! She is so knowledgeable and inspiring ~ love her!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health — With all of the senseless tragedies we see every day on the news, I always think that if we had better screening and treatment for mental illness ~ many of these shootings, murders, and crimes could have been prevented.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

LowTE Florida on Facebook; we post when our seminars and specials are happening.