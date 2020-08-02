Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Story: Health Challenges That Led to Renewal

Health. It’s so critical to everything we do. When we are in our jobs, and are doing everything we can to provide for our families, on top of being noticed at work, we can easily get overwhelmed and burned out. Let me tell you my story. I have a perfectionist, controlling personality. That can be […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Health. It’s so critical to everything we do.

When we are in our jobs, and are doing everything we can to provide for our families, on top of being noticed at work, we can easily get overwhelmed and burned out.

Let me tell you my story.

I have a perfectionist, controlling personality. That can be incredibly good, and incredibly bad. On top of that, I have a couple of rare autoimmune diseases that can debilitate me for days on end if I am not remaining constantly aware of what I eat, drink, my sleep, and stress levels.

When working in corporate for large organizations as an operations management and engineering professional, I made sure processes were running extremely effective and efficient. I was good at it….VERY good at it.

But what started to happen was I focused SO much on my career and serving others, that I didn’t take care of myself as much as I needed to. Yes, I worked out, and ate decently well. But sleep and meditating to reduce stress were NOT practiced by me.

I got burned out and took a sabbatical from my job. My job was there for when I was expected to return after 6 months – great, right? A few months in, my husband and I got pregnant with our first son and then had two more boys – all within 3 years. I didn’t go back to the corporate world. After the first kid was a year old, I started my own career coaching business. I loved serving others! But then, when I got pregnant with our second son, my health deteriorated.

I put a lot of my efforts and free time (when not playing with our son) on the business and my clients. With not sleeping well, and not managing my sleep and stress, I ended up having post-partum depression and didn’t take care of it before getting pregnant with our third son. I went into severe depression.

Hard to admit, yes. But the recovery and discovery process are what have made me stronger. I do NOT wish depression upon anyone – so if you have ANY symptoms, get help ASAP. Don’t question them or put them off.

Once I made the decision, myself, to set aside things that weren’t immediately important and take care of myself first, things changed. My family noticed changes right away. My naturopath and I worked closely for months to get hormone levels and stress levels under control through supplements, diet and sleep monitoring.

Was it hard? ABSOLUTELY! I’m used to going at record speed in everything I do. But the process totally shifted my outlook on life to what really matters. Many of us women think that we have to “do-it-all” or be “super-mom” to be noticed or feel worthy. STOP! We can’t be our best for others and be examples to others if we are depressed, worn out, stressed and crabby.

I suggest taking time this week to schedule in time for YOU each day. Whether it be a hobby, a walk, workout, reading, taking a nap, or coloring with your kids. De-stress please! The world needs US!

Vennessa McConkey, Executive Coach and Published Author

Vennessa McConkey is a wife and mom first.

In the business world, she is a Career Coach, owner and founder of Vennessa McConkey Coaching and Top Line Resumes LLC, co-founder of ElevateUp LLC, Speaker, podcast host of Designing the Best YOU! and published author of Designing the Best WORK FROM HOME You.

She is on a mission to give professionals clarity, confidence, focus and tools they need to stop all the frenzy in their lives so they can be all they were created to be. Over the course of her career, she quickly advanced in traditional corporate jobs (including time in engineering, quality, operations and marketing roles within the manufacturing, dental, precision machining, and steel fabrication industries).

Through her work as an executive coach, she has formally and informally helped hundreds of clients, colleagues and friends find job satisfaction – whether they chose to uplevel within their current company, find a new job or completely change careers. Vennessa’s work has been featured in The Ladders, Jena Viviano, LinkedIn features and more — as well as on multiple podcasts and stages covering career, success and designing the best you.

Why does she work so hard? First of all, she loves to serve - in all areas of life. Second, her three boys and husband are her world. Third, having an incredible career with minimal stress is incredibly important, as she knows all too well how health can be seriously affected if parts of life are out of whack.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Why you should get writing, even if it is 10 minutes a day” With Dr. William Seeds & Andrea Travillian

by Dr. William Seeds
Community//

The #1 Mental Wellness Skill for Dealing with Stress

by Rebecca Marks
Community//

“A serious dose of self-love would go a long way to solving most of the problems in the world” With Julie Longyear

by Dr. William Seeds

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.