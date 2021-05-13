My Steps to Combatting Digital Fatigue

Digital fatigue is real. For the last year most of us have been glued to our digital devices out of necessity to continue working while our physical job locations have been shut down. In this post, I’m going to describe a few steps I’ve taken to combat digital fatigue while I work full time in sales and while I started a side business, Bliss-On.

1) Disconnecting

The first step to combatting digital fatigue has been to disconnect from electronics afterhours. During the day it’s not quite possible for many of us to disconnect while we work our careers. But after hours, disconnecting has been such an important step to combat digital fatigue. Here are some specifics I’ve done:

Turn off the computer Use my phone minimally Enjoy old fashioned entertainment like books or board games

2) Going Out in Nature

Nature is such a healing force. It has been important for me to get out of the house and take long walks or visit mountains. One of the great things about traveling to a state or national park is that many times, phones don’t get reception. At first it feels strange to not be able to check messages or read random websites. After a few hours the addiction to our phones fades away when we can’t use it.

Here are a few tips:

If you go for a walk, leave your phone at home Take a Saturday trip to a mountain nearby or a place without phone reception Plan at least one trip per day in nature, even if it’s a 10 minute walk in the morning Escape to a beach destination for a getaway

3) Staying Connected Offline

The final step I’ve taken to combat digital fatigue is to stay connected with my loved ones offline. In some cases, a phone call (while still “online”) is the best I can do, but at least with a phone call, you still get to communicate with a loved one in real time. Ideally, planning a time to connect with a loved one off of your digital device has been a great way to combat digital fatigue. Here are a few ideas:

Have a meeting with your small team or coworker outdoors Plan a picnic with a few friends outdoors Find an outdoor movie to enjoy with a few friends Go to a lake or ocean nearby

Final Thoughts

Combatting digital fatigue is so important to our mental health. It’s exhausting to constantly online and perhaps even harmful for us and those we love.

My name is Jenny, I am the co-founder of Bliss-On, a curated bridal swimwear and accessories brand. Our bridal swimsuits, coverups, and accessories are designed with the bride in mind and our designer Kat has incorporated all the wedding day details into our swimsuits to bring the wedding day feel into your honeymoon.